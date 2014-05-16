Portuguese business culture

Business culture in Portugal Similar to other southern European countries, Portugal has a fairly laid-back business culture. People generally place an emphasis on building relationships, which can take some time. As a result, you will often have several meetings before reaching an agreement or closing a deal. The Portuguese also tend to have a relaxed approach towards punctuality and deadlines, which can be frustrating if you don’t know the local etiquette. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about social etiquette in Portugal Read more While there are common cultural values across the country, the work atmosphere varies depending on the sector. For example, industries such as finance, law, and government tend to have more hierarchical structures, whereas startups and creative businesses are often more casual. Notably, although English is widely spoken in business interactions in Portugal, learning Portuguese can be helpful when it comes to dealing with local suppliers and clients.

Business structure and hierarchy Most businesses in Portugal follow a hierarchical model and the CEO (director executivo) is typically the one to make the decisions. Below the CEO are several departments with individual managers in areas such as finance, marketing, sales, and human resources. While traditional organizations tend to honor age and seniority, many startups encourage employees to offer their opinions. Photo: AzmanL/Getty Images Naturally, the level of formality and leadership varies depending on the sector. For instance, while some creative industries tend to have a relaxed atmosphere, others such as finance and law are more formal.

Conducting business in Portugal Business strategy, planning, and decision-making Most organizations in Portugal will have a business plan, which includes reviewing targets at the end of each year. Large companies often have a long-term strategy plan, while startups usually focus on short-term goals. Business decisions tend to be made by top-level executives in collaboration with stakeholders behind closed doors. For the most part, people focus on their own tasks and rely on a manager to direct them. While employee initiative is encouraged, most people will raise any issues or discuss their ideas with their supervisor. Meetings and negotiations Business meetings and negotiations tend to be pretty informal in Portugal. Indeed, it is not uncommon to meet clients for a coffee or a meal before making a deal. Notably, meetings are not necessarily about reaching a consensus but rather providing a forum in which people can voice their opinion. Because of this, there is usually no formal protocol and agendas are merely used to introduce or raise a topic, rather than serve as a schedule. It is also common for meetings to start and run late. Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images The Portuguese prefer to work with someone they trust. Therefore, face-to-face meetings are preferable over conference calls and emails. In contrast to their neighbors on the Iberian Peninsula – the Spanish – people in Portugal use fewer gestures when talking. Moreover, they tend to remain calm during negotiations and avoid overly emotional outbursts. Appointments should be made about two weeks in advance, and it is advisable to re-confirm them a couple of days before the meeting. You should also refrain from scheduling appointments during August, which is a busy holiday period, as well as the days before and between Christmas and New Year. Networking Building relationships is a crucial element of the Portuguese business culture, and networking is encouraged among individuals and companies, as it helps to establish trust and gain industry insight. Portugal hosts several networking events threoughout the year; from small monthly gatherings to large-scale festivals. Below are some of the top trade shows in the country: Bolsa de Turismo de Lisboa (BTL) : A travel and tourism fair that brings together professionals from the industry, including destination representatives, airlines, and tour operators

: A travel and tourism fair that brings together professionals from the industry, including destination representatives, airlines, and tour operators Feira Internacional de Artesanato (FIA) : An international fair that celebrates traditional craftsmanship from Portugal and beyond. Artisans have the chance to exhibit their work and promote cultural exchange.

: An international fair that celebrates traditional craftsmanship from Portugal and beyond. Artisans have the chance to exhibit their work and promote cultural exchange. Web Summit: One of the world’s largest technology conferences held annually in Lisbon. It features panel discussions on emerging trends, workshops, and plenty of networking opportunities. Expatica’s guide to Avoid these common networking mistakes Read more Many international networks are also represented in Portugal. These include the Professional Women’s Network (in Lisbon) and Creative Mornings (in Lisbon and Porto). You can also find several networking groups on Meetup. Business socializing Long lunches and restaurant dinners are part of Portuguese business culture. However, it is important that you distinguish between social and business situations as it is not customary to discuss business matters in a social context, unless the host raises the subject.

Portuguese business etiquette Communication A firm handshake is the most typical greeting when doing business in Portugal. A kiss on both cheeks is also common, but more between close colleagues. Naturally, the level of formality varies depending on the setting and the people you are addressing. For instance, while you can often use the second-person tu to communicate with a colleague, conversations with older people or high-profile figures tend to be more formal. That means using the third-person você, along with titles like Senhor (Mr.) or Senhora (Mrs./Ms), followed by the first or last name. Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images It is also common to say Doutor (Dr.) or Doutora (Dra.) when approaching people in areas like law or politics. However, as the relationship develops, you can switch to a first-name basis, after asking for permission to do so. It is essential to maintain good eye contact during a conversation, as this shows that you are interested in what the other person has to say. However, you should avoid any excessive gestures that may invade their personal space. That said, nodding and smiling can be used to convey agreement. Some common topics of conversation might include culture, soccer, and current events. Dress code As you might expect, business attire in Portugal varies depending on the industry. In traditional sectors such as banking, for instance, it is common to wear a full suit to work. Men typically wear tailored trousers, a shirt, and a tie, while women can choose between dresses, skirts, or trousers paired with a shirt. Wearing heels is also common practice. In more creative sectors, on the other hand, the dress code tends to be more casual and relaxed. That said, it is still better to dress more formally for initial business meetings. Gifts Giving gifts isn’t common in Portuguese business culture. However, there are certain occasions when you should bring one. For example, if someone invites you to their home, you should bring a small gift for the host or hostess, such as a bottle of wine or flowers. During festive seasons, like Christmas, it is also common to exchange gifts between coworkers. Some people may also offer gifts at the end of a successful negotiation or to say thank you. However, you should avoid giving expensive gifts, as the recipient may view them as a bribe. Business cards Exchanging business cards is quite common in Portugal. Any staff member can have a business card, but it is especially important for individuals dealing with clients, such as salespeople, managers, and business owners. Typically, you exchange cards during meetings, conferences, or networking events. A business card usually contains your contact information (phone and email), full name, job title, company name, address, website, and social media handles. Notably, while business cards are still prevalent, it is also becoming increasingly common to exchange contact information through mobile phones or networking apps.

How do local businesses support the community? Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives are slowly gaining traction in Portugal. Companies are encouraged to give back to the community and manage their environmental impact. Many businesses support local organizations through donations or employee volunteering programs. In 2022, Merco, a Corporate Reputation Business Monitor, ranked the most socially responsible companies in Portugal. The top three were Grupo Nabeiro (owner of Delta coffee), Sonae (holder of many shopping centers), and EDP (the main energy supplier in Portugal).