Featured Pearls of Portugal Pearls of Portugal are a buyer's agent and immigration services provider who can assist you in your move to Portugal. If you're keen to buy property in Portugal, they'll guide you through the process. They also advise on visa and tax concerns. Contact Pearls of Portugal to find out how they could assist you. Visit website

Featured Anchorless Anchorless is an online service that helps internationals get their NIF (tax ID) in Portugal. Their expert team will help you set up a bank account and register with the tax authorities, sending you your NIF within a week. Take the stress out of admin and start your journey to Portugal with Anchorless. Visit website

Featured Bordr Bordr is an online one-stop shop for your NIF and Portuguese bank account. Their online service streamlines the NIF application process so you can get set up in Portugal quickly, and their website has answers to many questions you might have. Contact Bordr to simplify your transition to Portugal. Visit website