Christmas Campo Pequeno Market, Lisbon The Campo Pequeno Christmas Market is usually held during the first few days of December. It has a vast array of gift ideas from books and toys, to food and jewelry. Attracting around 20,000 visitors, it also features workshops for children and adults. Get inspiration for some traditional recipes for Christmas treats, or try your hand at weaving with wool. Mercado Natal: 30 November – 3 December and 7–10 December 2023

Wonderland Parque Eduardo VII Market, Lisbon For the whole month of December, the Winter Wonderland market comes to Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon. It’s one of the biggest Christmas markets in Portugal and has many enticing stalls selling handicrafts, jewelry, and delicious pastries and jams. Take a spin on the ice-skating rink or have the kids take their letters directly to Santa there.

Óbidos Vila Natal, near Lisbon Óbidos, a small town about an hour’s drive north of Lisbon, takes you into the magical world of Christmas markets in Portugal. There’s something for all the family including a Santa Claus farm and face-painting for kids; and an Ice Bar with traditional Ginjinha for adults. Wrap up and go ice-skating and glide down the ice-slide at the market. Óbidos Vila Natal: 30 November – 31 December 2023

Vila Vita Christmas Market, The Algarve Vila Vita, hosts a wonderful Christmas Market in the style of a biergarten. It follows a traditional German-style Christmas market, with Glühwein, grilled sausages and German biscuits like Lebkuchen – just with more sun! It’s a great place to pick up beautiful gifts and there’s a special Christmas prize draw where you can win Christmas hampers and tickets to a wine-tasting event. Vila Vita Christmas Market: 21 and 22 December 2023