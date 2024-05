Deidre Olsen is an award-nominated Canadian writer, editor, and journalist based in Berlin. Their reporting, essays, and op-eds have appeared in The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, Reader’s Digest Canada, Refinery29, The Cut, Them, Salon, Vice, Shondaland, Maclean’s Magazine, and Brooklyn Magazine. Deidre is writing their debut memoir, first feature film, and pursuing a master’s degree.