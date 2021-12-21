Sexual and reproductive health in Portugal

Contraception in Portugal According to a 2015 UN report, 74.3% of Portuguese women use contraception, which is widely available across the country in its various forms. The most common contraceptive methods prescribed by the SNS include: Birth control pills

IUD (intrauterine device)

Diaphragm

Contraceptive ring

Contraceptive patch Most forms of birth control require a prescription, which you can get from your GP or a gynecologist. However, condoms are available in pharmacies. Although there is only one sexual health clinic in Portugal, most health centers and some hospitals offer planned parenthood consultations. During these, medical health practitioners provide reproductive health and birth control information. You can also access the Family Planning Association, which offers services to help people make safe and informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health. Emergency contraception Emergency contraception, or the morning-after pill, is available over-the-counter in pharmacies in Portugal. You can use this search tool to find a 24-hour pharmacy near you. While you don’t need a prescription to buy emergency contraception, you won’t find it on the shelves and will have to request it from the pharmacist. Depending on the brand, a pill costs between €12 and €25. However, you can also get the morning-after pill free of charge and without a prescription from family planning centers, primary health care services, and hospitals associated with the Servico Nacional de Saude (SNS).

Abortion in Portugal Abortion in the first ten weeks of pregnancy has been legal in Portugal since 2007. However, you need to have a consultation with a GP, followed by a three-day period of reflection prior to the procedure. Both public and private health insurance cover the costs associated with abortion.

Erectile dysfunction treatment In Portugal, around 50% of men aged between 40 and 70 experience some form of erectile dysfunction. There are several treatment options, ranging from lifestyle changes to medical interventions, such as: Doctors may suggest quitting smoking, regular exercise, and reducing stress levels

Patients can take prescription medication either orally or injected directly into the penis

A man can use a vacuum device to create an erection or prostheses can be surgically implanted into the penis

Psychotherapy can reduce stress and anxiety during sex

Feminine hygiene products Sanitary pads and tampons (with and without applicators) are widely available in Portuguese supermarkets and pharmacies. The country’s Bloco de Esquerda party proposed making feminine hygiene products free of charge to fight menstrual poverty. However, this has yet to be realized. In the meantime, these products have a 6% VAT rate, which is the same rate as essential goods such as bread, milk, meat, vegetables, and medicine. One box containing 32 tampons costs around €3.61 in Lisbon.

Services dealing with sexual problems Whether you are suffering from erectile dysfunction or vaginismus (painful intercourse), Portugal has numerous options available to address sexual health problems. You can consult a pharmacist at a local Farmacia (pharmacy) for general advice and over-the-counter medications. However, if you require further treatment, you should consult a gynecologist, urologist, or general practitioner (GP). Sexual problems can be physical, psychological, or emotional, and can require counseling or sex therapy. With this in mind, there are multiple resources available. As such, the Portuguese Society of Clinical Sexology (Sociedade Portuguesa de Sexologia Clínica) lists public and private consultation options. Furthermore, a GP or gynecologist can refer you to the appropriate service. Overall, treatment costs will depend on your specific needs and insurance coverage.

Young people’s sexual health in Portugal A study from 2014 showed that between 44% and 95% of Portuguese teenagers are sexually active, starting on average at around 15 or 16 years old. Apparently, their contraception of choice is condoms. However, according to the study, only a third of Portuguese adolescents have visited a health facility about contraception and STIs. Furthermore, less than half of these teens have attended reproductive health classes. While the prevalence of STIs and STDs in young people is unknown, there are almost 15 babies born per 1,000 girls aged 15 to 19. Sex education Despite young people being sexually active, school curriculums in Portugal generally lack a sex education program. As a result, critics argue that the lack of mandated sex education reform has left schools with outdated perspectives on gender, sexuality, and procreation. A proposed project aims to modernize curriculums to include gender equality and the LGBT+ community. Sexual health service for youth in Portugal Because youth sexual services are only available in approximately half of the health centers in Portugal, young people face challenges when it comes to accessing family planning consultations. Furthermore, schools provide little information about contraception and STIs. However, the National Health Service provides contraception (i.e., the birth control pill) without a prescription.