Buying a car and registration in Germany

Buying a car in Germany Germany has a strong car culture. It is the sixth-highest in global car production and has a network of well-maintained roads across the country. Although it has excellent public transport, most people still prefer to drive, and most households own a car. There were around 570 cars per 1,000 German inhabitants in 2019 – just over one per two people and slightly above the EU average. Classic 3s at the BMW Museum, Munich With its sizeable car industry, it’s little surprise that it’s quite easy to buy a car in Germany. You can purchase new and secondhand vehicles from dealerships or privately. You can also import certain cars to Germany. However, whether you buy or import, you’ll need to follow registration and maintenance regulations. You’ll also need a valid license to drive your car in Germany. Just over 3.6 million new cars were bought in Germany in 2019 – under 9% were electric or other alternative energy. Sales dropped by 19% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, but the market started to recover in early 2021.

Who can buy a car in Germany? Anyone aged 18 and over – the legal driving age – can buy a car in Germany. However, you will need a valid driving license to drive it. You will also need a German residence permit to register the vehicle and car insurance organized before you drive it away from the place of purchase. Companies offering car insurance in Germany include DA Direkt.

Buying a new car in Germany Buying a new car (der Neuwagen) in Germany can be a costly exercise, with new car prices among the most expensive in the EU. However, the advantages of purchasing a new model from a reputable dealership include better reliability, longer vehicle life expectancy, and ease of solving problems. Many dealerships offer follow-up support and have links with garages in the event of a breakdown. All new vehicles should come with a two-year warranty (die Gewährleistung). The main options for buying a new car in Germany are dealerships and online brokers. You will typically need to provide the following before you can drive the vehicle away: Expatica’s guide to Find out about driving rules and regulations in Germany Read more Valid ID, such as a passport

Valid driving license

Car insurance details

Bank details, unless paying the full amount in cash Many dealerships also offer to register new cars for customers, in which case you will need to provide proof of German residence. In addition, some German car manufacturers allow you to pick up your new vehicle straight from the factory, popular with major brands such as Volkswagen and BMW. When buying a new car, you should receive the sales contract (der Kaufvertrag), registration papers (die Kfz-Zulassungsbescheinigung), owner’s manual, EU Certificate of Conformity, and keys. In terms of payment, you can pay in full upfront or in installments. You will usually need to pay between 20%–50% upfront and finance a purchase with credit from banks or other lenders, including German automobile clubs and some dealerships. Repayment usually takes two to five years. Most dealerships accept cash payments, and it’s generally possible to negotiate a discount. According to an annual report from the Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT), the average cost of a new car in Germany was €37,790 in 2021. The top-selling brands in the country are all German: Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

Where to buy a new car in Germany Car dealerships A car dealership (das Autohaus) is usually linked to individual car brand names in Germany. For example, you can find dealerships all over the country for Volkswagen and Audi cars. Many of these sell both new and used vehicles. Using a dealership has many advantages. For example, it’s a reputable business linked to the brand, and many dealerships offer follow-up support. You can inspect the car and even take it for a test drive. Dealerships also often prepare the initial paperwork, such as registration, and sometimes offer the factory pickup option. Expatica’s guide to Search car sales and rentals in Expatica’s Germany Directory Read more Many dealerships in Germany also provide a delivery service if you cannot collect your car from the showroom or factory. However, this involves a fee. You can search for car dealerships in Germany on mobile.de and AutoScout24. Online car brokers It’s also possible to buy a car online in Germany. A 2016 study found that around 10% of new car sales took place online, and 44% of respondents said they would be willing to complete an online purchase. The process for buying a new car online is similar to visiting a dealership in terms of general requirements. You’ll need to submit the necessary documents electronically. It’s a convenient and quicker way of making an automobile purchase, but the drawbacks are that you won’t get an in-person feel for the car or test drive it before buying. Some dealerships sell cars through their website. You can also use online car brokers to find and buy cars in Germany. These include: AutoScout24 (in German)

DriveK (in German)

mobile.de

Buying a used car in Germany In Germany, buying a secondhand car (der Gebrauchtwagen) is a popular and cheaper alternative to shelling out on a brand-new model. According to the DAT, the used car market in Germany was worth over €103 billion in 2020 alone. However, as with all secondhand purchases, it can be riskier, and you’ll have to have your wits about you to avoid paying more than you should. You can buy secondhand cars from a German dealership or privately from a seller. Naturally, buying from a dealership is more secure, and they offer a one-year warranty on used vehicles. They also sell many almost-new cars. Expatica’s guide to Discover car-sharing options in Germany Read more When you buy a used car, you’ll provide much the same information as you would for a new purchase. However, there are additional documents that you should receive. These are: Purchase agreement or sales contract that details the condition of the car, including any known defects. You can find a template contract here (in German). It’s a good idea to look for cars that come with a full maintenance record or service book (Scheckheftgepflegt).

Existing registration documents (der Fahrzeugschein)

Details of the most recent Technischer Überwachungsverein (TUV) inspection, if the vehicle is over three years old. Valuing a used car You can search for information on the value of used cars in Germany based on the model type, year of construction, and mileage (Kilometerstand). For example, on We Buy Cars (Wirkaufen Dein Auto) you can get a rudimentary evaluation sent to your email in a couple of minutes. You then have the option of answering a few more questions to get a more detailed valuation. Additionally, you can pay to run a Vehicle Identification Number (Fahrzeugidentifikationnummer – FIN) check for accident history (unfallfrei), mileage, and other details on several sites like AutoDNA. Also, read ADAC’s tips about what to look out for when buying a used car in Germany. Payment options for secondhand cars are essentially the same as for new vehicles. The average cost for used German cars in 2020 was €20,775, which remained steady in comparison to 2019.

Where to buy a used car in Germany Car dealerships Many brand dealerships in Germany sell both used and new cars. You can also find dealers that only sell secondhand vehicles or specialize in classic or vintage models. Search for dealerships on mobile.de and AutoScout24. Alternatively, you can check the German Yellow Pages (Gelbe Seiten). Buying from a dealer is usually more expensive, as you’ll have to pay an extra 19% VAT on the vehicle. However, it is generally safer, as you will get a one-year warranty that covers any existing (but not future) problems. Many dealers also offer a longer guarantee (die Garantie) for a fee. They will also often take care of all the initial paperwork. Another advantage of buying from a dealership is that many sell nearly-new cars at discounted prices. There are two types: der Jahreswagen (employee car), which are cars bought at discounts by the staff of car manufacturers and then resold after one year; and der Vorführwagen, which are demonstration cars displayed in showrooms and used for test drives. Buying a used car in Germany online There are many websites to find and buy secondhand cars in Germany. Popular sites include: AutoScout24 (in German)

BCA

eBay (in German)

Instamotion (in German)

mobile.de The German online auto marketplace can be great for finding bargains. However, there are obvious disadvantages, such as not being able to test drive the car or carry out an in-person inspection. Furthermore, if you buy online from a private seller, you won’t get any warranty or guarantee. Buying a car in Germany from a private owner These days, many private sellers use websites and online forums to advertise their cars. However, some still use more traditional routes. Look out for ads on local noticeboards or in shop windows. You may also hear of a good deal through local networks. You can also find private car sellers through: Automobile magazines such as Motor1 or Auto Bild

Classified ads in local or national newspapers

Automobile clubs such as ADAC or AvD

Used car fairs, which are typically advertised in magazines, ads, and online If you buy directly from another car owner, make sure that you: Use a sales contract or purchase agreement. See here for a template (in German).

Get all of the necessary documentation detailed in the above sections from the seller.

If asked to pay any money upfront, use an escrow account or other third-party holding service so that your funds are protected.

Car costs in Germany In addition to the actual purchase cost when you buy a car in Germany, you will have to consider the following fees: Car insurance – can be anywhere between €100–€1,000 a year depending on vehicle and type of insurance. According to the German Insurance Association (GDV), average annual costs in 2021 were €254 for third-party and €324 for fully comprehensive.

– can be anywhere between €100–€1,000 a year depending on vehicle and type of insurance. According to the German Insurance Association (GDV), average annual costs in 2021 were €254 for third-party and €324 for fully comprehensive. Tax – there is no road tax in Germany, but you have to pay an annual vehicle tax (Kraftfahrzeugsteuer) based on engine size and CO2 emissions. This is typically around €100–130 a year. You can calculate your tax rate here (in German).

– there is no road tax in Germany, but you have to pay an annual vehicle tax (Kraftfahrzeugsteuer) based on engine size and CO2 emissions. This is typically around €100–130 a year. You can calculate your tax rate here (in German). Registration – costs are typically around €30 for registration, between €15–40 for license plates, and €6–20 for the emission sticker.

– costs are typically around €30 for registration, between €15–40 for license plates, and €6–20 for the emission sticker. Fuel costs – if you have an oil-powered car, In January 2022 fuel costs €1.74 per liter for petrol and €1.62 per liter for diesel.

– if you have an oil-powered car, In January 2022 fuel costs €1.74 per liter for petrol and €1.62 per liter for diesel. Maintenance costs – around €100–120 every two years for the TUV inspection. On top of this are general maintenance costs, parking costs, and any automobile membership fees. Altogether, you can look at spending several thousands of euros a year to run a car as a regular driver in Germany.

Importing a car in Germany The process for importing a car into Germany depends on where the car comes from. Cars imported from EU/EFTA countries are exempt from import duties, but you’ll need to pay 19% VAT on new cars and any used cars owned for less than six months or with a mileage of less than 6,000km. However, you can claim this payment back if you’ve already paid VAT on the car when purchased. Imported cars from outside the EU/EFTA are liable for 10% import duty plus 19% VAT. However, you can claim an exemption if the following apply: You’ve owned the vehicle for at least six months.

You have a German residence permit and haven’t lived in Germany for at least 12 months.

The car remains in your possession for at least 12 months. You need to import through German customs and will need to have the following documentation: Owner passport or valid ID

Certificate of Conformity if importing from the EU/EFTA (or equivalent safety certificate if from outside the EU/EFTA)

Proof of ownership, for example, purchase contract or existing registration papers

Valid car insurance

Confirmation that the car will undergo a TUV inspection if over three years old You will also need to register your imported car. However, you can use your existing registration documents and number plates for a maximum of twelve months in Germany if they are translated into German, your car is fully insured, and it passes clearance. If exporting a car from Germany, you’ll need a customs declaration if shipping to somewhere outside the EU. You’ll also need to get export license plates when exporting to any other country. Buying vs importing When deciding whether to buy or import a car in Germany, you should consider the following: Cost – buying a new car is more expensive, but you need to weigh this up against import taxes and any transportation fees from your home country. On top of this, there may be additional maintenance costs once the imported car is inside Germany.

– buying a new car is more expensive, but you need to weigh this up against import taxes and any transportation fees from your home country. On top of this, there may be additional maintenance costs once the imported car is inside Germany. Time and effort – you need to compare the process of importing a car versus buying a new one. You’ll encounter a lot less admin if you don’t have to pay taxes and have all the necessary paperwork in place already. That said, if you buy a car from a German dealership, they usually take care of much of the paperwork.

– you need to compare the process of importing a car versus buying a new one. You’ll encounter a lot less admin if you don’t have to pay taxes and have all the necessary paperwork in place already. That said, if you buy a car from a German dealership, they usually take care of much of the paperwork. Length of stay in Germany – if you’re staying for less than 12 months, you might not have to register an imported car, so this option might be easier. If you’re staying long-term, think about how marketable your imported car will be if you want to sell or trade-in.

Selling a car in Germany You can sell a car in Germany through a variety of different methods: Through a car dealership. Many German dealerships deal with used as well as new cars and are happy to buy from car owners.

Listing your car on a website or online sales platform.

Selling at a car auction or fair.

Selling privately through a listings ad or word of mouth. You can use a variety of different websites to sell cars directly or look for dealerships. These include: AutoScout24 (in German)

BCA

eBay (in German)

mobile.de

Wirkaufen Dein Auto (in German) You will need both parts of your registration certificate (Zulassungsbescheinigung) plus the latest TUV report if the car is more than three years old. If you sell through a dealership, they will charge either an upfront fee or a commission once they sell the vehicle. They may also ask for additional documentation, for example, an up-to-date maintenance report. If you don’t have this, they might charge you an extra fee. If you need help setting the price for your used car, it’s worth checking on listing sites. As well as getting an idea of what your car’s worth, some of these sites have online tools for valuation.