Finding jobs in Lisbon

Working in Lisbon overview Portugal’s economy may have seen its first (small) expansion in years but it’s far from recovered. One in 10 graduates still leave the country for lack of work. However, one sector above all has seen massive growth; Lisbon’s call center services have grown so much over the last years that the city has become the call center capital of Europe and nicknamed the Bangalore of Europe. This means lots of job opportunities for multilingual expats, who can also enjoy the high standard of living in Lisbon and the glorious beaches close by. Other jobs for expats include teaching English, tourism, property, and in one of the shortage occupations (see below). The Portuguese government is also encouraging entrepreneurs to start up new businesses and has put some €20mn into an investment body called Portugal Ventures to help fund startups. If you’re from the European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA) you can come to Lisbon to look for work; everyone else has to have an employment contract first.

Jobs in Lisbon The job market in Lisbon Portugal’s economy experienced its first year of growth since 2010 in 2014 with an expansion of 0.9%, and was predicted to rise to 1.5% by the end of 2015. One economist describes Portugal as the Eurozone’s new growth star. However, the capital Lisbon still has a high unemployment rate at 14%, with more than a third of those aged between 15 and 24 out of work. Lisbon’s workforce is also one of the most highly qualified in Portugal; a quarter of the population has a degree. Portugal’s economy was originally based on fishing while today it’s based on the tertiary sector with a growing emphasis on technology. Available jobs in Lisbon Services account for more than 80 percent of the region’s employment, especially public services, social security, health, education, social services, and defense. Other important sectors are banks and finance, accountancy, advertising, tourism, hotels, catering, and private health services. At the end of 2014, the biggest increases in jobs in Lisbon were in science and technology, finance, business consulting, public admin, social security, and defense. Call centers and customer service are also bustling sectors. The main offices of most state organizations are in Lisbon, for example, Altice and the largest energy supplier Energias de Portugal. It’s also where you’ll find a third of all Portugal’s universities and higher education colleges, as well as many research and development institutes. There are multinationals like Nokia, Samsung, and Nestlé in the capital too. Shortage occupations include seasonal jobs in tourism, hotels, catering, medical doctors in certain specialisms, IT professionals, and call center managers. Holiday jobs can be a good stepping-stone to permanent employment. Be aware that salaries may be lower than in your home country. Lisbon work environment and culture The average working week is 40 hours, the legal maximum. Staff work from 9:00 to 19:00 with a two-hour lunch break. There is a minimum of 22 days of holiday per year plus public holidays. Traditionally, companies are hierarchical with most decisions occurring at the top. Meetings are often held to air opinions rather than reach a consensus. Businesses can be somewhat resistant to change, with less thinking outside the box than in other countries. Personal relationships within the business setting are important so face-to-face meetings may be preferred to conference calls. Courtesy, politeness, and respect are highly valued, and the dress code is smart. For more information, see Expatica’s guide to business culture in Portugal. Visas and work permits in Lisbon If you’re from the EU/EEA, you can come and work in Lisbon without a visa. However, you must get a residence permit (Cartão de Residência) from the Portuguese Immigration Office (Serviços de Estangeiras e Fronteiras or SEF). You can find regional directorates here. If you’re a non-EU/EEA citizen who wants to work in Lisbon then you may need a visa to enter Portugal; check with your local Portuguese embassy. You must first get a work contract in order for an employer to get a work permit (Autorização de Trabalho) on your behalf. For more information see Expatica’s guide to Portuguese visas and residence permits. Language You’ll need to speak Portuguese to get a job with a Portuguese company in Lisbon. There are also opportunities for English speakers in the TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages) sector. There are jobs for speakers of many different languages in the tourist, property, and booming call center industries. Getting your qualifications recognized in Lisbon If your home country is signed up to the Bologna Process your qualifications will be recognized in Lisbon. Otherwise, contact the Portuguese NARIC (the National Academic Recognition Information Center) to get qualifications from your home country recognized in Lisbon. Check here to find out if you need to have a professional qualification validated in Portugal in order to work in Lisbon.

Tips for applying for a job in Lisbon Application forms are common in Lisbon; some ask for standard information while others ask open questions.

Firms in Lisbon often require online applications. Make sure headings are clear and choose a plain font in case your application is scanned by the employer.

If you’re sending paper applications, covering letters should be no longer than one side of A4. CVs may be up to four pages long.

If you need help putting your CV together, use an online resume-building service such as Resume.io.

Attach a photograph.

Don’t send copies of educational certificates with your application but take them along if you get an interview.

The interview process can sometimes include psychometric, psychological, or technical tests.

Don’t expect to have a speedy response after an interview. It may take some time to find out whether you were successful (or not).