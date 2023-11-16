Do you need support and assistance in Portugal? Or maybe you're looking for local volunteering opportunities? Our directory listings of charities and helplines in Portugal can help:
CADin is a Portuguese non-profit organization to support people with neurodevelopmental disorders. They have a social fund for low-income families. The team consists of professionals working in diagnosis and treatment, with expertise in autism, speech disorders, ADD/ADHD, and more.
Intervenção Lésbica, Gay, Bissexual, Trans e Intersexo – ILGA has been fighting discrimination against LGBTI+ people in Portugal since 1995. They provide support to members of the community, especially those who have suffered from discrimination. Check out their website to find support.
Associação de Mulheres Contra a Violência is a Portuguese non-governmental organization combating violence towards woman. They give information on domestic and sexual violence, bullying, and more. They provide resources for women and young people at risk. Visit AMCV online to find support.
Infovictims advises people in Portugal on what to do after witnessing or being the victim of a crime. They give details on legal rights, including access to support services, translations, and compensation. If you’ve been the victim of a crime, visit Infovictims to find out your next steps.
The APAV supports victims of crime, especially domestic violence, in Portugal. They provide a network of victim support officers who are available to provide legal, psychological, and social advice. They are based all over Portugal, so contact APAV to find out how they can help you.
Rotary International is a global service organization with local groups located throughout the world. With over 1.2 million members, Rotary International communities work together to promote peace, fight conflict, and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world.
Lions International is a global, non-political volunteering network and service organization. Around the world, clubs follow the guiding principles of the Lions International group, improving lives and communities through kindness. Find your nearest Lions International chapter today.
The Salvation Army is a Christian church and international charitable organization. The group provides help, support, and emergency humanitarian aid to those in need throughout the world. Embedded in Christian teachings, the Salvation Army has a global membership of millions.
Befrienders Worldwide is an online network helping people connect with helplines aimed at suicide prevention. Their network of over 300 support centers in 32 countries can provide locally-sensitive guidance and support. Befrienders Worldwide is led through volunteer action.
Child Helpline International is an online platform for helplines throughout the world. Wherever you are, you’ll be able to access a local helpline that can help give you the advice and support you need. Take advantage of Child Helpline International and find the right help for you.
