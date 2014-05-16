The Portuguese healthcare system Portugal’s national public healthcare system is the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS). The SNS covers only mainland Portugal, while the Azores and Madeira have separate systems. The Ministério de Saúde (Ministry of Health) is the Portuguese government agency that operates the SNS and guarantees public health insurance to all residents. The Portuguese healthcare system provides high-quality care, focusing on preventative medicine like cancer screenings. There is also a large population of doctors working in the country. Although Portugal only ranked 22nd out of 32 countries on FREOPP’s 2022 World Index of Healthcare Innovation due to lack of affordability, it has since abolished user fees on the public scheme.

How to get Portuguese public health insurance If you work in Portugal, your employer should automatically enroll you in the social security system. After you begin making payments, you automatically qualify for public health insurance. However, self-employed people still need to register with the Social Security Institute directly. Once registered, you must visit your local health center (centro de saúde), where you’ll be assigned to a doctor. You will need to register with a doctor before making an appointment. If you’re waiting for your residence permit, you can get a certificate from your local parish (freguesia) confirming that you’ve lived in Portugal for 90 days. Show this and the necessary paperwork to your local health center to get your SNS user number (número de utente do SNS).

Private health insurance in Portugal As of 2017, about 25% of the population in Portugal had private health insurance. When you start working in Portugal, your company might offer you a private insurance plan. If you change employers, it typically ceases, and you may lose coverage for certain factors if you change companies. Keep in mind that if you don't qualify for the state healthcare system, you will need to get private health insurance in Portugal. This includes those on tourist and short-stay visas. The advantages of private health insurance Despite the affordability of public healthcare in Portugal, many expats choose to take out a private plan to cover other services, such as dental or vision care. Using private hospitals and clinics also helps avoid potentially long waiting times compared to public services. Photo: andresr/Getty Images Since private health insurance offers wider choices, it's easier to find English-speaking providers. While English-speaking doctors on the public system are easy to find in major cities, this isn't always the case in a small town. Private health insurance offers additional benefits such as repatriation or evacuation, coverage for non-urgent issues abroad, and direct payment for treatment in any country. How to choose a private provider Private health insurance in Portugal is widely available from well-known international private insurers as well as local companies. Quotes vary depending on the level of coverage, so using comparison websites can help with your search. Before signing up for private health insurance in Portugal, check your policy for clauses giving insurers the right to change your policy at a certain age. Changing or taking out a new policy after retirement age is considerably more difficult and expensive. If you're older, you may need to get cover from an international insurer.

How much is Portuguese health insurance? In 2022, the SNS abolished user fees and copayments for all medical care under the public scheme. This means that public health insurance is almost completely free in Portugal. The following groups are exempt from paying medical fees in any instance: Pregnant patients and new mothers

Children 12 and under

Disabled persons

Blood donors

Organ, cell, and tissue donors

Transplant patients

Firefighters

Those currently in the military

Those formerly in the military with permanent disability as a result of service

Households that make less than €653.64 per month Regarding private health insurance, the cost varies depending on the level of coverage you choose. Most schemes also come with a deductible before your insurance kicks in. In addition to individual policies, getting private healthcare packages to cover your whole family is possible. You often get a more competitive rate with more people insured under a single policy. However, most private insurance in Portugal will typically cover the full costs of specialist or hospital treatments. The higher the monthly premium, the greater your choice regarding doctors, hospitals, and specialists. Portuguese pharmacy costs Under state health insurance in Portugal, you’ll be expected to pay a portion of the cost of your medicine. How much you have to pay depends on how common the medicine is, whether it’s for a serious illness, and if you belong to a vulnerable group. To check the estimated cost of a prescription drug, you can use Infarmed’s medication price search feature (in Portuguese). Photo: DaveBolton/Getty Images Older adults, disabled people, and those with low incomes may qualify for financial help with pharmaceutical costs through social security. People living with chronic illnesses can access their usual medications for free through the SNS by applying online. Most Portuguese pharmacies (farmácias) are open from Monday to Friday (closing for an hour during lunchtime) and on Saturday mornings. In larger towns, some pharmacies are available on Sundays. For urgent medical issues, there are always 24-hour service pharmacies (farmácias de serviço) in each area.

