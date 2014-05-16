Transporting your pet to Germany One of the first things you must arrange is how your pet will enter the country. This will largely depend on where you’re relocating from. Within Europe, you may be able to drive to your new home. However, many expats will be arriving by public transport or airplane. Pets can also travel on German public transport, usually for free. Otherwise, you can buy a train ticket so they can travel with you at about half the normal fare. In some cases, they also seem to have little trouble flying with you on planes. Notify the airline that you would like to be accompanied by your pet when you book the flight. Be aware that no more than five pet dogs, cats, and ferrets can be imported into Germany for non-commercial purposes. Airline pet container requirements The airline normally insists you acquire a special traveling container for the animal. The container must have ventilation and room for movement. Label your pet’s kennel carefully and prominently so that it won’t get lost during transit. Ensure that your pet has adequate food and water for the journey. The rules regarding approved types of containers for cats, dogs, ferrets, and birds flying in the cabin and as cargo were created by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). You should read the IATA requirements before traveling with your pet. Pets in the cabin On flights of less than 10 hours, many airlines allow small cats or dogs in the cabin. Generally, the airline only allows one pet per passenger and a maximum of two pets per cabin; reconfirm this at least 48 hours in advance. The container for the pet must fit under the seat in front of you and must have a waterproof bottom and adequate ventilation. The Sherpa, Bergan, and SturdiBag pet carriers are all airline compliant as long as the carrier is the proper size.

Vaccinations for pets in Germany If you want to bring a cat or a dog into Germany, start organizing early; there is quite a lot of paperwork necessary. If all the documents are not fully completed the animal could be quarantined. Vaccinate your pet for rabies before departing for Germany. If you wish to enter the country with your pet, German officials require proof that your cat or dog is vaccinated at least 21 days before the trip. As all pets must be vaccinated before entering the EU, there is a ban on bringing cats and dogs less than 15 weeks old into Germany. See the conditions as defined by the EU. Pets entering Germany from a country with a high incidence of rabies must have a Blood Titer Test one month after vaccination and three months prior to departure. Your pet will also need a visible identification tattoo or a microchip in order to travel to Germany. See which countries are low or high risk.

EU pet passports European Union pet owners are now required to have pet passports when traveling with their animals. The passports include the pet’s microchip or tattoo number for identification. It also includes other data such as records of vaccinations and clinical examinations. One aim of the European Pet Travel Scheme, which covers cats, dogs, ferrets, rabbits, and rodents, is to provide proof that the animal has been vaccinated against rabies, with the passport also setting out details of the pet’s tick and tapeworm treatment. When traveling, the pet owner must ensure that the rabies vaccination in the passport is valid or else renew the pet’s vaccination. EU pet passports are available from a veterinary practitioner. However, the practitioner must be authorized for this purpose by the competent authorities. The EU Pet Passport contains the following information: Name and address of animal owner

Description of the animal (breed, sex, age, color)

Number of microchip

Date of the rabies vaccination, period of validity of the vaccination, type of vaccine, name of manufacturer and production number

Address and signature of the veterinarian. The accompanying person must provide a declaration in writing stating that the animal’s movement is not intended for sale or a change of hands. Read more about German regulations for bringing a pet to Germany.

Pet insurance in Germany and other important information There are a few things you’ll need to know if you’re planning to relocate to Germany with your pet. One of the first things you’ll need to consider is taking out an insurance policy. Thankfully, there are plenty of expat-friendly German insurance companies offering pet coverage. These include: DA Direkt

helden.de

PETPROTECT Once you arrive in Germany, you must obtain the landlord’s permission before keeping a pet in rented premises. Search for accommodation that allows pets: Haustiere Erlaubt (pets allowed). Dogs must have a license in Germany, usually for an annual fee. Registration is possible at the local Rathaus or communal office in most cities. In some places, you can avoid one year of fees by taking a course to get a dog license – Hundeführeschein – which involves an exam on your rights and duties as a pet owner. Cats don’t require a license.

Good pet behavior in Germany Dogs have to be kept on a leash in certain areas, such as public parks and buildings or on public transport. They cannot enter playgrounds or cemeteries. The rules differ between cities. You should also keep a plastic bag with you when on excursions with your dog. Owners must ensure that the animal does not foul the pavement. In some cities, you could face a fine. Despite the apparent ease with which pets move around Germany, there are certain places, such as butchers, grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, private buildings or children’s playgrounds, where dogs are not necessarily welcome or they are not allowed to go to the bathroom. When this is the case you will see a sign with a drawing of a dog and the words ‘Wir muessen leider draussen warten‘ (unfortunately, we have to wait outside), or other written requests of the premises’ owners. However, some places provide facilities for your dog to be left outside, for example, supermarkets generally provide bowls of water and places to tie your dog. Generally, as a dog owner, you must ensure that your pet does not endanger anyone or cause any damage to property. Indeed, because pet owners in Germany are legally responsible for the animal and its behavior, it is advisable to arrange a special personal liability policy for pet ownership. Many pet insurance companies offer this cover, including: AXA

Feather

PETPROTECT