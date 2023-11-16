Featured Openbank Openbank is an online bank operating in Portugal. They offer current accounts, investments, and a range of financial products, including payment cards for travel. Their handy app also lets you manage your expenses and customize your security. Keep your finances safe and efficient with Openbank. Visit website

Featured N26 N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help. Visit website

Featured Revolut Revolut is a mobile banking app that operates internationally. Their easy-to-use app lets you open a bank account in minutes, with pricing options for every budget. Whether you want to transfer money internationally or simply save on your everyday payments, sign up with Revolut today. Visit website

Featured Wise Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise. Visit website