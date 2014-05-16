Parenting and family life in Germany

Family norms in Germany Most households in Germany consist of a nuclear family that includes a mother, father, and children. However, the average family size is smaller than in previous years. This is partly because couples are choosing to have fewer children. Indeed, there were approximately 1.46 children born per woman in Germany in 2022, which is the lowest level since 2013, when the figure was 1.42. As a result, the country’s birth rate is in steady decline. In fact, according to national statistics, around 739,000 children were born in Germany in 2022, representing a decline of 7.1% from 2021. And aside from a baby boom in 2021, which many dubbed “corona babies”, this trend looks set to continue. Photo: Mayte Torres/Getty Images It is also becoming more common for parents to choose not to get married and remain in de facto relationships, even though they are not recognized by German law. Data from 2022 also shows that of the 11,862 families with children recorded in 2022, 7,969 consisted of married couples and 2,756 were single-parent households. Most of these single parents were mothers (2.3 million) while 487,000 were fathers. There is also growing acceptance for families incorporating LGBTQI+ relationships. Indeed, around 65,000 same-sex couples have tied the knot since gay marriage was legalized in 2017. This law also granted same-sex couples the right to adopt, although the number remains relatively low.

The importance of family Germans generally consider family to be of fundamental importance. They find value in the distinctive personal relationships that relatives have with each other and the support they share. Relatives are also expected to help nurture children’s aspirations and help them reach their full potential. This includes grandparents, who often help with childcare. Expatica’s guide to Discover the best things to do with kids in Germany Read more That said, the German family hierarchy has changed over the years. For instance, men are not necessarily viewed as the head of the household, and in many families, both parents work and make joint decisions. Indeed, gender does not necessarily determine one’s role or duty within the family. Family activities and attractions Fortunately for parents, there are numerous family attractions and fun things to do with children in Germany. For instance, the country is home to several popular theme parks, including Europa-Park, LEGOLAND, Movie Park, and Phantasialand. These offer an impressive number of rides, attractions, and shows to squeeze into a day or weekend trip. There are also numerous fun museums to explore, including the Chocolate Museum in Cologne, the Haribo Factory Outlet in Bonn, and Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg. Aside from this, there are plenty of scenic hiking trails that allow little ones to experience the beauty of the great outdoors. LEGOLAND in Günzburg (Photo: picture alliance/Getty Images) Germany also boasts several stunning fairy-tale castles that children will no doubt love to explore. This includes the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle which inspired Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle. A road trip along the well-known Fairy Tale Road (or Märchenstraße) also makes for an unforgettable family outing. Because Germany is very much geared towards family life, establishments are also extremely child-friendly. For instance, many bars and restaurants provide big play areas and special menus for kids.

Family-friendly festivals Germany is famous for its vibrant festivals which promise to be a fun day out for the whole family. Among the most child-friendly are KinderKinder Festival in Hamburg, the Festival of Giant Kites in Berlin, and of course, the iconic German Christmas markets (Weihnachtsmarkts) that pop up across the country.

Travel discounts Children can enjoy generous travel discounts in Germany. For example, those under five can travel free of charge and do not need their own ticket. Meanwhile, children up to 14 years can travel free of charge on the condition that they are being accompanied by a person who is 15 years or older. Students also enjoy lower rates on public transport such as buses, subways, and trams, as well as car rentals.

Parenting in Germany German parenting styles Generally speaking, German parents believe in encouraging children to become self-reliant by giving them the freedom and independence to learn their own life lessons. This means allowing them to function with limited parental supervision according to their age and development, which is often referred to as “free-range parenting”. The family home is viewed as a place to nurture a child’s individuality and aspirations without ‘wrapping them in cotton wool’, so to speak. Children tend to call their parents “Mama” and “Papa” or “Mutti” and “Vatti”. They may, however, refer to them as “Mutter” or “Vater”. The most common terms of endearment that parents use for their children are “Schatz”, “Schatzi”, or “Schätzchen”, which means “treasure” or “little treasure”. Other terms include “Liebling” (“dear” or “darling”), “Bärchen” (“little bear”), and “Süßer” or “Süße” (“sweet”). Bringing up teenagers Germany is considered to be a great country for teenagers. Parents expect their children to inform and consult them, and in return, grant them the freedom to manage their own affairs. Many teens attend local sports clubs or music lessons in the afternoons. Soccer, bicycling, skating, and hiking are also popular activities among the younger generations. In Germany, teenagers can legally drive a motorcycle at the age of 16 but must be 18 to get a driver’s license. Unlike in some European countries, the legal drinking age in Germany is 16, not 18. Unfortunately, German teenagers have been increasingly smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes in recent years. This is thought to be related, in part, to the widespread anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: PIKSEL/Getty Images Fortunately, though, the country offers many services dedicated to helping teenagers with mental health problems. This includes comprehensive mental health support for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Notably, public health insurance now includes outpatient psychotherapy treatment. Other mental health services, however, may only be accessible to those who have private health insurance. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about mental health in Germany Read more Verbal and relational bullying are more common than physical bullying in German schools. However, many institutes have anti-bullying programs and encourage parents to contact them if their children are victims of intimidation. Parenting support and classes There are various types of support available for parents in Germany. This includes ‘early help’ advice centers where young parents can benefit from free advice and support from a midwife or family carer. There is also a free and anonymous parents’ hotline where staff will listen to parents’ concerns and difficulties. Meanwhile, the Child and Youth Welfare Service offers parenting courses and provides support from counselors who specialize in child care. There are also parenting courses for refugees with children aged five or younger. In addition to this, there are numerous Meetup groups throughout Germany that bring mums together and help them make new friends and seek advice. There are also specific groups for single mums to help them feel supported in their unique challenges. Aside from this, there is a Facebook group for English-speaking mums in the country. Parents who want to become involved in their child’s school can try to join its Parent Advisory Board (PAB) which is usually selected annually. Any parent can stand for election, but they will need to speak and understand German reasonably well. Schools also run community events and fairs where parents can get involved.

Families with special needs in Germany There are approximately 194,000 children and teenagers under the age of 18 in Germany who have a recognized disability. Around 21,000 of them live in child and youth services facilities, and about 102,000 live in integration support facilities. Germany’s Basic Law (Grundgesetz) and Social Code (Sozialgesetzbuch) ensure that parents of children with disabilities receive guidance and support. This is provided by the Youth Welfare Office in each municipality. Like all children in the country, young disabled children are entitled to daycare. There are also special groups for those with a higher level of disability. However, the government has recently introduced programs to encourage the integration of students with special needs into mainstream education. There is also an extended child benefit allowance available to disabled children over the age of 25 who cannot care for themselves. Parents also have the option of having the child’s sum allowance transferred to them in order to benefit from tax advantages.

Adopting and fostering in Germany In 2021, 3,843 adoptions were recorded in Germany and 87,300 children lived in foster homes. You do not have to be a German citizen to foster in Germany, however, you do need permission to stay in the country so that you are able to care for the child long-term. You also need to have German language skills to qualify as a foster parent. Both single and same-sex couples are allowed to foster children in Germany. However, they need to be able to provide enough living space and financial security outside of the fostering allowance. Photo: Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images The assessment process and subsequent placement can take up to nine months. During this time, applicants must attend fostering school and take a program to obtain a foster care qualification. Notably, there is professional support available for foster parents, before, during, and after the placement. You do not need to be a German citizen in order to adopt a child in Germany. However, you do need to be married. Moreover, one spouse must be at least 25 years old and the other at least 21. They must also prove sufficient financial security. Notably, same-sex married couples can also adopt in Germany. However, because the process is a little more complex, it is advisable to work with an adoption agency that accepts gay couples and is more specialized in this area.

The role of grandparents Grandparents play quite a significant role when it comes to raising children in Germany. They help them achieve a sense of legacy and identity while providing emotional support and teaching them valuable life lessons. As mentioned, grandparents often look after their grandchildren so that parents can work. In fact, one-third of families rely on them for childcare support. Expatica’s guide to Read more about becoming a grandparent abroad Read more Generally speaking, children have a warm, relaxed, and loving relationship with their grandparents, who they call “Opa” (granddad) and “Oma” (grandma) or “Opapa” and “Omama”.

Extended family in Germany Germans place a high value on family life and relatives are usually well-connected in the country. Uncles and aunts are called “Onkel” and “Tante”, unless they are simply called by their first names. Notably, a male cousin is “cousin” and a female cousin is “cousine”. Religious godparents, which are sometimes called ‘guide parents’, are no longer the norm in Germany. However, they can be legally appointed as guardians in the parent’s testament. Parents tend to ask relatives or even friends to take responsibility for their children in the unlikely event that they pass away or become unable to raise them. Notably, this is a relational agreement and not legal. Parents usually view their chosen godparents or guide parents as adults who know their children well and are able to provide physical and emotional comfort in case of need.

Owning a pet People tend to treat their pets like royalty in Germany, which is good news if you have one. According to statistics for 2020, there are around 39.4 million pets in the country, which equates to nearly one per household. Cats are the most popular choice (15.7 million), followed by dogs (10.7 million) and smaller pets such as rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs (5 million). Photo: AkilinaWinner/Getty Images Unsurprisingly for a nation of pet lovers, Germany has a culture of good pet treatment and high standards of animal welfare. In fact, it ranks fifth globally on the Dog-Friendly Country Index, and its Animal Welfare Act is enshrined in the Civil Code. The act outlaws causing intentional pain without good reason to vertebrates, warm- and cold-blooded animals. It is important to note that pet laws regarding vaccinations, microchipping, and importation vary from state to state. Therefore, you will need to check the particularities of the one you live in.

Work and welfare for families in Germany Germany’s generous financial support for families is a major benefit when it comes to raising children in the country. This is due to the government’s concerns about the nation’s declining birthrate. As a result, the German social security system offers parents generous welfare payments, especially when compared to most English-speaking countries. Families and single parents can benefit from various benefits, tax allowances, and deductions. For instance, child benefit (Kindergeld) is €250 per month per child, for all children under the age of 18. These allowances may continue until the child turns 25, depending on the circumstances; for instance, if the child is assuming career training. Notably, everyone is paid the same amount, regardless of the parent’s income. The tax-free child allowance is €6,024 per year. Each parent is entitled to half of this amount and single parents are entitled to the full amount, under certain circumstances. Both mothers and fathers can apply for unpaid parental leave (Elternzite) for up to three years after the baby’s birth. They can also apply for parental allowance (Elterngeld) which covers 65% of their salary if they are high-income earners and up to 100% if they are low. Notably, this benefit lasts for one year but can be extended to 14 months if the second parent stays at home for at least two months. The aim is to allow both parents to take time off.