Portuguese labor law Portugal has implemented several labor laws to protect employees and their families. The Portuguese Constitution (Constituição da República Portuguesa) and Labor Code (Código do Trabalho) cover fundamental worker rights, which include benefits like parental leave. Photo: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images The licença parental, as it is known, is accessible for both mothers and fathers. It ranges between 120 and 150 days and can be taken by either partner or shared between them. During parental leave, employees will receive a percentage of their salary, which is usually around 100%. This is notably higher than countries such as Belgium (90%) and Hungary (70%). Portugal is also one of the few countries in the EU to have mandatory paternity leave.

How long is paternity leave in Portugal? Portugal increased the statutory paternity leave (licença parental exclusiva de paternidade) from 20 to 28 days in 2023. Notably, five of these should be taken immediately after the child’s birth. Photo: Vera Livchak/Getty Images An extra seven days can also be requested once that leave finishes. Parents experiencing multiple births, hospitalization, or premature birth can also receive additional leave. The same applies to those adopting a child. Expatica’s guide to Read more about having a baby in Portugal Read more To apply for paternity leave, you should inform your employer in writing and include the desired starting date for the leave. During this period, fathers can receive 100% of their regular salary. Similar to mothers, they must have paid social security contributions for at least six months to be eligible for this. Again, some private firms may offer additional benefits to supplement the statutory paternity pay.

Is it possible to share parental leave in Portugal? Fortunately, it is possible to share parental leave in Portugal. This allows both partners to take time off and care for their children. Parents who decide to do this can take 30 extra days in addition to the mandatory six months. The amount of pay they will receive during this time can vary from 83% (if they initially take 150 days of leave) or 100% (if they take 120 days). To book shared leave, both parents should inform their employer of the start and end of the leave. However, if both parents work for the same employer, that employer may postpone the leave for one of them.

Can you take unpaid parental leave in Portugal? Once you have finished the initial period of paternity leave, you can request unpaid leave, which is also known as licença para assistência a filho. This can last up to two years. However, if you have three or more children, the leave can extend up to three years. If an employee doesn’t specify a duration, the leave will last for six-month, with the option to renew it. They are eligible for this if their partner is working or isn’t able to take care of the children. During the period of leave, the employee is not allowed to work. To book unpaid parental leave, you should inform your employer in writing at least 30 days in advance. Notably, one way to compensate for your loss of income is to apply for an assistance subsidy, which is known as subsídio para assistência a filho.

Parental leave for self-employed workers If you are self-employed in Portugal or run your own business, you are also eligible for parental leave. The duration is the same, but the amount is calculated based on past contributions to social security. Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images If possible, it is worth topping up your contributions to receive a larger subsidy, about one year before you intend to get pregnant. You can apply for paid parental leave directly on the social security website, providing the same documents outlined above.

Parental leave for unemployed parents The social security system in Portugal ensures that unemployed parents have the right to receive paid leave. That said, it is worth noting that unemployment benefits and other financial aid will be put on hold during parental leave. You should notify the Employment Office (Centro de Emprego) within five working days of the start and end of the parental subsidy.

Returning to work in Portugal When you are ready to return to work, you should inform your employer as soon as possible. As stated in Portuguese labor law, parents can request reduced hours or a work-from-home arrangement if this is compatible with their job role. Additional rights related to childcare As a new parent returning to work, you also have additional rights related to childcare, including the following: Breastfeeding time (dispensa para amamentação): Mothers are entitled to two hours of breastfeeding time per day for the first 12 months after birth. This can be split into two periods of one hour each. In the case of multiple babies, they have 30 more minutes per child. After 12 months, you need a doctor’s notice to justify breastfeeding time. If both parents are working, and the child cannot be breastfed, one or both parties can request a breastfeeding waiver (dispensa de aleitação) until the baby is one year old. In both cases, you should notify your employer at least ten days in advance.

(faltas para assistência de filho): Parents are entitled to leave when their child becomes ill or in the event of an accident, as long as they do not do so simultaneously. If the child is under 12 years old, or if they have a disability or chronic illness, each parent can be absent for up to 30 days a year, plus one more day for each additional child. If the child is in the hospital, both the mother and father have the right to be absent during the entire period of hospitalization. These days are unpaid, but you can request a subsidy through the social security system. Exemption from working overtime: Parents are exempt from working overtime until the child turns one. Notably, for mothers, this period can extend beyond 12 months if they are still breastfeeding.

What parental support is available in Portugal? The Portuguese social security system offers a range of family allowances to help support new parents. These include the following: Family allowance for children and young people (abono de família para crianças e jovens): A monthly cash benefit to compensate expenses related to the support and education of children and adolescents. Payable until the age of 16 or up to 24 if the child is still in high-level education or disabled. The amount varies according to the income, the age of the child, and the number of children in the family/household.

(abono para familías monoparentais): The prenatal family allowance or the family allowance for children and adolescents can increase by 35% in the case of single-parent families Other parental benefits: These cover paternal leave but also benefits regarding termination of pregnancy, risk pregnancies, hospitalization of newborns, and displacement to a hospital outside the area of residence, among others Childcare in Portugal As your baby grows, there will be other expenses to consider, such as childcare. The cost of childcare in Portugal can vary depending on the type of institution you apply for. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images In most cases, parents can access public daycare centers and preschool education for free or at an affordable rate based on family income. However, they may need to cover costs such as meals, which can be around €50 a month. Notably, monthly fees can range from €350 to over €1,800 at private childcare institutions.

What to do if your employer refuses to grant you parental leave Employers in Portugal are generally obliged to give parental leave, and to be eligible, employees must have paid social security contributions for at least six months. However, if your employer refuses to grant you parental leave and you think that they are violating your rights, you can take action. Before you do so, though, be sure to review your contract and the Portuguese labor law. You can also contact the Autoridade para as Condições do Trabalho (Authority for Working Conditions – ACT) or consult with a lawyer.