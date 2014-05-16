Immigration in Portugal With a warm climate, good food, and high-quality services, Portugal is a popular place for relocating expats. So much so that just over 781,000 of its population (PDF, Portuguese only) is foreign-born, accounting for almost 12% of the total population. Most expats live in bigger cities such as Lisbon, Faro, Setúbal, and Porto. Brazil, a former Portuguese colony, has the largest expat population. You will also find many Chinese and European residents (particularly from the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and France). The Portuguese immigration system is similar to that of many other European Union (EU) member states. EU citizens have freedom of movement as Portugal is part of the Schengen Area. However, non-EU nationals can move to Portugal to work, study, join family, or retire if they meet certain criteria. According to the OECD Better Life Index, Portugal is safe, offers decent access to residency, and is environmentally friendly. However, it is lacking in other areas, such as income and civic engagement. The Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (SEF – Service de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras) is in charge of Portugal immigration.

Who needs a Portuguese visa? Like many other EU countries, Portugal has a two-tier immigration and visa system. Rules depend on whether you are an EU/EFTA citizen or a third-country national. EU/EFTA nationals As it is an EU member state, Portugal grants visa-free entry to all EU/EFTA citizens, as well as certain family members and relatives even if they are not from the EU themselves. EU nationals can enter the country for three months to find a job or set up a business. Once hired, EU nationals have the same rights as Portuguese workers. Portugal is part of the Schengen Area, which is made up of 27 European countries with no border controls between them. Citizens of Schengen countries can travel freely between one country and another without a passport. Additionally, they only need an identification document (ID card or passport) to enter Portugal. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to get your NIF in Portugal Read more While EU/EFTA citizens have the right to freely move to Portugal, they must request a registration certificate if they stay for longer than three months. EU citizens can also request a permanent residence certificate after five years. Non-EU/EFTA nationals Non-EU/EFTA nationals staying in Portugal for less than three months will need a visa unless their country has an agreement with Portugal. As of August 2023, 61 countries have agreements in place that mean their citizens don’t need a visa for short stays. These include Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Non-EU/EFTA nationals who wish to stay longer than three months, however, will need to apply for a long-term national visa before entering Portugal and a Portuguese residence permit after arrival. This includes UK citizens since the implementation of Brexit.

Other stays in Portugal of a temporary or seasonal nature The Schengen Visa allows you to travel around the Schengen Area countries for the duration of the visa. You should make a Schengen Visa application at the Portuguese embassy or consulate in your home country no more than six months and no later than 15 days before your trip to Portugal. How much does a Short stay Portuguese visa cost? The general fee for Schengen short-stay visas is €80. Children over six and under 12 pay a reduced fee of €40. You may have to pay an additional service fee in some countries, which in most cases should be no more than half of the standard visa cost. In other words, the service fee is a maximum of €40 (or €20 for children aged 6–12). Humberto Delgado International Airport, Lisbon (Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Nationals of countries who share Visa Facilitation Agreements with the EU can pay a reduced fee of €35. These are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Georgia, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine. Are there any Short stay Portuguese visa exemptions? The following are exempt from Schengen Visa fees: Children under six

Students, postgraduates, and teachers who are traveling for educational or training purposes

Researchers traveling for scientific purposes

Representatives of non-profit organizations aged under 25 participating in events organized by non-profit organizations

What types of Short Stay visas are available in Portugal? The various Short Stay visas offered in Portugal are outlined below. General Short Stay visa This is a 90-day visa for general purposes such as tourism, family visits, and short-term work or business. You will need to submit the following along with your application form: Valid ID such as a passport

Passport photo

Proof of health insurance

Proof that you can financially support yourself for the duration of your stay

Return ticket reservation

Details of where you will be staying, for example, hotel reservation

Evidence of the nature of your visit if applicable, for example, business conference details or proof of family members living in Portugal Seasonal Work visa This is a visa for work of a seasonal nature in one of the following sectors: Agriculture, forestry, hunting, or fishing

Hospitality

Food, liquor, or tobacco industries

Retail

Construction

Land transport You will need to provide the following documents along with your application form: Valid ID

Passport photo

Valid health insurance

Proof that you can financially support yourself for the duration of your stay

Return ticket reservation

Work contract or work offer for seasonal work with a Portuguese employer

Compliance with national legal requirements in the case of regulated professions

Accommodation details Airport Transit visa This is granted to allow transit within the international area of an airport, from one flight to another, without entering the Schengen Area. This visa is mandatory for all passengers that change flights in a Schengen country airport unless they are exempt from requiring an entry Portuguese visa. You will need to submit the following along with your application form: Valid ID

Passport photo

Entry visa for the destination country, if applicable

Proof of means of subsistence for the duration of your stay in the destination country (bank statements, work contract)

Return ticket reservation

Temporary Stay Portuguese visas Temporary Stay visas allow you to stay in Portugal for up to one year. It allows multiple entries, meaning that you can leave the country for short periods. All third-country nationals staying in Portugal for more than 90 days and less than a year need a Temporary Stay visa, except: Family members (spouse, dependent children, adopted children, parents, or dependent minor siblings)

Portuguese residents

Other EU/EFTA nationals Queue at British Citizens Service Facility at SEF premises, Lisbon (Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) You should make your visa application at the Portuguese embassy or consulate in your home country. The deadline for Portugal immigration authorities to make decisions on temporary visa applications is 30 days before the travel date, however, you can make an application several months in advance. You can find relevant application forms on the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. The fee for the Temporary Stay visa in Portugal is €75. The following are exempt from paying: Children who are descendent family members of Portuguese residents or EU/EFTA residents living in Portugal

Those with a study scholarship granted by Portugal

Highly qualified researchers carrying out research activity

Patients and accompanying persons traveling under Cooperation Agreements in the Field of Health with Portugal What documents do you need for a Temporary Stay visa? You will need to provide the following for all Temporary Stay visas in Portugal, along with the completed application form: Passport or other valid ID

Two passport photos

Return travel ticket details

Valid health insurance

Access to criminal records by the Portugal immigration authorities

Proof of accommodation

Proof that you can support yourself financially for the duration of your stay

What types of Temporary Stay visas are available in Portugal? Below are the different types of Portuguese Temporary Stay visas available. Temporary work visa Apply for this visa for any employment in Portugal lasting between 90 days and one year. The Portuguese work visa can be obtained for various purposes, including: Long-term seasonal work

Self-employed or freelance work

Scientific or academic work

Amateur sports activity

Any other skilled work Additional documentation required includes: Work contract or service agreement

Letter from academic or research institution detailing the nature of work, if the visa is to carry out scientific or academic research

Compliance with national legal requirements in the case of regulated professions

Document issued by sports federation or association, if the visa is for amateur sports purposes Study visa This visa is for any study program in Portugal lasting between 90 days and one year. This includes secondary, graduate, or postgraduate education. In addition to general documentation, you will need to provide confirmation that you have been accepted onto a study course at an accredited Portuguese educational institution along with proof that the course lasts no longer than one year. Professional training, internship, or volunteering visa This is a temporary visa for any form of professional training, unpaid internship, or volunteering for a charity or NGO based in Portugal. Coimbra University (Photo: Ross Helen/Getty Images) In addition to the general documentation, you will need to submit the necessary proof that you are undertaking these activities for a period between 3–12 months. This could be in the form of details of training courses or a letter from the organization that you will be carrying out your placement with. Medical treatment visa This can be for your own medical treatment within the Portuguese health service, or to accompany a family member undergoing health treatment. You will need to provide: Medical report for the person undergoing treatment, for example from a doctor or specialist in the patient’s home country

Proof of treatment to be performed by medical service in Portugal

Proof of relationship in cases of accompanying family members Youth Mobility visa This is a visa available to people from nine countries that allows stays of up to 12 months for purposes such as: Study

Training

Internships

Volunteering

Cultural exchange It is available for individuals aged 18 to 30 (upper age limit increased to 35 for Canada, 31 for Australia and Peru, no upper age limit for the United States). Exact conditions and criteria vary between individual countries. Many agreements stipulate that participants can do a maximum of six months of paid work. Self Support visa A Portuguese visa for either working-age or retired individuals who can prove that they can support themselves financially for a 12-month stay in Portugal. You will need to provide evidence such as bank statements or proof of savings. However, this visa is normally only granted in exceptional circumstances and you will usually have to give details for your reason for wanting to live in Portugal for a temporary period. Religious purposes visa For religious training or studies with a recognized institution or congregation. You will need to provide proof of activity, such as a letter from the religious organization.

Long Stay Portuguese visas Also known as the Residency Visa, this is a Portuguese national visa for stays longer than one year. With this visa, you will need to apply for a Portuguese residency permit from the Portugal Immigration Service (SEF). A Brazilian mother carries her child after voting in the Presidential Election in Lisbon on 30 October 2022 (Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Information on who needs this visa and where to apply is the same as for the Temporary Stay visa. The application form (PDF) is also the same. However, the deadline for making an application is different (60 days rather than 30 days) and the cost is more expensive (€90). The exemption categories are the same as for the Temporary Stay visa. What documents do you need for a Long Stay visa? For all Portuguese residency visa applications, you will need to provide (along with the completed application form): Passport or valid ID

Two passport photos

Proof of medical insurance

Access to criminal records by the Portugal immigration authorities

Proof of accommodation

Proof that you can support yourself financially for the duration of your stay

Letter from academic or research institution detailing the nature of work, if visa is to carry out scientific or academic research

Compliance with national legal requirements in the case of regulated professions

Document issued by sports federation or association, if visa is for amateur sports purposes Study visa This is granted for a period of study that lasts longer than a year at all educational levels from secondary school upwards. You will need to provide proof of acceptance onto a course or into the school, such as a formal letter from an accredited institution. For higher-level academic courses, you may also need to show evidence that you meet the admissions criteria. Professional training, internship, or volunteering visa This visa covers any form of professional training, unpaid internship or volunteering for a charity or NGO based in Portugal that lasts longer than 12 months. In addition to general requirements, you will need to provide full details of your placement including a letter of acceptance and the duration of the program. Family reunion visa Family members of non-EU/EFTA residents in Portugal will need to apply for a family reunion visa if they are also from outside the EU. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images This visa is available for the following relatives: Spouses and legally recognized partners

Dependent children, including adopted children and children of the spouse/partner

Dependent parents, including parents of the spouse

Any dependent minor siblings You will need to provide: Notification of family reunion authorization by the Portugal Immigration Service

Proof of family relationship, such as marriage or birth certificate Retirement visa This Long Stay visa is for anyone who is able to support themselves financially long-term without working or using Portuguese welfare services. This can be people of working or retirement age, or people taking up long-term religious placements where accommodation is provided. To get this visa, you will need to show evidence of earnings or savings that demonstrate that you can support yourself long-term in Portugal. For long-term religious stays, you will need to provide a letter or certificate from the religious organization or congregation. Digital Nomad Visa The Digital Nomad Visa is a recent development in Portugal, and it is quite similar to the retirement visa. However, instead of showing proof of passive income, you must verify your active income and an employment contract from a foreign employer. Your monthly earnings must be at least four times the Portuguese minimum wage – so €3040 as of September 2023. If you need advice about procuring this type of visa, it’s worth contacting an advisor such as those at Pearls of Portugal. Golden visa scheme This is a special Portuguese visa program that is designed to attract foreign investment into Portugal. The Portuguese golden visa scheme speeds up the process for foreign investors from non-EU countries if they invest in Portugal to a certain value. Provided they meet the conditions under this scheme, non-EU citizens will receive a Portuguese residence permit and can later apply for full Portuguese citizenship. As of August 2023, third-party nationals are no longer eligible for a golden visa if they purchase real estate in Portugal or fund investments in Portuguese real estate.

Asylum seekers and refugees in Portugal Portugal allows asylum applications and grants refugee status to persecuted individuals fleeing other countries, in accordance with EU recognition of the 1951 Geneva Convention on the protection of refugees. According to the European Council Asylum Database, there were 1,992 asylum applications (PDF) in Portugal in 2022. Of these, 66.5% of applicants were granted refugee status or emergency protection. Anyone can make an asylum application in Portugal. You should apply at the SEF or with any Portuguese police authority. Your fingerprints and photo will be taken to submit along with your application. If you apply for asylum at the Portuguese border on entry, you will stay at a border accommodation center while the Portugal immigration authorities make a preliminary decision on your application. This can take up to seven days. Ukrainian refugees disembark plane at Figo Maduro Military Airport on 10 March 2022 (Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) If the application is refused at this point, you will be removed to your home country but will have four days to appeal the decision. If you make an asylum application inside Portugal, you will be sent to an accommodation center and interviewed in due course by SEF staff with an interpreter present if necessary. SEF will make a preliminary decision on your application. Positive decisions mean that applicants get a six-month provisional residence permit during which time they can work, study and access social support. This can be extended to nine months for more complex situations. However, negative decisions mean that applicants must leave Portugal within 20 days. You can lodge an appeal within 15 days.

Arriving in Portugal You won’t need to register your stay in Portugal if you are in the country for less than three months. However, you will need to apply for either a Registration Certificate (if from EU/EFTA) or a residence permit (if from outside the EU/EFTA) from the SEF within four months of your arrival if you stay longer than 90 days. Other things to consider once arriving to live in Portugal are: Registering for Portuguese healthcare

Opening a Portuguese bank account

Applying for a NIF number

Setting up utilities and telecommunications accounts For help opening a bank account and applying for a NIF number, you can save time and energy with online services such as Anchorless and Bordr.

How do you make appeals and complaints about immigration in Portugal? If you wish to appeal against a decision by the Portugal immigration authorities, you can: Contact the SEF within 15 days of the decision, outlining the reasons why you are unhappy with the decision

Lodge an appeal with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within three months of the decision

Take the case to a Portuguese court within three months of the decision to try and get it legally overturned These options are not mutually exclusive. This means you can, for example, complain to the SEF while lodging an appeal with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the same time.