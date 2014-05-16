Pfand and duale Systeme: recycling in Germany

Recycling tips for living in Germany Less packaging, fewer problems – Confused by the rules? Then, use cotton, hemp, and jute shopping bags. They look good, last longer, and can be produced sustainably.

– Confused by the rules? Then, use cotton, hemp, and jute shopping bags. They look good, last longer, and can be produced sustainably. Go for reusable bottles, mugs, lunch boxes, and tableware .

. Look out for the Blue Angel logo – The ecolabel of the German Federal Government offers consumers a reliable guidance on environmentally conscious purchasing.

– The ecolabel of the German Federal Government offers consumers a reliable guidance on environmentally conscious purchasing. Repair rather than disposing – In some states, you can earn money in this way (in German). Leastways, always pick products that are repairable. Remember that what you pay now may save you money (and the environment) later.

– In some states, you can earn money in this way (in German). Leastways, always pick products that are repairable. Remember that what you pay now may save you money (and the environment) later. Consider donating Pfand glass – Someone else will return it and get the deposit back.

Composting in Germany Since 2015, local authorities have been required to provide residents with organic bins (BioTonne). According to Kompost e.V., in Germany around 50% of households separate biowaste. Furthermore, eight million tons of biowaste is treated in 800 composting plants, which produce five million tons of compost. Germany has brown bins for food scraps and garden waste. These are for organic items, for example: small plants without pots

cut flowers

eggshells

coffee grounds

leftovers

other organic waste (in German) Meanwhile, ashes, pots, cat litter, and hygiene products should go in the residual waste bin. Expatica’s guide to Read more about moving to Germany with pets Read more If you have green fingers, remember that the organic bin is for small quantities of lawn and green waste. When it comes to larger amounts, your district or municipality might provide a separate leaf bin or bag collection. They might also require you to bring your waste to a recycling center. Photo: Classen/ullstein/Getty Images Once properly separated and processed, biowaste can become excellent compost for your own garden. If you fancy trying a sustainable hobby, you might consider building your own composting plant. The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation union suggest (in German) using an open container suitable for garden compost, placed in an open space away from direct sunlight. If you live in an apartment or don’t have space, look for community composting (Gemeinschaftskompostierung) in your neighborhood.

German garbage collection In Germany, garbage collection and timing is heavily dependent on where you live. Pick-up services and bin disposal are the most common ways garbage is collected. However, collections and recycling centers are a savvy way to save on your garbage collection fees. Expatica’s guide to Find out about household shopping in Germany Read more The cost for waste collection depends on your area, the quantity (per cubic meter) of waste you produce, and the type of waste. According to German insurance company R+V, the cost varies heavily depending on where you live, sometimes even by hundreds of euros. Overall, collection fees might account for 10% of yearly household costs.