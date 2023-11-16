Country Flag

Hobbies

Are you moving to Portugal? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:

The Lisbon Players

The Lisbon Players is a theater group in Lisbon with a distinctly British feel. The group performs a wide array of plays and performances in English, although the players and audiences come from a range of backgrounds. If you’re looking for a stage in Lisbon, consider The Lisbon Players.

Visit website

British Historical Society of Portugal (BHSP)

The British Historical Society of Portugal (BHSP) is a historical association in Portugal. The group organizes lectures, visits, and excursions, as well as publishing historical booklets and an Annual Report, which contains articles of interest for members and researchers alike.

Visit website

