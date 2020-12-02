Top must-have apps in Germany

Getting around: the best German transport apps Whether you’re catching a bus in Cologne or the metro in Munich, navigating transportation in Germany can be tricky. This is especially true if you’re not confident with your German skills. However, as always there’s an app that can help get you from A to B in without wandering around in circles. DB Navigator To get you on the right track, download the DB Navigator app when you arrive in Germany. Created by national train operator Deutsche Bahn, the app gives you all your German transport options in one English-speaking place. The app lets you find trains, buy tickets, check platform numbers, and even find out how busy your carriage is going to be. It also offers bus, S-Bahn, and U-Bahn information across the country. Wherever you’re going in Germany, get there easily with the DB Navigator app. Citymapper A popular transport planner for urban areas across Europe and beyond, Citymapper can help you navigate your way around Germany’s biggest cities. You can use it to buy your tickets for buses, trains, metro, and trams. BVG Berlin’s official local transport authority, BVG provides navigation information, tickets, and traffic news for Germany’s capital.

Keep yourself entertained As an expat, there are few better ways to start your introduction to local life than checking out German TV. Whether you’re into sports, news, or the latest dramas, this can be an excellent way to unwind while brushing up on your German language skills. ARD Mediathek ARD Mediathek is a great option for accessing German TV. One of Germany’s largest public broadcasters, it boasts a large library of shows to choose from. With daily news, movies, series, and live shows all in one place, it is easy to use and free of charge. DAZN An online subscription-based sports streaming service, DAZN is a sports fan’s paradise. Offering live and on-demand matches and events, you can take your matches with you on your smart devices and never miss a goal. It is also a great option to get into German sports. Zattoo A German no-contract streaming platform, Zattoo offers over 140 channels. Allowing you to stream your shows and movies on your smart devices, all you need is an internet connection to access a reservoir of German entertainment. Disney+ Are you a Disney fan? Access your favorite animated films and TV shows in Germany with Disney+. A subscription-based service, you can use it to access entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and more.

Apps that keep your German life green If you’re an expat, it can be tough knowing how to live sustainably in Germany. But making your new life that little bit greener doesn’t need to be challenging. In fact, adopting some green habits in Germany can be as easy as simply downloading the right apps. Whether you want to leave the car at home or make the right fashion choices, it can all be done from the comfort of your own phone. Too Good To Go If you want to make living sustainably an even tastier proposition, download the Too Good To Go app. This user-friendly platform helps you cut down on food waste in your local community. You’ll be able to connect with local cafes, restaurants, and bakeries to help save some of that delicious food before it is disposed of. It’s also useful for keeping some money in your pocket, as the food is sold at a discount price. Ecosia A search engine based in Berlin, Ecosia enables you to surf the web sustainably. With the profit generated from online searches, Ecosia invests in planting trees around the world. It is free to download as an extension to your browser. Good on You Good on You helps you make the best ethical choice for your German wardrobe. Providing ratings based on sustainability, the app uses expert research to help you understand how ‘green’ fashion brands really are.

Handling your finances One of the first things you’ll need to do when moving to Germany is open a local bank account. It might sound like an unnecessary piece of admin, but having a local account makes life a lot easier in your new home. Not only will it make it easier to set up important payments like electricity and home internet bills, but you’ll also find it more convenient when shopping for those all-important everyday essentials. To start their banking journey, an increasing number of expats (and locals) in Germany are turning to the country’s many convenient mobile banking apps. Here are our top-picks if you want to save a trip to the bank. N26 If this sounds tempting, download the N26 app. You’ll be able to apply for an account in minutes and gain access to the bank’s range of financial products. This includes current accounts, mobile payments, and more. The app even offers simple insights into your spending habits, helping you make your money go further in Germany. Taxfix Taxfix enables you to file your German income tax quickly and safely from your smartphone. With an user-friendly interface, it takes users under half an hour to file their tax returns, on average. Wise Want to make international money transfers from your phone? Look no further than Wise. Operating in 175 countries and across 50 currencies, you can easily send your money to and from Germany. CurrencyFair CurrencyFair is a world-leading peer-to-peer international money transfer service. If you need to transfer funds to or from Austria, it’s worth trying out their app, which is available for Android and iOS. They offer secure transfers at competitive rates, meaning you’ll save money and have peace of mind.

News and current affairs As an expat, knowing what’s going on in your chosen home country can be difficult. You’ll soon find that most local news websites are, understandably, in German. While Google Translate can help you get to grips with the basics, sometimes it pays to be able to access news about your new home in English. Not only will you get a better understanding of what’s going on in Germany, but you’ll also gain a much clearer insight into the people and priorities of your new home. DW For Germany-based expats, one of the most popular sources of news and information can be found on on DW. From German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the app offers content in 30 languages. It enables you to access all the latest news from Germany and beyond, through news reports, studio interviews, audio clips, and more. Wetter.de German weather can oftentimes be unpredictable. To stay on top of it all, download Wetter.de. With weather forecasts and updates from across Germany, you’ll never get caught in the rain.

Eating and food delivery As an expat, there are few better ways to explore the country than sinking your teeth into German food. Some expats will want to branch out alone and tackle their local supermarket, while others will prefer a memorable night at their favorite local German restaurant. However, there are also app-based options for expats keen to explore German cuisine. Lieferando With Lieferando, you’ll be able to order delicious food from all kinds of restaurants and cafés in the local area. You can use the app to search for your favorite cuisine – be it German or otherwise – and pick it up or have it delivered once it’s ready. With over 29,000 restaurants using Lieferando, you’ll never get hungry. HelloFresh A Berlin-based company, HelloFresh delivers ingredients for healthy, filling meals directly to your front door. The app promotes a balanced diet and saves you going to the supermarket.

Learning the German language Learning the German language is a great way to make you feel at home. Not only will you be able to read all those official-looking documents sliding into your mailbox, but you’ll also be able to understand what’s being said around you. Whether you’re shopping on your local high street or making friends with the locals, it’s important to have a basic grasp of the local language. Babbel Babbel is a language-learning app that can help you brush up on your German on the go. Its accessible courses are designed by language professionals, so you know you are in good hands. You can learn German at your own pace at a time that suits you, while also checking out their other great language courses, too. With a little Babbel practice every day, you’ll be speaking German before you know it! Google Translate You can translate the German language with ease thanks to Google Translate. Their camera feature also enables you to translate texts by simply holding up your camera, saving you the hassle of typing long phrases. Duolingo Known for its bright green owl mascot, Duolingo will help you learn German in bitesize chunks. A free app, it is full of exercises to test your listening, speaking, and reading skills.

Apps for your mobility needs Don’t feel like squeezing onto the S-Bahn for your afternoon commute? Or maybe you want to do your part for the environment by leaving your car at home? Thankfully, Germany has plenty of options for any green-minded residents looking to explore the city. While many locals take to their own bikes, an increasing number of German cities also have bike-sharing programs. You might also be tempted to try out an electric scooter instead. Lime Lime is an electric scooter-sharing platform that operates across several German cities. With their app, you’ll be able to find your nearest dockless e-scooter, wherever you are in Germany. The scooters are light, modern, and simple to ride, offering residents a great alternative for getting around the city. nextbike If you prefer a traditional bicycle to a scooter, check out the nextbike app. A bike-sharing platform, you can rent up to four bikes with one account from over 60 German cities. Share Now Do you have a German driver’s license but no car? Share Now has your solution. With their app, you can rent a car across Germany’s many cities. Simply upload your license, wait for it to be approved, and hop behind the wheel.

Finding housing in Germany If you’re new in Germany, knowing how to find your next home can be surprisingly challenging. Even the most well-versed expats still struggle to get to grips with the German housing market and which neighborhoods they should be looking at. Nevertheless, don’t let that put you off from renting or buying a house in Germany. You just need the right house-hunting apps to point you in the right direction. Immoscout24 One of the leading housing portals operating throughout Germany is Immoscout24. Using their app, you’ll be able to access listings for thousands of potential new homes. It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for a city center studio in Stuttgart or a beautiful Bavarian chalet, you’ll soon find what you’re after. The app allows you to search homes, arrange viewings, and receive new listing alerts straight to your phone. Airbnb If you’re looking to rent, you can always turn to Airbnb. With plenty of short and long-term rentals to choose from throughout Germany, you’re bound to find a place in no time.