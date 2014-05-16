Public transportation in Germany There are a wealth of options when it comes to avoiding driving in Germany. With an effectively nationalized railway network, crossing the country by train means buying a ticket from Deutsche Bahn. At the local level, Germany’s states manage buses, trams, metro networks, suburban trains, and ferries. Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images Public transportation systems in Germany are safe, efficient, and fairly easy to use. As a result, some German cities are starting to shake off the stereotype of being a car-loving nation; only 30% of trips in Berlin are by car, while 33% of trips in Munich are. Across the country, 30 million passengers use public transportation in Germany on an average day.

Buses in Germany There isn’t a single national public transportation authority in Germany that provides bus service. Instead, each German Land (state) manages local transport within their own borders. As a result, there is a fairly complex set of providers, with dozens of authorities dispatching buses to each and every corner of Germany. Bus stations, like this one in Chemnitz, are at transportation hubs across Germany Each Verkehrsverbund (transport association) is generally responsible for buses and trams within their region, although they do occasionally overlap. Some of the public transportation companies in the larger cities of Germany include: Berlin: BVG

RSAG Stuttgart: VVS Many German cities also complement their core bus service with trams (Straßenbahnen). Trams are generally higher capacity with greater frequency than buses, but they tend to only serve the busiest neighborhoods. Night buses are particularly common in urban areas, though less so in smaller towns. Bus tickets and costs in Germany Ticket prices for buses in Germany are at the discretion of the public transportation authority running them. In general, there are five kinds of tickets: Kurzstecke (short trip ticket): These tickets are valid only for a very short period, typically 30 minutes or even less. Passengers can usually only travel a few stops without changes.

These tickets are valid only for a very short period, typically 30 minutes or even less. Passengers can usually only travel a few stops without changes. Einzelfahrt (single ticket): These tickets are valid for longer (60–90 minutes), giving you enough time to change vehicles. In cities such as Berlin, single tickets are different prices based on the number of zones you travel in.

These tickets are valid for longer (60–90 minutes), giving you enough time to change vehicles. In cities such as Berlin, single tickets are different prices based on the number of zones you travel in. Tageskarte (day ticket): Day tickets either offer a full 24 hours of travel from the moment of purchase or unlimited travel on a specific calendar day (though often with a couple of additional hours of validity after midnight).

Day tickets either offer a full 24 hours of travel from the moment of purchase or unlimited travel on a specific calendar day (though often with a couple of additional hours of validity after midnight). Wochenkarte (week ticket): Similar to day tickets, a week ticket offers the same unlimited travel within a specified area for a full week.

Similar to day tickets, a week ticket offers the same unlimited travel within a specified area for a full week. Gruppentageskarte (group day ticket): Some public transportation authorities in Germany offer these tickets for as many as five passengers on a single ticket. These are the ideal option for a day trip. Most networks in Germany require passengers to validate their tickets either before boarding or immediately after boarding the vehicle. Take a look at your ticket after you purchase it; if it says ‘Bitte entwerten‘ (‘please validate’ in German) on it, then you’ll have to use a ticket validation machine (Entwerter). Their use and placement depend on the network, but they’re usually in highly visible locations at the bus stop or inside the bus. Using public transportation in Germany without buying the right ticket can be costly. Fines start at €60 for the first violation. If you’re caught Schwarzfahren (literally, ‘to travel black’) three times, you risk a prison sentence and a hefty fine. Bus stations and stops in Germany Bus stops in Germany tend to be fairly similar, regardless of the bus company that serves them. Typically, bus stops (Haltestelle in German) have the ubiquitous green ‘H’ inside of a yellow circle indicating it as a stop. Busier stops have weather shelters, ticket machines, as well as electronic signs with live departure times. On the other hand, humble stops in more rural areas may only consist of the sign and the bench. The public transportation network in Germany is, in general, quite dense and well-developed. As a result, all bus networks, even the lines serving villages and rural areas, provide punctual service to local transportation hubs like train stations.

Taxis and ride-sharing services in Germany With such good public transportation in Germany, it’s no surprise that taxis are costly. Hailing a taxi is fairly easy at hotels, transportation hubs, and taxi stands. Hailing one off the street is more difficult, however; you’re better off using an app, calling directly, or asking the business you’re at to call one for you. Taxi cabs in Germany have strong regulations, so passengers can set their expectations accordingly. In Germany, taxi fares are standard with regional variations; in general, there is a base fare (Grundpreis) of €3-5 with a distance-based rate after (€1-3 per kilometer). Longer trips result in discounts or fixed fares (e.g., to an airport); the driver and the passenger must agree to a price beforehand if the ride is longer than 50 kilometers. Taxi drivers in Germany must take the shortest route. Spotting a German taxi, such as here at the Cologne Airport, is pretty easy German taxis are pretty beige. While the 1971 law stipulating the uniform paint color is no longer in place, German cab drivers err on the side of caution and stick with the popular color. Taxi drivers in Germany mostly drive the same car, too: the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. In Germany, ride-hailing services cannot operate as they do elsewhere. German courts routinely strike down Uber’s business practices, meaning Uber can usually only offer rides through nearby taxis. Other taxi-hailing apps, such as FREE NOW, have wider availability in Germany. If you didn’t order your taxi through an app, payment is with cash; payments by Girocard or credit card are uncommon. Taxi-hailing apps, however, accept cards. Tips are uncommon in Germany, and that also applies to getting a lift. It’s customary to round up the fare price to the nearest euro for a shorter trip; for longer trips, a 10% tip is fine.

Long-distance coaches in Germany Intercity bus services in Germany are still in their infancy, as they were actually illegal until 2012. Since then, a number of fledgling long-distance bus companies have been competing for popular routes, with a number of company takeovers in the process. Long-distance coaches are a popular option in Germany due to their much lower ticket costs in comparison to taking an intercity train. Be warned, however, that some bus stops may be located in more remote areas of the city instead of at central train stations. The main intercity bus companies in Germany is FlixBus, which has a wide network that covers much of Western and Central Europe. Outside of the official company websites, some long-distance bus tickets are available through third-party ticketing agents such as busradar and fahrplan.guru.

Airports in Germany Germany is a fairly large country, so domestic air travel remains fairly popular despite the environmental consequences. In fact, Germany is home to over 300 airports, including Frankfurt Airport, the sixth-busiest airport in Europe. Lufthansa has the densest domestic route network, while the low-cost airline Eurowings also offers some domestic flights. Civil aviation in Germany is overseen by the Luftfahrt-Bundesamt (LBA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. Frankfurt Airport Frankfurt Airport is the busiest of Germany’s airports. It’s home to Lufthansa, Germany’s flag carrier. This airport is one of the world’s most connected, with flights to around 300 destinations across the globe. As well as being busy, this airport is huge. Make sure you leave plenty of time between connecting flights if possible, as you might need to take the SkyLine train or a shuttle bus between terminals. The Skyline Train at Frankfurt Airport travels between terminals You can reach Frankfurt Airport directly on the A3, A67, and A5 motorways, but there are also plenty of public transit options. The airport has two stations: Frankfurt Airport Long-Distance, and Frankfurt Airport Regional. The former has connections to the rest of Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, while the latter serves the Frankfurt/Rhine-Main region. You can also catch a public bus, long-distance bus, and hotel shuttles to and from the airport. In addition, the Lufthansa Express Bus runs between Strasbourg and Frankfurt. Munich Airport The next busiest German airport is Munich Airport. It’s located nearly 29km outside of Munich, near Friesing. It has routes to destinations worldwide. Munich Airport is reachable on the A92 motorway and the B301. Otherwise, you can reach it on the S1 and S8 S-Bahn lines, with trains every 10 minutes, taking 40 minutes from the city center. Like Frankfurt, Munich is accessible with the Lufthansa Express Bus. Berlin Brandenburg Airport Until 2020, Berlin had two airports: Berlin Tegel (the capital’s primary airport) and Berlin Schönefeld (the mainly low-cost airport). These both closed in November 2020, and flights from both airports moved to Berlin Brandenburg in October 2020. The airport mainly offers destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Berlin Brandenburg is located about 18 kilometers away from Berlin city center, and you have several options to get there. Terminal 1 has a train station, while Terminal 5 has an S-Bahn station where lines S9 and S45 stop. You can also reach the airport with the X7 and X71 buses. Finally, if you wish to drive, take the Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg exit from the A113 highway. Düsseldorf Airport Germany’s next-largest airport, Düsseldorf, is located seven kilometers from the city. It has flights mostly to other European destinations, as well as some to the Middle East, North Africa, North America, and the Caribbean. All types of regional and intercity trains stop at the Düsseldorf Flughafen station, and there are several buses that stop at the arrivals hall and station.

Other methods of public transportation in Germany Ferries are not a common method of public transportation in Germany with two exceptions: Hamburg and Berlin. In Hamburg, HADAG runs seven ferry routes that cross the Elbe. In Berlin, BVG oversees six urban ferries, including the city’s cult favorite, Line F24, a rowing boat that crosses the Müggelspree. Line F24 in Berlin is nothing more than a man with a rowboat (Photo: Ingolf/Flickr) Bike sharing schemes are increasing in popularity, though they’re often managed at the municipal level. Well-known bike-share companies in Germany include companies such as: Call a Bike (run by Deutsche Bahn)

metropolradruhr

nextbike

Public transport discounts in Germany Policies for discounts on public transportation in Germany vary, as they’re up to the transport authority to decide. If you take the train regularly, Deutsche Bahn offers a series of BahnCards that provide discount on ticket prices. These include the following: BahnCard 25: 25% off all train tickets (Flexpreis, Sparpreis, and Super Sparpreis)

25% off all train tickets (Flexpreis, Sparpreis, and Super Sparpreis) BahnCard 50: 50% off Flexpreis tickets; 25% off Sparpreis and Super Sparpreis tickets

50% off Flexpreis tickets; 25% off Sparpreis and Super Sparpreis tickets BahnCard 100: Unlimited travel across the Deutsche Bahn network

Unlimited travel across the Deutsche Bahn network Youth BahnCard 25: 25% off Flexpreis and Sparpreis tickets for travelers between the ages of six and 18 The three main BahnCards are also available in the form of a trial BahnCard, which is valid for three months. Local public transportation authorities in Germany also offer seasonal tickets at a discount. Further discounts are also often available for the elderly (over 65), youth (under 18), apprentices, and those receiving unemployment benefits such as Arbeitslosengeld II or Sozialhilfe. Students attending a university in Germany are also eligible for public transportation discounts; consult your university for further information.

How disability-accessible is public transportation in Germany? Public transportation in Germany is, for the most part, built with accessibility concerns in mind. Deutsche Bahn has a dedicated Mobility Service Center that helps travelers with booking tickets and arranging assistance from station staff. Mobility service staff are available for ad-hoc support at the station (as long as it’s during their staff’s working hours), but passengers with particular needs should contact the Mobility Service Center at least 24 hours before traveling. Accessibility infrastructure varies by city and the local transport authority. In general, most cities use new vehicles with manual ramps or barrier-free entry. Buses, trams, and metro trains have priority spaces, as well. Bus stop timetables show which departures are fully accessible. Some infrastructure is lacking, however. Older stations on Berlin’s U-Bahn system may not have elevators that reach the platform from the street, for example. Check with the transport authority you’re using to make sure the stations you want to use are indeed fully accessible. In some cases, people with severe mobility issues can use public transportation free of charge. Public transportation users in Germany can get a special token (Beiblatt mit Wertmarke) that accompanies their transit pass. Contact a German pension office for more information.

How environmentally friendly is public transportation in Germany? Germany has long had ambitious plans to make public transportation a key part of the country’s sustainable vision for the future. A 2009 report from the Brookings Institute cited plenty of reasons why Germany is a leader in sustainable transport, including the integration of cycling and walking into urban mobility plans as well as government-led urban planning measures that foster walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods. Photo: Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images Germany’s approach is bearing fruit today. The federal government continues to pump billions of euros into replacing diesel buses with electric ones, while Deutsche Bahn aims to use only renewable energy by 2038. In fact, the German railway company is pushing ahead with a number of sustainability initiatives, including designing carbon-neutral stations, increasing recycling rates, and reducing noise pollution. On city streets, public transportation authorities in Germany often have dedicated lanes for buses and trams to ensure that their use is not only sustainable but also more efficient.

Public transport safety tips in Germany While public transport in Germany is pretty safe, when you move to a new country it’s a good idea to have some tips in mind: Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany has required FFP2 masks on public transport.

Keep an eye on your luggage at all times.

Keep to the right on escalators.

Dogs need to be on leads.

Making a public transportation complaint in Germany If you miss a train because of a delay or your train is cancelled, you’re likely entitled to some form of compensation for the delay. Deutsche Bahn publishes the passenger rights and regulations in English. Complaints relating to services provided by a public transportation authority in Germany should be sent directly to the authority itself.