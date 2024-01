So that you don’t miss out on anything important, here is a list of Portugal’s public holidays and dates for your calendar.

A guide to Portuguese public holidays

As a very Catholic country, most public holidays in Portugal are (at least in name) religious; many include festivals and parades honoring a saint or a bible story, while others include Christian holidays such as Christmas. Both tourists and expats should take note of Portugal’s public holidays (feriado public). This is because most shops typically close for the whole day, even in big cities. Furthermore, public transport and other services reduce their schedules.

Carnaval in Funchal, Portugal

Many of Portugal’s bank holidays are national, although some are only celebrated in certain regions. Unlike many other countries, holidays in Portugal are observed on the day they fall. As a result, if a national holiday falls on a Sunday, then it is not taken on the next Monday. In addition, several Portuguese festivals are not deemed official holidays, such as Carnival (Carnaval) on Shrove Tuesday.

Below is a full list of when the main Portuguese holidays occur in 2022 and 2023; including days off and school holidays. You can also make sure you mark them on your calendar.