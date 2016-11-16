State pensions in Germany

Pensions advice and support It is always recommended to consult a reputable financial advisor to make sure that you receive what you are owed. The German pension system can be tricky, especially if you plan for a portable retirement after working in multiple countries. There are several companies that can help you plan your retirement, including: AES International

How much is the state pension? The pension you receive is calculated on the basis of the average German salary and your accumulated pension points (Rentenpunkte or Entgeltpunkte). The average income is set annually by the federal state and takes into account the difference between East and West Germany. In 2022, the provisional average income was €37,333 in the east and €38,901 in the west. Each year of your professional life that you have earned an average income will accrue one pension point (PP). If you are a Hamburger earning below the average in 2022, for example, €25,000, you will earn 0.643 pension points (€25,000 divided by €38,901). If you are going through a divorce, the pension points you both have accumulated during the marriage will be added and divided equally between the two spouses. Photo: Sasirin Pamai/Getty Images From the age of 27 to 57, you will receive an update of your pension points annually. After you have reached 57, you will be updated every three years. After you have traced your number of points, you’ll have to check their worth (PW). This is adjusted annually on 1 July, again making a distinction between east and west. In 2022, the points were valued at €35.52 in East Germany and €36.02 in West Germany. Lastly, you have to calculate your Zugangsfaktor (ZF), (i.e. at what age you want to retire). If you retire at the age of 66, you have a Zugangsfaktor of 0.964. And if you retire at the age of 70, your factor is 1.18. Then, the calculation is as follows: PP x PW x ZF = monthly retirement payment. For example, if you are a 70-year-old from Munich (München) with 45 pension points, your 2022 gross pension is €36.02 x 45 x 1.18 = €1,912.66 per month.

Pension rates and contributions Your annual salary determines the amount you contribute towards your pension (via social security contributions). Your employer automatically deducts this from your salary and contributes an equal amount as well. Photo: Oliver Rossi/Getty Images In 2022, the maximum contribution was 18.6% of gross salary (9.3% by the employee and 9.3% by the employer). It remains unchanged in 2023. The current contribution assessment ceiling is €7,050 per month in west Germany and €6,750 per month in east Germany. Because the pension scheme is essentially a pay-as-you-go plan, there are no minimum or maximum amounts you contribute. The number of years worked, your age, and your average income all determine the overall pension rate. The net replacement rate of the German pension (the percentage of your average salary your pension equates to) is 53%. This is below the 2022 OECD average of 62% for men and 61% for women, and the EU average of 68% for men and 67% for women. In 2018, the German government announced plans to reduce this to 48% by 2025. Refunds and insurance If you haven’t worked for at least five years in Germany and you’re not planning to either, you can get a refund of your social security contributions. However, a refund does mean you cannot claim any German state pension in the future. Retirees in Germany are also obliged to get Pensioner Health Insurance and Long-term Care Insurance to cover any potential costs of their elderly nursing care needs.

Non-contributory pensions Those unable to work due to severe illness or disability can claim an old-age pension for Severely Disabled Persons (Altersrente für schwerbehinderte Menschen) at the age of 62. Photo: SeventyFour/Getty Images In order to qualify you must have lived with the disability or illness for at least 35 years of your working life. Moreover, you are required to have a disability grade (Grad der Behinderung – GdB) of at least 50. You can contact your GP or family doctor to determine your disability score. Once you’ve received a grade, you can apply for your disability pension. You can do so three months before your retirement.

Other pensions in Germany The other types of pension schemes besides the German retirement pension include: Invalidity pension (Erwerbsminderungs­renten) — a benefit for those with a reduced earning capacity due to prolonged illness or injury. You need to meet the five-year minimum contribution period, including three of the five years preceding the illness or injury.

— a benefit for those with a reduced earning capacity due to prolonged illness or injury. You need to meet the five-year minimum contribution period, including three of the five years preceding the illness or injury. Bereavement pension (Renten für Hinterbliebene) — including widow(er)’s pension and orphan’s pension

— including widow(er)’s pension and orphan’s pension Miner’s pension — a special old-age pension for miners, railway, and maritime workers These pensions come with specific requirements as well. For example, a widow(er) cannot be remarried or earn more than a set amount.

Applying for your German pension In Germany, you don’t automatically receive a pension. Instead, you can file an online or written application with the DRV. Evidence you’ll need to provide include: Valid ID

Insurance number

Tax identification number

Details of your health insurance (including nursing care provision)

Bank account number (IBAN) Old-age, disability, and child-raising pensions have an application deadline of three months before retirement. A delayed application can result in a delayed payout. The deadline for a survivor’s pension is twelve calendar months from the date of death. If the application was submitted later, the pension payouts will only start from the month in which the application was made. Widow(er)s of other retirees can also request an advance on their pension. You can visit the DRV website for more information.