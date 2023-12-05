Search the Expat Directory

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s Portugal business directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in Portugal that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.
Kuabit is an exclusive property buyer’s agency in Portugal with years of real estate experience and extensive knowledge of the Portuguese market. They guide corporations, families, and individuals through the buying process, offering excellent service and helping them find the ideal property. Find the right property at the right price with Kuabit.
Mobidoctor is an online EU-wide telehealth platform. Book video or phone appointments, receive prescriptions from nearby pharmacies, and get expert advice and support. Skip traveling and waiting – contact medical professionals from your own home. Available on smartphone, tablet, and desktop, get medical care online with Mobidoctor.
Lamares, Capela & Associados is a law firm specializing in immigration and citizenship in Portugal. As well as providing expertise on visas, residency, permits, and Portuguese nationality, they advise on companies, real estate, and more. Get in touch today and find out how Lamares, Capela & Associados can help you make your life in Portugal a success.
