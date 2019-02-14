School holidays in Portugal The dates for school holidays are set by the Ministry of Education in Portugal. General holiday dates are the same across the country, however there may be variations between regional districts and schools on additional holiday dates or days off. You can check with your individual school or regional educational authority (Direção Regional de Educação in Portuguese) for details. Photo: JulPo/Getty Images Private international schools in Portugal have their own holiday schedules, which may differ slightly from the general dates, so check with your child’s school for dates. In general, Portuguese schools have four holidays across the year: Christmas holidays (Os feriados de Natal) : Two weeks off

: Two weeks off Mardi Gras carnival (Feriados de carnaval) : A few days off in February/March

: A few days off in February/March Easter holidays (Férias da Páscoa) : Two weeks off

: Two weeks off Summer break (Férias de verão): Between June and September There will also be some additional days off for Portuguese public holidays and other school-related activities. Expatica’s guide to Childcare in Portugal Read more Families typically use school holidays to celebrate festive occasions such as Christmas in Portugal, take family vacations or local day trips, or to plan activities for kids. Other important dates on the Portuguese calendar, such as local holidays or Father’s Day, may also occasionally fall with school holiday periods.

Portuguese school holiday dates for 2023–2024 Holiday Dates Christmas holidays 18 December 2023 – 2 January 2024 Carnival holidays 12–14 February 2024 Easter holidays 25 March – 5 April 2024 Last day of school 4 June 2024 (Year 9, 11, 12) + 14 June 2024 (Year 5, 6, 7, 8, 10)

Additional holidays and days off In addition to the main school holidays in Portugal, there are other days throughout the year when schools may be closed. These include general public holidays, local holidays or days off within individual schools for things such as teacher training or pupil book days. These days vary between regional districts and individual schools, so contact your child’s school or regional educational authority to find out when these days are for you. Many schools, such as the Nobel International School Algarve and the International School of Madeira, publish calendars on their website, so it’s worth checking to see if the information is available online.