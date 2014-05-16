The difference between starting a business and becoming a freelancer in Portugal When setting up your business in Portugal, you can choose to start an individual company or sign up as a freelancer. Usually, if you are working for yourself, it is not worth creating a company. A freelancer or independent worker (trabalhador independente) does not have a fixed tie with one entity. Instead, they work with several clients. There are a few advantages of signing up as a freelancer instead of a company. These include lower social security fees and tax exemptions for incomes under €12,500 and certain professions like artists and doctors. However, if you want to sell products, you must set up a company. If you have a business, you may have to hire a permanent accountant to manage logistics, which can be expensive. If you opt for this route, you will be considered an Empresário em Nome Individual or ENI, a worker who is the single owner of a company which may provide services and sell products. Expatica’s guide to Read about setting up a business in Portugal Read more According to the 2021 census, there are currently 704,200 freelancers in Portugal, the majority of which have gone through higher education. Additionally, the Portuguese social security registered a 25.3% increase in self-employed workers in the same year. Being self-employed has its pros and cons. One advantage is the option to work anywhere and choose your clients. You also have flexible schedules, which means you can decide what time of the day works for you. However, there are drawbacks, like not having a fixed income, paid holiday, or hustling to find clients. You also have deadlines to pay your social security and IRS taxes – when you are an employee, your company usually covers these for you.

Who can become a freelancer in Portugal? To become a freelancer in Portugal, you must have a NIF (tax identification number) and a personal bank account. Although it’s possible to use the IBAN from a SEPA country, it is far easier to pay taxes from a Portuguese account. Unless you are an EU citizen, you will need to obtain proof of legal entry from SEF, the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service, and a visa before registering with the tax authority to work in Portugal.

Portuguese administration for freelancing If you’re running a business in Portugal, you should keep track of your records for at least a year. You may need to present this in your tax returns, especially if you want to redeem work expenses. When issuing an invoice, you must include the following information: Your name, address, and NIF

The client’s name or company, address, and tax identification number

Invoice number

Issue date

Service description

Fee

Tax details (VAT and IRS charge or exemption rules) Using time management platforms such as Toggl is a great way to keep track of your working hours. Before starting a project, you should draw up a contract with basic reminders and send it to your clients to sign. How to issue an invoice in Portugal The Portuguese tax authority provides a free online invoice system. You can issue a receipt at Portal das Finanças by searching the website for recibos verdes. After filling in the form, you can download a PDF to send to your client. Sadly, this does not include your banking details, so you must send a separate document with this in your email. Once your client has paid you, you must issue an invoice (fatura) associated with the receipt. Alternatively, you can deliver a fatura-recibo, which acts as a receipt and invoice. However, you should only do this if you’re certain you will receive the money, as it’s hard to cancel it afterward. There is also plenty of paid accounting software, such as InvoiceXpress. These already include your bank account details. Plus, they often have the option of translating invoices into English, which can be good if you’re dealing with international clients. Make sure that the software is connected to your Portuguese tax authority account. Banking and insurance for Portuguese freelancers As a freelancer in Portugal, you don’t have to create a separate business account. However, it is helpful to have one, as it allows you to have a clear record of your income and expenses. While it’s possible to have an EU account, you should open a Portuguese bank account for the annual tax payments and returns. Work insurance (seguro de acidentes de trabalho) is mandatory for the self-employed. Even if you’re working for a company and freelancing on the side, you’re still required to have it. Portugal also offers free healthcare for residents through social security contributions. That said, some people choose to complement this with private health insurance.

Earning a secondary income from freelancing in Portugal You don’t have to leave your regular job to start freelancing. Indeed, it is often helpful to have a steady income while setting up your business. In Portugal, this often comes with a few benefits. Employees who accumulate an independent activity are exempt from contributing to social security if they fulfill all the following conditions: The dependent and independent work are not provided to the same employer or entities of the same group.

The monthly income obtained from your regular job must be equal to or greater than the value of the Social Support Index (Indexante dos Apoios Sociais or IAS).

The relevant monthly average earnings of the last three months, obtained by freelance work, do not exceed €1,772.80 (4 times the value of the IAS in 2022).

The worker makes discounts for a social protection scheme that covers the social rights of self-employed workers. Once you go over the limit, you will have a fixed social security rate of 21.4%. However, this only applies to the excess amount above €1,772.80. You will also have to start filling out the social security quarterly reports. If you only do one freelance job that year, you can issue an ato isolado without registering as self-employed. However, this form of an invoice cannot exceed €25,000. When you file your taxes at the end of the year, the income of your full-time job should appear automatically on Annex A. You will then need to complete Annex B with your freelance earnings. If you only had one client, these can be taxed together with Annex A, which often pays off.

Finding office space in Portugal for freelancing While it’s possible to work from home, many freelancers in Portugal head to coworking spaces or rent an office for their business. There are coworking spaces all over the country, especially in the big cities like Lisbon and Porto. Many offer extra activities where you can interact with fellow freelancers and create a local community. Below are a few helpful resources: Remote Portugal – provides information about remote work in Portugal, including a list of coworking spots around the country.

Get Croissant – helps you reserve a spot in coworking spaces across Lisbon.

Support, advice, and training for Portuguese freelancers Financial support for freelancers Freelancers in Portugal have the right to receive unemployment benefits as long as they have contributed to social security for a minimum of two years. A subsidy is also available for maternity leave. The calculation takes into consideration your past social security contributions. So, the higher your contributions, the more you will earn. If you’re planning on having a baby in Portugal, it is advisable to increase your contributions at least a year before to receive higher benefits. Getting start-up grants and advice There are several types of financial support for start-ups in Portugal. To help entrepreneurs, the government has created a list of funding programs and initiatives. Beyond monetary resources, many of these programs also offer marketing and business promotion advice.