Starting a business in Portugal

Portuguese business culture Building relationships is a fundamental part of Portuguese business culture. Because of that, it can often take a few meetings to make decisions. Additionally, people tend to have a relaxed approach when it comes to punctuality and deadlines. It’s common to use formal titles in written communication and face-to-face meetings. Indeed, the Portuguese prefer to discuss business in person rather than over the phone or email. English is widely spoken in most cities. However, if you’re dealing with local suppliers, it helps to learn Portuguese. According to the latest census, more than one million companies have their base in Portugal. The most common sectors for these companies to belong to are wholesale and retail. Agriculture also takes up a big chunk of the market, followed by hospitality. In 2020, there were 9,101 foreign branches in Portugal. Meanwhile, there were 704,200 self-employed workers in 2021. Expatica’s guide to Get to know Portuguese business culture Read more If you’re planning to set up a business in Portugal, you should do your market research first. Of course, finding your niche is essential if you want your company to succeed here. Some of the top industries in the country include food and agriculture, construction, textiles, and tourism.

Who can start a business in Portugal? Overall, opening a company in Portugal is quite a simple process. If you’re an EU citizen, you must provide a NIF, social security number, and a registration certificate. People from outside these areas, however, will need to apply for a Portuguese visa before setting up a business. If you need help getting a NIF, there are plenty of online services that can help you – Bordr, for example, helps internationals to streamline the process. You can register your company online through the government website. It’s also possible to open a company in person at the Empresa na Hora stands in under an hour. Note that the mandatory initial capital depends on the company’s legal structure.

Legal structures for businesses in Portugal Portugal offers a variety of legal structures (forma legal) for companies. The first thing you should consider when choosing a legal form is if you want to run your business alone or as a partnership. It’s often easier to start as an individual, as there are fewer financial requirements. Below is a brief explanation of each legal form. Individual companies Individual Entrepreneur (Empresário em Nome Individual) Unlike freelancers, an individual entrepreneur can sell both services and products. You can start working straight away with no minimum capital. In this case, there is no separation between personal and business assets. As such, you have to assume unlimited liability. However, there are some advantages, too, such as a tax exemption from social security fees for the first year. Photo by Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty images Individual Limited Liability Establishment (Estabelecimento Individual de Responsabilidade Limitada) For this category, you must have a share capital of at least €5,000. Additionally, there is a separation between personal and business assets. With this in mind, only the assets associated with your economic activity will be liable for any debts. Sole Proprietorship by Shares (Sociedade Unipessoal por Quotas) A single shareholder owns the entire capital. You can define your initial capital, but the minimum investment is €1, or €2 if there are two partners. You will also need to create a separate bank account for your company and hire an accountant. Collective companies General Partnership (Sociedade em Nome Coletivo) In a general partnership, there is no minimum amount for share capital. Basically, each partner is unlimitedly liable for the company’s social obligations. Private Limited Company (Sociedade por Quotas) To establish this type of company, you will need a minimum of two partners who will share quotes. The minimum investment is €5,000. In this case, the liability of each partner is limited to the shared capital. Therefore, only your company’s assets can be liable to creditors in case of debt. Expatica’s guide to Get to grips with Portuguese corporate tax Read more Public Limited Company (Sociedade Anónima) A public limited company is one of the most complex options since it includes more regulations and legal requirements. There must be at least five partners, and each will own company stock. To apply for this option, you will need a minimum capital of €50,000. Limited partnership (Sociedade em Comandita) This type of company also requires a minimum investment of €50,000. It includes two types of partners: the ones who manage the company and have unlimited liability and the others who have limited liability.

Starting up an online business in Portugal If you’re opening an online business in Portugal, you should follow the regular registration process. That said, there are a few additional requirements specific to online businesses. Firstly, you should ensure the company complies with Portuguese laws. These include the Price Law, the Consumer Law, the Data Protection Law, the Copyright Law, and the Publicity Law. In addition, if you have an online shop, you should also be familiar with the E-commerce Law.

Foreign companies opening up a Portuguese branch or subsidiary A foreign company looking to enter the Portuguese market can do so in two ways: a branch office (sucursal) or a subsidiary (filial). Each has a different set of rules and business models, so you should check which one is the right fit for you. Branch office A branch office, or sucursal in Portuguese, is essentially an extension of a company abroad. It has no legal personality and carries out the same activity as the parent company. The easiest way to register a branch in Portugal is to head to a local registry office with a Balcão Sucursal. All future partners should be present at the meeting. If someone can’t attend, they should assign a legal representative to be there on their behalf. The registration process costs €200, and you will need to bring the following documents: An identification card, passport, or residence permit

Updated documentation from the Commercial Registry about the incorporation of the company in its origin country

The Minutes of the General Meeting granting powers for company incorporation

Identification of the person who has been granted the power to sign the incorporation of the new company

The Memorandum and Articles of Association in its origin country Note that all foreign documents must be translated into Portuguese. Once you register the branch office, you should declare it at the Registo Central do Beneficiário Efetivo (RCBE) in 30 days. Subsidiary company Subsidiaries have a separate legal personality, making them distinct from the parent companies. Opening a subsidiary is the same as starting a regular company in Portugal. It is subject to corporate income tax and other taxes that Portuguese companies need to cover.

Starting up a non-profit company in Portugal In Portugal, there are two legal forms for non-profits: association and cooperative. An association (associação) is tied to a social activity, while a cooperative (cooperativa) can have a commercial purpose. You can register for either at a local notary office.

Support and advice when starting up a business in Portugal The Portuguese government has released a series of public incentives to assist new businesses. Essentially, there are three entities responsible for managing these financial support programs: IAPMEI (Agency for Competitiveness and Innovation) – offers incentive schemes for corporate and entrepreneurial innovation, SME qualification, internationalization, research, and technological development.

Turismo de Portugal – Portugal’s tourism board promotes projects in the tourism industry through venture capital, real estate investment, and mutual guarantee companies.

AICEP (Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade) – agency dealing with foreign investment projects. They select projects that contribute to the local economy, aiming to increase Gross Value Added, reduce the trade deficit, and create jobs. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images Young entrepreneurs between 18 and 30 can apply for the Investe Jovem. The program is regulated by the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP) and includes financial support and technical advice. If you’re setting up a business in Lisbon, you can reach out to Startup Lisboa. This private incubator offers many services to aspiring entrepreneurs, including mentoring, networking activities, investment, and office space.

Portuguese corporate social responsibility Social responsibility and ethical business practices have been a growing concern for Portuguese companies. According to the Cambridge Sustainable Development Report 2022, Portugal ranks 20th in the world for sustainable development goals. The RSO is a nationwide network promoting corporate social responsibility. Meanwhile, the Portuguese Association for Business Ethics (APEE) has an annual initiative that distinguishes companies actively contributing to sustainable development.