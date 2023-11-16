Country Flag

Need medical attention in Portugal? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in Portugal:

Other listings of Clinics and Hospitals

IVI

IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.

Visit website

Hospital Cruz Vermelha

Hospital Cruz Vermelha is a private hospital in Lisbon. They offer 35 specialities of treatment – including most standard healthcare services as well as nutrition and dentistry, among others. Find out more about consultations, treatments, and prices on their website.

Visit website

CUF

CUF is a Portuguese network of 18 private hospitals and clinics. Established over 75 years ago, CUF has locations all over Portugal and Madeira. They pride themselves on high levels of service and professional medical staff. Visit their website to find out more about your healthcare options.

Visit website

Luz Saúde

Luz Saúde is a private healthcare group with 28 hospitals, clinics, and residences across Continental Portugal and Madeira. They aim to provide excellence in healthcare through highly talented staff and state-of-the-art technology. Contact Luz Saúde to find out about consultations and exams.

Visit website

