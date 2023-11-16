Trying to understand the healthcare system in Portugal? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
Germano de Sousa Group is a team of physicians working in laboratory medicine. They provide clinical analyses for patients and work with other medical professionals. They have two laboratories located in Lisbon and Porto. Visit Germano de Sousa Group online to find out about testing.
Joaquim Chaves Saúde is a healthcare group in Portugal. They organize laboratory tests, medical exams, clinics, and more. They provide consultations, tests, and examinations at locations across the country. Get in touch with your nearest Joaquim Chaves Saúde clinic to book an appointment.
CheckpointLX is a center providing screening, counseling, and referral services to men who have sex with men. Based in Lisbon, their services can be accessed anonymously and confidentially. They also advise on sexual health questions including risk reduction. Get in touch to find out more.
Farmácias de Serviço is an online search tool for pharmacies in Portugal. Launched in 2006, the project lists local pharmacies with details of their location, opening hours, and additional services. Simply click on your region and town to find your nearest pharmacy.
Rede de Rastreio is a Portuguese network that signposts free HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis testing. They support men who have sex with men, transgender people, drug users, sex workers, and migrants in need of screening, treatment, or prevention. Visit their website for the support you need.
Positivo is an association that supports people in Portugal living with HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases. They provide details on getting tested and signpost healthcare and information for those in need. Visit Positivo’s website to find counselling, screenings, and support.
ABRAÇO is a Portuguese organization providing support and services regarding HIV, viral hepatitis, and other STIs. This NGO provides rapid tests, information, counseling, and more for people affected by HIV. If you need more details or guidance when it comes to HIV, get in touch with ABRAÇO.
CUF is a Portuguese network of 18 private hospitals and clinics. Established over 75 years ago, CUF has locations all over Portugal and Madeira. They pride themselves on high levels of service and professional medical staff. Visit their website to find out more about your healthcare options.
Luz Saúde is a private healthcare group with 28 hospitals, clinics, and residences across Continental Portugal and Madeira. They aim to provide excellence in healthcare through highly talented staff and state-of-the-art technology. Contact Luz Saúde to find out about consultations and exams.
SNS (Serviço Nacional de Saúde) is the Portuguese national health service. On their website you can access the public health portal where you can find your personal health information, book doctor appointments, and much more. Contact them if you need help with your public healthcare in Portugal.
