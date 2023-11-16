Country Flag

Home Decoration

Want to transform your new house into your dream home? Stamp your identity on the place with these expat-friendly home decorators in Portugal:

Featured

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is an online marketplace where you can find people to help you with your move, DIY, or other project. Choose your Tasker based on their reviews, skills, and price, and choose when you want them to help you out. Visit TaskRabbit to take the stress out of your to-do list.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing