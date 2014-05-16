The Christmas holidays in Portugal are important to the locals who view Christmas as a special time to spend with family and friends, exchange gifts, and celebrate the birth of Christ.
Scenes of the Nativity, or the Crèche, are seen in almost every small town and home. Some Christmas markets in Portugal host a live Nativity Scene; with locals playing all the key characters and animals gathered around the holy child.
Winters in Portugal aren’t that cold and dark compared with other European countries, so the Christmas market trend has been slower to pick up speed. However, the country has its own special Christmas traditions and festive cheer. Take your pick from some of our favorites below.

Christmas Campo Pequeno Market, Lisbon
The Campo Pequeno Christmas Market is usually held during the first few days of December. It has a vast array of gift ideas from books and toys, to food and jewelry. Attracting around 20,000 visitors, it also features workshops for children and adults. Get inspiration for some traditional recipes for Christmas treats, or try your hand at weaving with wool.
Mercado Natal: 30 November – 3 December and 7–10 December 2023
Wonderland Parque Eduardo VII Market, Lisbon
For the whole month of December, the Winter Wonderland market comes to Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon. It’s one of the biggest Christmas markets in Portugal and has many enticing stalls selling handicrafts, jewelry, and delicious pastries and jams.
Take a spin on the ice-skating rink or have the kids take their letters directly to Santa there.
Óbidos Vila Natal, near Lisbon
Óbidos, a small town about an hour’s drive north of Lisbon, takes you into the magical world of Christmas markets in Portugal.
There’s something for all the family including a Santa Claus farm and face-painting for kids; and an Ice Bar with traditional Ginjinha for adults. Wrap up and go ice-skating and glide down the ice-slide at the market.
Óbidos Vila Natal: 30 November – 31 December 2023
Vila Vita Christmas Market, The Algarve
Vila Vita, hosts a wonderful Christmas Market in the style of a biergarten. It follows a traditional German-style Christmas market, with Glühwein, grilled sausages and German biscuits like Lebkuchen – just with more sun! It’s a great place to pick up beautiful gifts and there’s a special Christmas prize draw where you can win Christmas hampers and tickets to a wine-tasting event.
Vila Vita Christmas Market: 21 and 22 December 2023
Other Christmas markets in Portugal
If you’re elsewhere in Portugal, that doesn’t mean missing out on the festive spirit! Check out the following Christmas markets:
- Porto: Mercado de Natal – Jardins do Palácio de Cristal, 1–23 December 2023
- Braga: Braga é Natal – Praça Conde Agrolongo, 1–24 December 2023
- Coimbra: Mercado de Natal – Praça do Comércio, 1–23 December 2023