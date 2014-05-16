Work in Portugal If you plan to look for a job in Portugal, prepare yourself by researching the job market before moving and set realistic expectations for yourself. You may find some obstacles to finding a job in Portugal. There are a growing number of graduates and so competition in the job market has increased, yet there are still shortages for high skilled workers and in growing industries. You can also read about finding jobs in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. Job market in Portugal Unemployment in Portugal has come down significantly in recent years, from around 12.4% in 2016 to 5.6% as of June 2020. Youth unemployment remains much higher, measuring at 25.6%. Portugal’s main industries include tourism, textiles, and footwear, hospitality, automotive, construction, electronics, and transportation. The country doesn’t attract as many foreign workers as the bigger European economies, however, there has been a growth of working-age migrants in recent years and they now make up around 3.2% of the active working Portuguese population. The biggest Portuguese companies are: EDP (energy)

Jeronimo Martins (food retail)

Galp Energia (energy)

NOS (telecommunications)

REN (energy)

Banco Comercial Portugues (finance)

Corticeira Amorim (cork supply)

Altri (wood pulp) In addition to these, multinational companies with a strong presence in Portugal include Nestlé, Nokia, and Samsung. Job vacancies in Portugal The tourism industry is vital to Portugal’s economy, with a variety of seasonal and part-time jobs on offer across the industry, particularly in hotels and catering. In recent years, the call center industry has also boomed, offering good opportunities for multi-lingual workers, while the automotive trade and repair sector and construction showed some job growth. Skills shortages have been reported in a number of sectors including: communications (particularly call centers)

IT

healthcare

tourism and hospitality

agriculture Job salaries in Portugal The Portuguese government reviews the minimum wage annually. In 2020, it stands at €635 a month based on 14 payments a year, or €740.80 based on 12 monthly payments. This works out at an hourly rate of around €4.64. The average Portuguese salary as of mid-2019 is €1188.06 a month. This makes it one of the lower-paying countries within the EU. Expatica’s guide to Read more in our guide to wages and salaries in Portugal Read more Work culture in Portugal Portuguese business culture focuses on building close relationships. The family has played an important role in business in Portugal over the years and many businesses are still family-run. Larger organizations tend to be more hierarchical than in many northern and central European countries. Meetings and negotiations are often more personal than people from countries such as the UK or Germany are used to. Decisions are usually left to the most senior staff. Long business lunches are common and it’s not unusual for them to take place in a business partner’s home. Find out more in our guide to Portuguese business culture. Labor laws and labor rights in Portugal Employees in Portugal typically work 40-hour weeks (eight hours per day). Employment law does allow flexibility in certain instances up to a limit of 60 hours per week (12 hours per day). Full-time employees are entitled to annual leave of 22 days, on top of the compulsory nine days of public holidays. Employment contracts in Portugal work similarly to many European countries, with permanent, fixed-term, part-time, and intermittent work contracts the most common methods of employment. Notice periods in Portugal tend to vary according to years of service. Minimum notice periods are: 15 days for employees with less than one year of service;

30 days for employees with 1-5 years of service;

60 days for employees with 5-10 years of service;

75 days for employees with over 10 years of service Read more about employment law in Portugal.

Traineeships, internships, and volunteering in Portugal University graduates can find EU-based traineeships via the European Commission Traineeships Office (Bureau de Stages); otherwise, you can search for internships and placements on AIESEC (for students and recent graduates in the UK) or IAESTE (for students in science, engineering, and applied arts). Internships can also be found at Globalplacement and Intern Abroad. For those aged between 17 and 30, you can find volunteer programs at the European Voluntary Service (EVS), where you work abroad for up to 12 months in exchange for board, food, insurance, and a small allowance. Concordia is another organization for volunteer opportunities. For holiday volunteering opportunities, check Workaway.

Applying for a job in Portugal Once you’ve found a suitable job in Portugal, you need to work on your application to give yourself the best possible chance of landing the job. The job application process in Portugal usually involves either completing a standardized application form (often done online) or sending a CV with accompanying personal statement. Some applications may require both a form and accompanying CV. Unless asked, don’t send copies of educational certificates along with your job application but bring them along to the interview if you get to this stage. The interview process can take some time, including psychometric, psychological, or psychometric tests. The exact process will depend on the job you are going for. If you get the job, your references will be contacted and a start date will be arranged. Expect to provide between 1-3 references, which should be previous employers, college tutors or those who can vouch for your job skills, experience, and character. Get more useful tips in our guide to CV writing and job interviews in Portugal. There are also plenty of online services that can make resume-writing even easier, such as Resume.io.

Support while looking for a job in Portugal Like many European countries, Portugal has a social security system that includes an unemployment allowance to provide financial support in times when you don’t have a job. However, this is contribution-based and you need to have worked at least 360 days in the two years prior to claim the full amount. Other conditions include having the capacity and availability to work. If you don’t meet these requirements, you can contact the Portuguese Social Security Office (Seguranca Social) to see if you are entitled to any support. You can search for job training on the Portuguese government website if you would like to improve your skills while looking for a job.

Starting a job in Portugal Probation periods in Portuguese jobs depend on the type of contract as well as the type of job you’re doing. For permanent contracts, the probation period is between 90-240 days. For fixed-term or unfixed contracts it is between 15-30 days. During this time, the notice period for terminating your contract may be shorter. Once you start work in Portugal, your employer should enroll you for social security including health insurance and the Portuguese state pension. You will also be covered for workplace accidents and be entitled to other statutory benefits. Depending on your employer, you may also be offered the chance to opt in on a company pension to top up your state pension benefit, as well as other in-work benefits.