Looking for a home away from home? Find your new temporary home with these expat-friendly short-term and serviced apartments letting agencies in Portugal:

Spotahome

Spotahome is a full-service online property rental portal operating internationally. Their platform takes the stress out of renting by visiting the properties for you. With Spotahome, you can find, look around, and book rental properties online, making it easier to find your new home.
Airbnb

Airbnb is a global online community offering accommodation and experiences. They have a selection of over 6 million unique properties available through their secure booking service. So, whether you're moving to Abu Dhabi or Aberdeen, Airbnb has the right short-term let for you.
Nestpick

Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.

SilverDoor Apartments

SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.

Booking.com

Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.

HouseTrip

HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.

