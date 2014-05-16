Retiring in Germany When you think of the most common places to retire in Europe, Germany might not immediately spring to mind. Indeed, Spain, Portugal, and France are more popular choices with retirees. However, Germany is well worthy of consideration. After all, the country fares well on the OECD Better Life Index, gaining above-average scores in all categories. And its impressive rankings for safety, life satisfaction, and health will be of particular interest to prospective retirees looking for the full package. Germany also outranks most of its neighbors for overall quality of life in retirement, finishing 8th out of 44 countries in the 2021 Natixis Global Retirement Index; up from 10th in 2020 and 13th in 2019. Germany also scored highly for health (87%) and mental wellbeing (83%) but ranked a lowly 31st for finances in retirement.

Fortunately, it's easy to retire to Germany if you are from a European Union (EU) or Schengen member state. This is because EU and Schengen nationals don't require a visa to live in Germany. However, if you plan to stay for longer than 90 days, you must register with the local Residence Registration Office (Einwohnermeldeamt) within 14 days of arrival. Swiss citizens must also obtain a residence permit from their local immigration office (Ausländerbehörde).

Notably, EU, Schengen, and Swiss nationals will need to provide a valid passport, proof of address, healthcare insurance, and evidence of having adequate finances to retire in Germany. Some local authorities may also request additional documentation such as birth and marriage certificates. However, rules vary from region to region, so make sure to check in advance. Citizens of Australia, Japan, Israel, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea can enter Germany for up to 90 days without a visa and apply for German residency while living in the country. However, if you are from a different country, you must apply for a retirement visa before entering Germany. You can start this process at the German embassy in your home country. Third-country nationals are usually issued with a temporary German residence permit (Aufenthaltserlaubnis) which lasts for one year and can be renewed. After five years, you can gain a settlement permit (Niederlassungserlaubnis). However, depending on your circumstances, you may need to live in Germany for eight years before claiming full German citizenship. Retirement age in Germany The German retirement age is 65 years and 10 months, but this is set to rise over the next few years. From 2024, the retirement age will increase by two months each year until it reaches 67. A report by the Economic Ministry's advisory council in June 2021 proposed increasing the age at which one can retire in Germany to 68 due to the financial difficulties likely to be caused by an aging population.

Services, organizations, and clubs for expats retiring in Germany Joining a local club can be a great way of settling into life in your new home country. And Germany boasts an abundance of English-speaking organizations to cover all interests, especially in the biggest cities. As a starting point, you can check out our directory of expat groups and clubs in Germany or explore the local groups on Facebook or Meetup.

Setting up a will when moving to Germany will ensure that your estate is settled in line with your wishes. EU rules state that citizens living abroad can choose whether they want the inheritance laws of their home country or country of residence to apply. However, if you pass away without leaving a will, the law of the country you have lived in for the last five years will apply instead.

Regardless of their home country, German residents may need to pay inheritance tax on their worldwide assets. Inheritance tax rules vary depending on the value of the estate and who is inheriting it. For example, the spouse of the deceased has a tax-free allowance of €500,000, while a child of the deceased has a lower allowance of €400,000. Inheritance tax rates range from 7% to 50%.