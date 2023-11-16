Moving to Portugal with children? Check out our directory of expat-friendly international schools in Portugal to make the move as seamless as possible:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
St. Julian’s School is an international school near Lisbon. The school offers an international and bilingual education, following the British, Portuguese, and International Baccalaureate curriculum. If you’re looking for innovative education in Portugal, consider St. Julian’s School.
Oeiras International School is an international school located near Lisbon. The school offers all three International Baccalaureate programs, alongside the popular Duke of Edinburgh award and a wealth of extra-curricular activities. For a global education in Portugal, consider Oeiras.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
Vale Verde International School is an international school located in Lagos, on the Algarve. They provide a bilingual education embedded in the British system, offering IGCSE and A-Level programs. For a global education for your child on the Algarve, consider Vale Verde International School.
The International Christian School of Cascais has an international school located in Cascais, near Lisbon. They provide a religious education that focuses on Christian teachings and moral development for children from 3 to 18 years. The school offers an education that centers on the US system.
The Carlucci American International School of Lisbon is an independent school near the capital. The school offers a rich American education for children from 3 to 18 years, with older students studying the IB Diploma. So, for global education in Lisbon, consider Carlucci American International School.
St. Dominic’s International School is an international school located in São Domingos de Rana, near Lisbon. It’s an IB World School, offering all three International Baccalaureate programs for students from 4 to 18 years. For a global education near the capital, consider St. Dominic’s International School.
St Julian’s School is a private school located in Carcavelos. Students from 4 to 18 years can choose to follow the British or Portuguese curriculums, with IGCSE exams available. Older students also follow the International Baccalaureate Diploma program at St Julian’s School.
The International School of Madeira is an international school in Funchal, Madeira. Between the ages of 4 and 9 years, children immerse themselves in the English language, choosing between Portuguese and English curriculum. So, give your child the best start with the International School of Madeira.
Greene’s Tutorial College is an international school located in Estoril. They provide high-quality education in English, offering the A-Level program for first-time and retakes. For an international education in beautiful surroundings, consider Greene’s Tutorial College.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets