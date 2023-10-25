Joana Taborda

Joana has had a thirst for traveling ever since her parents took her on her first flight abroad to London. Since then, she’s had a chance to visit several countries, but somehow she always returns home to Portugal.

Working as a travel writer, she spends her time between the Portuguese capital Lisbon and the semi-tropical island of Madeira. She loves hopping on a train to little-known towns, drinking the local craft beer wherever she gets off, and writing about it all for the likes of Atlas Obscura, Fodor’s, Lonely Planet, and DK Eyewitness.