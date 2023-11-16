Country Flag

Want to get more from your money in Portugal? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Portugal and make the right financial choices for you:

Pearls of Portugal

Pearls of Portugal are a buyer's agent and immigration services provider who can assist you in your move to Portugal. If you're keen to buy property in Portugal, they'll guide you through the process. They also advise on visa and tax concerns. Contact Pearls of Portugal to find out how they could assist you.
Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets is an international financial services company operating in Portugal. Their team of expert advisors offers a range of services, from investment advice and asset management to mortgages and insurance. Get more from your money in Portugal with the professionals at Holborn Assets.
Kleya

Kleya is a financial advisor based in Portugal that provides a range of services for the expat marketplace. Their team of experts is well-placed to provide insight and advice for investors, retirees, expat families, entrepreneurs, and more who are looking to relocate to Portugal.

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Hudson Advisors

Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.

LWM International

LWM International is an international financial management consultancy. They provide a range of financial services tailored to expats, including investment management, personal pension plans, and citizenship guidance. So, whatever your financial needs, speak to the professionals at LWM International.

