Country Flag

Family Lawyers

Looking for professional legal advice in Portugal? Our directory of expat-friendly family lawyers can help you find the legal advice you need:

Featured

Divórcio & Família

Divórcio & Família is a family lawyer in Lisbon. Their expat-friendly team has experience in all aspects of Portuguese family law, including divorce, custody and inheritance issues. Get the legal advice you need in Portugal with the friendly professionals at Divórcio & Família.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Family Lawyers

Gil Figueira & Devillet Lima Advogados

Gil Figueira & Devillet Lima is a law firm based in Lisbon. Their expat-friendly team provides expert advice and guidance on domestic and international matters for individuals and businesses. The team specializes in a range of areas, from immigration to asset protection.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing