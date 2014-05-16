Neighborhoods to avoid in Cologne Overall, Cologne is considered to be relatively safe and friendly. However, like any major city in Germany or elsewhere, there are levels of crime and expats will need to take necessary precautions. According to global rankings for 2023, Cologne places 115th on the Safe Cities Index and is the fourth-safest city in Germany. It also ranks 197th on the Crime Index. That said, certain neighborhoods have seen a rise in crime rates in recent years, including Eberplatz, which lies on the Cologne Ring in the district of Innenstadt, and Kalk. As with most places, the city center is also more lively during the nighttime when crime levels are generally higher. If you experience or witness criminal activity in Cologne, you should contact the police immediately.

Tips on choosing a neighborhood in Cologne Of course, when deciding where to live in Cologne, you will need to account for the factors most important to you. For example, do you want somewhere with the best transport links to a particular area such as where you work? Are certain amenities crucial to you, such as parks, schools, bars, cultural activities, or family attractions? Is being in a more vibrant area a deciding factor or do you want somewhere quieter away from it all? Or are you simply looking for somewhere with lower overall costs? Whatever you want, it is advisable to do ample research in advance of making a decision. This could involve: Doing some online research on particular districts or neighborhoods in Cologne

Joining social media forums and speaking to expats who already live in the city

Looking at property websites to get an idea of the standard of accommodation and property/rental costs

Visiting Cologne to check out the different districts in person