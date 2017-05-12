Applying for a NIF in Portugal

Who needs an NIF in Portugal? Anyone living in Portugal and non-residents carrying out any of the transactions listed in the above section will need an NIF. This includes: Portuguese citizens

Permanent residents

Temporary residents, including workers, students, and family members

Short-term visitors engaging in any of the listed activities

Non-residents engaging in any of the listed activities from abroad

Limited companies (see below section) Short-term visitors and non-residents will receive a temporary NIF. If you move to Portugal for a longer period of time, for example, on a temporary visa, you may initially receive a temporary NIF before getting your permanent number.

How to apply for an NIF in Portugal Citizens born in Portugal should automatically receive their NIF once they reach the age of 10. However, those moving to Portugal must apply for it. You can apply for a NIF in Portugal at any time in a variety of places. These include: Local office of the Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority

At a local branch of a Citizen Shop

At a counter that provides the Citizen Card You can also use a service that will handle your application for you, such as: Anchorless

Bordr This is particularly useful if you are applying for an NIF as a non-resident from outside the country, as you need a tax representative with power of attorney to do this for you. If you are a non-EU/EFTA national applying for Portuguese residency via the Golden Visa program, you can apply for your NIF at the same time. The documentary requirements for an NIF in Portugal are fairly straightforward. You will need: Valid ID, which needs to be a passport or Portuguese residence document if you are a third-country national

Proof of address, for example, a utility bill or rental contract

Proof of power of attorney if a tax representative is applying for your NIF on your behalf Application for the NIF in Portugal is free. However, if you want to purchase a taxpayer card that displays your NIF, this costs around €7. You can apply for a replacement (in Portuguese) if you lose this or it gets stolen.