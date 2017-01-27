What is the minimum wage in Portugal? The national minimum wage in Portugal in 2019 is €600 per month. This is based on 14 payments in a year, or €700 based on 12 payments. This rate is updated annually considering the cost of living, national productivity, and the government’s prices and incomes policy. The minimum wage in Portugal is part of Portuguese labor law. There are three official rates across the country, though they differ only slightly. There is a national Portuguese minimum wage, one for the Azores, and one for Madeira. Portugal’s minimum wage is set by a government committee. The committee includes ministers and representatives of trade organisations and unions. Minimum wage discussions take place each year and usually result in a compromise between the three sides. While the minimum wage in Portugal is low, there are heavy penalties for those who don’t adhere to it. Employers who fail to comply are liable to finds under the Labor Code.

Recent minimum wage in Portugal In 2019, the government increased the Portuguese monthly minimum wage from €580 to €600, or €635 for civil servants. The minimum salary in Portugal is calculated based on 14 payments in a year rather than 12. If you’re paid 12 times a year instead, the minimum monthly wage is €700. The minimum wage in Portugal is considerably lower than in some EU countries, where the national minimum salary is above €1,000. Portugal’s minimum wage is in line with countries such as Slovenia, Greece and Malta. All full-time workers, agricultural workers, and domestic workers older than age 18 years are entitled to the Portuguese minimum wage. Employers may discount the salary by 20% for apprentices.

Portugal’s minimum pay per hour The minimum wage in Portugal is based on a salary per month calculation. In 2019, employees on minimum wage who are paid 12 times a year can expect an hourly salary of €4.38. This is based on a 40-hour working week.

Average salary in Portugal The average salary in Portugal in the second half of 2018 was €1,148.29, according to data from Trading Economics. That’s up from €1,144.61 in the previous period. This makes Portugal one of the lower-paying countries in the EU. The highest percentages of workers receiving the minimum salary in Portugal were in the manufacturing, furniture, food, beverage, and tobacco sectors. The lowest figures were in the energy, financial services, and insurance sectors; they typically earn more than Portugal’s average income.

Salary in Portugal for expats If you’re an expat working in Portugal, you can earn Portugal’s minimum wage on the same basis as Portuguese nationals. You must get hold of a residence permit (Cartao de Residencia), which is available from the immigration office. If you’re a citizen from the EU or European Economic Area (EEA), you can freely move to Portugal and find a job once you’ve settled. If you’re from outside of the EU, you’ll need proof of employment before moving. Expats can find jobs in a range of different industries. In recent years, the call center industry has rapidly expanded to rival the services industry. While such jobs might seem enticing to multilingual expats at first, Portugal’s average income is low in comparison to other European countries. Lisbon tends to be the place for expats with degrees looking for jobs in Portugal, with the technology sector in particular growing over the last few years. Before moving to Portugal, you should check that your qualifications from your home country will be valid in Portugal. Many countries including Portugal are part of the Bologna Process.

Average salary in Lisbon Lisbon has the same national minimum wage as the rest of Portugal. Being home to many of Portugal’s technological and financial companies means the average salary in Lisbon is a little higher than elsewhere. In terms of income, Lisbon ranks 40th out of 77 cities, with employees needing to work for 36 minutes to purchase a Big Mac – more than double the 15 minutes for employees in New York.