Driving in Germany

Drivers with disabilities If you are living with a disability and you want to drive in Germany, it is recommended you join the Federation of Disabled Car Owners (Bund Behinderter Auto-Besitzer – BBAB). Photo: Cavan Images/Getty Images Although there is an annual membership fee of €30, this non-profit organization can provide valuable information and resources for drivers with disabilities. Getting your driving license while living with a disability Depending on the severity of your disability, you can still learn to drive and be an active participant on the German road. Your license might come with restrictions or is subject to the required conditions. For example, it can be limited to a specific type of vehicle or a vehicle equipped with adapted devices. Before registering for driving lessons, you must apply for a disability driver’s license at your local district office or city administration. They will assess if you need a medical examination, technical modifications to the vehicle, or a special driving test. After that, you will get a road safety certificate that you can use to register at an accessible driving school with appropriately-equipped or converted vehicles. Reserved parking After you get your license, you can apply for a disabled parking permit (Behindertenparkplatz-Ausweis) at your local road traffic office. This will allow you to park in designated parking spots for people with disabilities (Behindertenparkplatz). Drivers who frequently have passengers with disabilities can also apply for this pass. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images Depending on your situation, you can get one of two parking permits: A Blue Badge (Blauer Parkausweis) is valid in Germany and the EU. It allows you to park in accessible parking spots, park or stop in no-parking zones, and park for free in metered spots without a time limit.

An Orange Parking Permit (Oranger Parkausweis) is only valid in Germany. It allows you to park or stop in no-parking zones and park for free in metered spots without a time limit. With the orange permit, you cannot use the accessible parking spots. The disability parking permits are free of charge. Disability-accessible vehicles Germany has many dealerships where you can buy an accessible vehicle. However, if you already have a car, it is also possible to convert it into a more disability-friendly vehicle. Options include swiveling seats, wheelchair ramps, steering devices, and hand controls for gas and brakes. You can use a local adaption specialist (Fachbetriebe zum Behindertenumbau) to customize your car. Check the Association of Vehicle Convertors for People with Reduced Mobility (Verband der Fahrzeugumrüster für mobilitätseingeschräntek Personen – VFMP) for a conversion workshop near you. They can also help you find funding if necessary.

Car registration and maintenance All cars and motorcycles must be registered with the vehicle registration authority (Kfz-Zulassungsbehörde). You even have to de-register and re-register your vehicle when you move in between cities in Germany. Photo: Halfdark/Getty Images Each city has its own registration office (Zulassungsstelle), and many also have the option to register your vehicle online. After having done so, you will receive your license plates. These feature one to three letters that distinguish what city issued the plates, and an identification number that consists of one or two letters and up to four digits. In the middle, it’ll have a current inspection sticker. You are legally required to get a vehicle inspection every two years after you’ve had your motorcycle for two years and your car for three years. If it fails the inspection, you must repair the defects within one month and have it re-inspected. The two most common inspections in Germany are TÜV and DEKRA. The price differs per state, type of vehicle, and inspection, but estimated costs are between €65 and €80 for motorcycles, and €120–210 for cars.

Driving costs in Germany Owning a vehicle can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it gives you freedom, but on the other, it can be expensive. Costs include: Maintenance – the inspection every two years can cost anything between €65 and €210, depending on the type of the vehicle and your state of residency

German road signs As with all traffic-related things, the StVO lists all road signs. In Germany, traffic signs have standardized shapes and colors, and feature icons and symbols that are easy to understand. Signs can be divided into four categories: Type of sign Physical features Description/Examples Warning signs Triangular with a red outer rim Warning against dangerous situations (e.g., a rail crossing) or indicating areas where you can’t go Signs giving orders No uniform template, often blue round signs Tell you what to do, such as which direction to go, or who is allowed to use the road (e.g., horseback riders)



Signage on the road (i.e., white lines) is also part of the signs giving orders (e.g., zebra crossings) Informative signs Square or rectangular Give information about the road you are on or the direction you want to go in. For example, priority roads, park and ride zone, or ‘go left to go to Berlin’. Traffic control devices Striped with red and white, sometimes with flashing lights Only implemented when you have to pay extra attention while driving in Germany (temporary) There are also supplementary signboards that do not fall under these categories. These include signs that tell you that it’s a car-free zone or you can only park for two hours.

Traffic information in Germany Traffic jams, accidents, roadworks, and slow-moving traffic are relatively common, especially in cities. This is often due to scheduled construction, weather conditions, or the time of day. Photo: plus49/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images Rush hours are usually between 07:00–09:00 and 16:00–18:00 on weekdays. In cities (e.g., Berlin, Munich, Heidelberg) with nightlife areas, traffic may increase between 22:00–00:00. On the weekends, popular shopping districts will often be congested, so, parking will be challenging. In 2021, Germans spend an average of 40 hours being stuck in traffic. The cities with the largest impact of traffic jams were Munich (München, 79 hours), Berlin (65 hours), and Hamburg (47 hours). It is still less than time spent in big metropolitans like Paris (140 hours) or London (148 hours) but less than places like Barcelona (48 hours) or Lisbon (Lisboa, 54 hours.) According to that same source, traffic jams cost the country €3.5 billion or €371 per driver. To avoid traffic, be sure to view current traffic conditions before you hit the road.

Parking in Germany Most city parking in Germany is metered or restricted to residents. There are usually signs that indicate the following: If a zone requires a parking ticket (Parkschein)

If the area is for residents only

If you need a parking disk (Parkscheibe) that shows the time you arrived Parking tickets generally cost between €1 and €2 per hour, depending on the location. You can purchase a parking disk from gas stations, newsstands, and tobacco shops. Since street parking can be hard to find, major cities also have parking lots (Parkplatzen), above-ground parking garages (Parkhäusen), and underground garages (Tiefgaragen). Often, there will be a sign that tells you whether the lot is full (Besetzt) or space available (Frei). The parking garage costs depends on the location and can vary between €2.50 and €6 per two hours. Designated parking spaces Germany has many reserved or designated parking spots. For example, accessible parking spots are indicated by a sign with a symbol of a wheelchair and similar markings on the ground. You can only park there when you have a disabled parking permit and a disability ID card (Schwerbehindertenausweis). Drivers with disabilities can also park in metered spaces, free of charge, and with no time limit. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images There are also regions in Germany with women-only parking spaces (frauenparkplatz). These can be found in well-lit areas, located close to entrances and exits. Although some argue that these designated spaces are sexist or discriminatory, they are designed to protect women from attacks and sexual assaults. Other reserved parking includes spaces for: Families with young children (Eltern-Kind-Parkplatz)

Motorcycles

Electric cars

Taxis

Trucks Parking violations Leaving your vehicle in a no-parking zone will result in a fine ranging from €5 to 90. Where you parked, how you parked, and how long you parked there will determine the penalty. Parking fines can go up to €110 and sometimes even add demerit points to your license. If you park where your car obstructs traffic or causes a hazard, it can be towed (which involves additional costs).

Car repairs in Germany In a country known for its reliable cars, you can also find just about any car repair service you need. Photo: Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/Getty Images You can contact your insurance company, take the car to a dealership, or search for an auto garage online for vehicle repairs. Other options include: Autowerkstatt-liste.de – allows you to type in details about the car and the service you need, and mechanics will reach out to you with an estimate of the repair cost

Werkenntdenbesten.de – a directory of car repair shops that you can filter by city If you need to take your vehicle to a workshop immediately, always call ahead and make an appointment.

Tips for driving in Germany The left lane of the Autobahn is only used for overtaking other vehicles; stick to the right side lanes unless you are passing someone else

Always double-check your mirrors before switching lanes or moving into the left lane to pass another car, especially on the Autobahn

During winter months, be careful of black ice. Do not accelerate or brake suddenly when driving on ice. You can rent snow chains from gas stations along the road and drop them off at a different gas station further along.

Never leave the scene of an accident. Also, don’t admit guilt or fault after an accident; your insurance will investigate.

Never drink or do drugs and drive