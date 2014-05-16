The corporate tax system in Germany In Germany, companies pay corporate tax (Körperschaftsteuer) based on their net income for one business year. For individuals running their own business activities, the same general principles for determining industrial, commercial, agricultural, and professional profits apply in the same way as for corporate entities. Companies pay tax on total income, which includes the distributed profit shares of general and limited partnerships, as well as profits earned by sole proprietors.

Corporate tax rates in Germany Germany’s corporate tax rate is set at 15%. A solidarity surcharge of 5.5% is then added, making the effective rate 15.825%. Municipalities with more than 80,000 inhabitants set an additional trade tax. Trade taxes vary significantly from area to area, ranging from around 8.75% to 20.3%. Expatica’s guide to How do taxes work for freelancers in Germany? Find out here Read more You can determine how much you owe by applying the federal rate (Steuermesszahl) to your company’s taxable business income, which results in a basic tax amount. The municipal coefficient (Hebesatz) is then applied to the basic tax amount to determine the actual amount of tax that’s owed. This means that the total German corporate tax rate varies significantly, but companies will generally pay around 23–37%, according to KPMG.

Corporate tax exemptions and credits in Germany Corporate tax exemptions in Germany Several types of income are exempt from corporate tax in Germany. The most important ones include: Company-level capital contributions upon the company’s formation or capital increase. This is regardless of whether the contribution was in return for shares, other membership rights, or just in connection with an increase in the capital reserves.

Shareholder-level capital repayments from the company if they do not contain dividend distributions. If they exceed the book value of the shareholder’s investment, the amount that exceeds it is taxable.

95% of domestic and foreign dividends.

95% of capital gains from the sale of shares in a company.

Investment grants for investments in the new federal states. Corporate tax credits in Germany Tax incentives are rarely offered to businesses in Germany. This is partly to reduce the state budget and partly to ensure that all taxpayers are treated equally across the country. The German government introduced a new research and development tax credit in 2020. This allows businesses to claim a tax credit worth 25% of the wages and salaries paid to research staff. The maximum credit increased from €500,000 to €1 million until 2026.

VAT in Germany VAT in Germany is called Umsatzsteuer (USt), though many people still use its old name, Mehrwertsteuer (MwSt). Businesses pay USt at a rate of 19%. However, if you provide services such as translating, journalism, supplying food, or making artwork, you can pay 7%. As part of the German government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitality companies pay a reduced rate of 7% until 31 December 2023. There are a few goods and services that are exempt from VAT in Germany. These include the following: Intra-EU deliveries (since an EU customer pays VAT at their end)

Services provided by certain professionals, such as doctors

Financial and insurance services

Buying and selling real estate

Corporate tax year in Germany The German tax year is the same as the calendar year. Taxpayers can choose a different financial year once they have registered the business in the Commercial Register (Handelsregister). Companies must pay tax on the profit in the calendar year when its’ financial year ends. For instance, if a company’s financial year ends on 31 January 2022, it must pay tax on the profit earned between 1 February 2021 and 31 January 2022 for the 2022 tax year. That’s despite the fact that it made most of the profit in 2021. As a result, this means the tax filing obligation is usually delayed by several months.

How to file your corporate tax return in Germany Individuals, employers, entrepreneurs, and associations can use ELSTER (in German) to register, make tax declarations, and pay taxes online. There are several steps in the registration process. After sending the registration data, you must send a confirmation mail via the ELSTER portal and an activation code by letter. Therefore, it’s best to register well before the return is due on 31 July. The ELSTER certificate authenticates the information you provide and serves as an electronic signature for security. The next step is for the tax office to decide how much tax you need to pay. You’ll receive an assessment including a demand for payment or information on getting a refund for any tax you overpaid. An overpayment can occur because you have to pay the tax a year in advance, in four installments. These are due in March, June, September, and December.

Other types of business tax in Germany Dividend tax Some businesses must also pay dividend tax. Dividends for both resident and foreign corporations in Germany are generally 95% tax-exempt unless you include them as tax-deductible expenses for the payer. Capital gains tax In general, capital gains received by companies from selling business assets are treated as ordinary income. The gains can be offset against the cost of a replacement property. Capital gains from the sale of investments are exempt from corporation and trade taxes, and therefore any associated losses are not deductible. Solidarity surcharge The solidarity surcharge (Solidaritätszuschlag) is an additional fee on top of corporate tax. This surcharge applies at a flat rate of 5.5%. Payment is at the same time as the tax is charged; there’s no tax return necessary for reporting or paying the Solidaritätszuschlag. Trade tax All commercial businesses in industry, trade, crafts, and services must pay a trade tax. There’s a 3.5% base rate throughout Germany. Each municipality then adds a multiplier, which can vary. Partnerships have an annual tax-free trade tax allowance of €24,500. Some trade tax exceeding that can often be offset against personal income tax.

Corporate tax fines in Germany If you file your corporate tax return late, you could face a fine of up to 10% of the tax due (up to a maximum of €25,000). If you pay late, you pay a penalty of 1% per month. Should a tax audit show you paid too little tax, you generally won’t need to pay a fine. However, interest on the unpaid amount accrues at 0.5% per month (starting 15 months after the year the assessment is based on).