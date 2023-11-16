Country Flag

Immigration Lawyers and Services

Getting to grips with the immigration law in Portugal can be challenging. Get professional advice with one of these expat-friendly immigration lawyers:

Featured

Pearls of Portugal

Pearls of Portugal are a buyer's agent and immigration services provider who can assist you in your move to Portugal. If you're keen to buy property in Portugal, they'll guide you through the process. They also advise on visa and tax concerns. Contact Pearls of Portugal to find out how they could assist you.
Visit website
Featured

Anchorless

Anchorless is an online service that helps internationals get their NIF (tax ID) in Portugal. Their expert team will help you set up a bank account and register with the tax authorities, sending you your NIF within a week. Take the stress out of admin and start your journey to Portugal with Anchorless.
Visit website
Featured

Bordr

Bordr is an online one-stop shop for your NIF and Portuguese bank account. Their online service streamlines the NIF application process so you can get set up in Portugal quickly, and their website has answers to many questions you might have. Contact Bordr to simplify your transition to Portugal.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Immigration Lawyers and Services

New Way

New Way is an immigration and relocation service operating in Portugal. Their expert team specializes in working with multinational companies to ensure workers can move with confidence. If you’re looking for a relocation partner in Portugal, speak to the experts at New Way.

Visit website

Clara Silva da Costa Lawyers

Clara Silva da Costa Lawyers is a law firm based in central Lisbon. Their English-speaking, expat-friendly team specializes in civil, labor, and immigration law for individuals and businesses. So, whatever your legal needs, speak to Clara Silva da Costa Lawyers.

Visit website

Andersen Tax & Legal

Andersen Tax & Legal is an international law firm operating in Portugal. Part of a global network of over 3,000 professionals, the expert team can provide guidance on a range of legal matters. So, whatever your legal needs, contact the experts at Andersen Tax & Legal.

Visit website

Fragomen Global

Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing