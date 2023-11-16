Looking for some spiritual guidance in Portugal? Find your nearest expat-friendly church, mosque, or temple with our directory listings:
St. George’s & St. Paul’s is made up of two English-speaking churches (St. George’s, Lisbon and St. Paul’s, Estoril), and a congregation meeting in Caldas da Rainha. For English-speaking Anglican services and a welcoming, international community, check out the congregation today.
St. Andrew’s Church is a religious community, based in Lisbon. The church provides an international, English-speaking worship community, with regular Sunday services. If you’re looking for a welcoming congregation and accessible services, visit St. Andrew’s Church.
The Irish Dominican Parish Lisbon is an international community and parish in Lisbon. The community provides weekly English-speaking Mass and worship for the international community in and around Lisbon, as well as a welcoming, inclusive multicultural space for people from around the world.
The Salvation Army is a Christian church and international charitable organization. The group provides help, support, and emergency humanitarian aid to those in need throughout the world. Embedded in Christian teachings, the Salvation Army has a global membership of millions.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is an international church with over 30,000 congregations in over 160 countries and territories. Each local group seeks to serve, teach, inspire, and mentor through the teachings of Jesus and His gospel. Find your nearest local group today.
