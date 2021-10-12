Secondary schools in Portugal

The secondary education system in Portugal Children between the ages of 15 and 18 must apply for secondary education in Portugal. This three-year period is the equivalent of upper secondary education in some countries. Secondary schools are known as escolas secundárias and can be either public or private. Essentially, there are three main tracks in the secondary education system in Portugal and pupils can choose which one they want to follow.: Science-humanities (Cursos Científico-Humanísticos) – prepares children for university with science, economics, linguistics, and visual arts

– prepares children for university with science, economics, linguistics, and visual arts Vocational courses (Cursos Profissionais) – this is tied to a specific job and is usually offered at a vocational school

– this is tied to a specific job and is usually offered at a vocational school Specialized artistic (Cursos Artísticos Especializados) – a creative field run by an art school (escola artística) or a music school (conservatório)

Graduating in Portugal To complete secondary education in Portugal, students must achieve at least a grade of 10 out of 20 in all of their subjects. These grades are given based on various assessments and class involvement throughout each term. Expatica’s guide to Read more about higher education in Portugal Read more Most courses also include three mandatory exams: two at the end of Grade 11 and one at the end of Grade 12. Passing these exams is a requirement if you want to apply to a Portuguese university. The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Portugal The International Baccalaureate (IB) has been available in Portugal since 1986. There are currently 12 schools in the country that offer the IB Diploma program, including both private Portuguese institutions and international schools. Students need to take six courses, some of which are at a higher level and others at a standard level. Subjects include languages, maths, and science. To graduate, they must also complete 50 hours of CAS (creativity, activity, service), a theory of knowledge course, and deliver an extended essay on a topic of their choice. Trade schools in Portugal From the age of 15, students can apply for a trade school (known as escola professional) in Portugal. Most vocational schools are public, which means that they are free. The application process and requirements are similar to state schools. The courses run for three years and prepare students for both university and the job market. The curriculum usually includes more technical subjects and an apprenticeship at a local business. Vocational courses are available in several areas, from agriculture to media and hospitality. They are the ideal choice for pupils who already have a career in mind and prefer more practical training. Vocational schools don’t usually have mandatory exams, either. That said, students may need to take entry exams if they want to apply to university.