Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Portugal:

Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets is an international financial services company operating in Portugal. Their team of expert advisors offers a range of services, from investment advice and asset management to mortgages and insurance. Get more from your money in Portugal with the professionals at Holborn Assets.
bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Other listings of Financial Services

Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

Kleya

Kleya is a financial advisor based in Portugal that provides a range of services for the expat marketplace. Their team of experts is well-placed to provide insight and advice for investors, retirees, expat families, entrepreneurs, and more who are looking to relocate to Portugal.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

Santander

Santander is an international retail bank operating across Portugal. They have a range of financial products for individuals and companies, including current accounts and online banking. Make life in your new home that bit easier by signing up with Santander.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Portugal. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LWM International

LWM International is an international financial management consultancy. They provide a range of financial services tailored to expats, including investment management, personal pension plans, and citizenship guidance. So, whatever your financial needs, speak to the professionals at LWM International.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

