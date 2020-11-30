Supermarkets and grocery stores in Germany

Grocery shopping in Germany When you arrive in Germany, the local supermarket will likely be one of the first places you visit in your new home. It probably won’t feel like the grocery stores you’re used to, but don’t let that put you off. Step inside and you’ll find a whole world of tastes and flavors that you may not have even heard of before, let alone tried. Supermarkets not your thing? There are plenty of other options for getting food in Germany. These include shopping at local specialty stores, perusing your nearest fresh food market, or using online services that deliver groceries straight to your door. If you don’t like cooking, you’ll find a range of restaurants, cafés and snack bars across Germany, as well as plenty of takeaway options.

Things you need to know about German supermarkets If you’re an expat living in Germany, there may be a few things you don’t realise about supermarket shopping in your new home. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are a few pointers: Bring your own bags: Like much of Europe, supermarket bags don’t come for free in Germany. Stock up on reusable bags you can take with you, or expect to pay a small fee at the register.

Like much of Europe, supermarket bags don’t come for free in Germany. Stock up on reusable bags you can take with you, or expect to pay a small fee at the register. Take some change: If you’re heading to a larger supermarket, you’ll need some coins for the shopping carts. This is usually €1, and you’ll be able to get your money back once you’re finished shopping. Pack quickly: Don’t expect any help packing your bags in Germany. In fact, be prepared to pack your groceries quickly as the checkout operators don’t hang around!

Don’t expect any help packing your bags in Germany. In fact, be prepared to pack your groceries quickly as the checkout operators don’t hang around! Recycle, recycle, recycle: Don’t end up throwing your money away in Germany! Take advantage of the country’s fantastic pfand system and recycle your bottles at your local supermarket’s convenient machine.

Food delivery services in Germany If you’re unable to visit your local supermarket, or simply prefer the convenience of having your groceries delivered, then you’re in luck. While supermarket delivery may not be as widespread as in other countries, it is increasingly popular across Germany. There are even online-only supermarkets, including: myTime.de

Gorillas Availability depends on where you live, and is often not available from discounter chains. However, the process is easy. Simply shop online and choose your delivery slot. If you run into issues buying groceries directly from the supermarket, you could also try hiring help from an online marketplace such as TaskRabbit. Those are not the only delivery options in Germany. If shopping for groceries online isn’t your thing, why not shop for meals, instead. There are a number of meal-kit providers in Germany. These deliver pre-prepared recipe boxes straight to your front door, filled with seasonally fresh ingredients and recipes. Meal-kit providers in Germany include: HelloFresh

Marley Spoon

Dinnerly If cooking at home sounds a little too much like hard work, don’t worry. You’ll find a whole host of excellent cafes and restaurants throughout Germany, catering to every taste. Don’t feel like venturing out? Germany also has plenty of food delivery platforms that can connect you with your favorite local takeaways and restaurants. These include: Lieferando.de

Ethnic grocery stores in Germany Germany has one of the most ethnically-diverse populations in Europe. Since the 1960s, the country has attracted a number of immigrants hailing predominantly from southern Europe. Significant immigrant communities in many of Germany’s larger towns and cities have seen a steady rise in the number of ethnic grocery stores serving these and other communities. While German supermarkets aren’t known for their high prices, these ethnic supermarkets can still provide a wider range of products for cheaper prices. This is particularly true if you’re looking for international foods, although the ranges of everyday goods typically vary significantly in terms of quality and price. If you have a local ethnic supermarket, check it out as you may be surprised by just how much you can find inside.

Food shopping at German markets For many expats arriving in Europe, their grocery shopping dreams don’t revolve around supermarket aisles but perusing the stalls of their local food market. Thankfully, if this is what you’re looking for in Germany, you’re in luck. Just do a little research ahead of time to find the trading times at your local market and grab your tote bag so you can stock up on goods! While you won’t be able to find everything you need, some German food markets offer a surprisingly broad range of goods. This is particularly true in larger towns and cities. Regardless of size, most markets have stalls selling fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy, and baked goods. Others will have more niche offerings. You’ll also be able to find plenty of tasty treats to try while you buy, and many markets have food trucks selling hot meals and snacks.

Specialty stores in Germany It’s safe to say the Germans know a thing or two when it comes to getting great-tasting food and drink. While the supermarkets and grocery stores offer good quality food, if you’re looking for something a little more special, you might want to check out your local specialty stores. These are entire shops dedicated to a handful of products, such as butchers and bakeries, and Germany has lots of them. As you might expect from a country known for its baked goods, there are plenty of bakeries to explore with your tastebuds. You’ll also find butchers and delicatessens for all your fresh meat and cold cuts, as well as the occasional lovingly-made sandwich that might take you by surprise. In coastal cities, you’ll likely find fishmongers selling the latest catch. You also won’t want to miss out on the local chocolate shops – especially around the holidays.

Convenience stores in Germany Sometimes you need to grab a quick bite to eat, and in Germany, you can do this at the country’s growing network of convenience stores. Traditionally, these neighborhood stores are called Kiosk or Spätkauf. They sell a mix of items, from newspapers and magazines to beer and Haribo. Depending on the weather, you may well see a group of locals collecting outside for a beer or a smoke. If you prefer your local stores a little more modern, the big names in German supermarkets have been moving into the convenience sector. You’ll likely come across these at train stations, gas stations, and in city center locations. These stores offer a limited range of goods and are typically more expensive than you might expect from these chains. However, many will also sell fresh foods, including sandwiches, salads, and coffees should you need a quick bite to eat.

Liquor stores in Germany For most of your alcohol needs, you’ll be able to stick to your local supermarket. These stores offer great discounts on beers and wines, and many of the supermarket’s own-brands are just as good as the global names you might be used to. You’ll also be able to find beer at your local convenience kiosk. However, for a dedicated drink store, you’ll need to head to a Getränkemarkt. Here, you’ll find all sorts of beverages – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic – to meet your needs. There are also a growing number of online stockists of your favorite German beers, as well as wines and spirits from Europe and beyond. Some of the most popular online stores in Germany include: Drinks&Co

Beerwulf

Schneekloth These online stores can be a great option if you don’t want to venture out into the harsh German winter or if you’re planning a party, as they deliver directly to your door.