Country Flag

Business Lawyers

Are you looking for legal advice in your new home? Check out our listing of expat-friendly business lawyers in Portugal and get the right advice for your company:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Business Lawyers

Andersen Tax & Legal

Andersen Tax & Legal is an international law firm operating in Portugal. Part of a global network of over 3,000 professionals, the expert team can provide guidance on a range of legal matters. So, whatever your legal needs, contact the experts at Andersen Tax & Legal.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing