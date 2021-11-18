An overview of children’s healthcare in Germany In Germany, there are roughly 13 million children and youths, which make up 16% of the population. Nearly 680,000 babies are born each year. Until age 12, children living in urban areas receive care from a pediatrician. Otherwise, many kids are provided with treatment by a general practitioner. Germany has one of the lowest waiting times for doctor’s appointments in Europe. In fact, clinics often have same-day appointments available. When choosing a physician, parents can pick whomever they want. Furthermore, until kids finish school, all diagnostic and therapeutic care is free of charge and covered by public and private health insurance. Therapeutic children’s healthcare in Germany includes psychotherapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy.

Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist in Germany Parents are able to pick a general practitioner of their choice. To register your child, reach out directly to a service provider and set up a consultation. In Germany, children older than 12 usually see a general practitioner. Younger children typically receive care from a pediatrician. General practitioners may lack training in infant care, preventative care, and child-friendly healthcare but can refer you to a specialist if necessary. For more information, read our guide to seeing a doctor in Germany.

Children’s dental care in Germany In the first six months of life, infants begin teething. By the age of six, children start losing their baby teeth and get their adult teeth. Kids’ teeth are subject to oral disease and decay. As a result, it’s important for your children to see a dentist for a routine cleaning and check-up. Overall, dentists will be able to provide your children with the following services: Cleanings

Fluoride treatment

Diet and nutrition recommendations

Infant oral examinations

Counselling on thumb-sucking and pacifier usage

Assessment and treatment for teeth straightening

Correction of overbites

Repair of defects or cavities

Care for dental injury

Management of oral disease

Diagnosis of oral conditions. While excellent, dentistry in Germany is surprisingly costly. Overall, you will get what you pay for. Most importantly, there is no shortage of dentists, even in rural areas. In any case, WhatClinic has the details of more than 1,400 clinics in the country that offer dentistry. Additionally, the National Association of the Statutory Health Insurance Dentists has a search engine. Overall, it’s best to look for an experienced practitioner with a great reputation. Regardless of your insurance provider, your child will be covered for routine procedures. This includes dental hygiene and simple fillings. Furthermore, if your kid needs major dental work, the state will only partially cover costs. As a result, private insurers will offer more comprehensive coverage options. Keep an eye on government cutbacks as they could impact your coverage. Make sure to read up on what your premium covers and what doesn’t. If you’re eager to know more, check out our guide to dentistry in Germany.

At German mental health hospitals, there are wards with teams of consultants, psychologists, and therapists. Together, these teams will provide specific care and treatment for children and adolescents, whether it's a mood disorder or an eating disorder. Additionally, these hospitals have emergency and outpatient care. In 2019, there were 48,265 psychotherapists providing services for children and adolescents across Germany. In the event that your child requires specialized care, a family doctor can provide you with a referral. Alternatively, you can make a consultation with a psychiatrist or psychotherapist directly. Meanwhile, in schools, there are often social workers or psychologists on staff. Consequently, these practitioners will be able to screen children who display symptoms of psychological distress, such as emotional problems or hyperactivity, and refer them to specialized treatment.