Income tax in Portugal The Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira administers Portugal’s tax system. Whether you work in Portugal or retire there as an expat, you’ll typically need to pay income tax on your earnings. Portugal operates a pay-as-you-earn income tax system. This means employees typically have their income tax contributions deducted automatically from their salary. Regardless of your employment status in Portugal, you’ll need to fill out an annual Portuguese tax return if you are a tax resident. Married couples in Portugal are taxed jointly on their income and can submit a joint tax return. Who pays income tax in Portugal? The income tax rules in Portugal vary depending on whether you’re classified as a resident or non-resident. Residents must pay Portuguese income tax on their worldwide income, while non-residents only need to pay the tax on Portuguese earnings. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto/Getty Images Workers are tax residents in Portugal if either of the following rules applies: You have lived in Portugal for at least 183 days (consecutive or not) in total during a tax year.

You have lived in Portugal for less than 183 days but had a permanent residence there on 31 December. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about the tax system in Portugal Read more Expats who have lived in Portugal for less than 183 days and don’t have permanent residence status are non-residents for tax purposes. Who is exempt from income tax in Portugal? If you work and earn money in Portugal, you’ll almost always need to pay income tax. All residents have a general tax allowance of €4,104 a year, so if you earn less than this, you won’t need to pay. There are also some tax exemptions in place for expats living in Portugal who qualify for Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) status.

Earnings subject to income tax in Portugal Personal income tax in Portugal applies to income from the following six categories: A: employment income (salaries in Portugal, remunerations, commissions, percentages, and other fringe benefits)

employment income (salaries in Portugal, remunerations, commissions, percentages, and other fringe benefits) B: self-employment income from professions or businesses in Portugal

self-employment income from professions or businesses in Portugal E: investment income (profits from assets and investments). Interest on bank deposits, bonds, and dividends are taxed at 28%.

investment income (profits from assets and investments). Interest on bank deposits, bonds, and dividends are taxed at 28%. F: rental income (from any properties that are rented in Portugal). Rental income is taxed at rates of 10–28% (depending on the length of the contract). Residents can choose to instead pay tax at the standard income tax rates.

rental income (from any properties that are rented in Portugal). Rental income is taxed at rates of 10–28% (depending on the length of the contract). Residents can choose to instead pay tax at the standard income tax rates. G: capital gains (profits from selling a property in Portugal, assets, or shares). Capital gains on property are taxed at 28% on 50% of the gain (for residents and EU nationals). Taxes on capital gains are 28%.

capital gains (profits from selling a property in Portugal, assets, or shares). Capital gains on property are taxed at 28% on 50% of the gain (for residents and EU nationals). Taxes on capital gains are 28%. H: pensions in Portugal, including private pension plans (Plano Poupança Reforma). 25% of employee contributions to private pensions in Portugal are tax-deductible.

How to file your tax return in Portugal Income tax deadlines in Portugal The Portuguese tax year runs from 1 January to 31 December. The period for completing your Portuguese tax return for 2022 is 1 April to 30 June 2023. If you owe tax on income that hasn’t been automatically deducted through Portugal’s pay-as-you-earn system, you can make payments in installments. If you choose to pay this way, installments are generally due in July, September, and December. Income tax forms in Portugal Before you can engage in any employment or professional activity in Portugal, you will need to fill out a registration form, which must be submitted to your local tax office. The office will then issue your Portuguese income tax number and can also provide you with a tax return form if you want to file a paper copy. To complete the Portugal tax form online, you must register on the government’s website and request a password. If you choose to submit a Portuguese tax return online, you can request an electronic invoice or receipt.

Income tax rates in Portugal Income tax rates in Portugal are progressive, meaning you pay more tax the more you earn. The table below shows Portugal’s income tax bands for 2022 and 2023: 2022 income tax bands Portuguese income tax bands Portuguese tax rate up to €7,116 14.5% €7,117–€10,736 23% €10,737-€15,216 26.5% €15,217-€19,696 28.5% €19,676-€25,076 35% €25,076-€36,757 37% €36,758-€48,033 43.5% €48,034-€75,009 45% €75,010+ 48% 2023 income tax bands Portuguese income tax bands Portuguese tax rate up to €7,479 14.5% €7,480–€11,284 23% €11,285-€15,992 26.5% €15,993-€20,700 28.5% €20,701-€26,355 35% €26,356-€38,632 37% €38,633-€50,483 43.5% €50,484-€78,834 45% €78,835+ 48% Non-residents are taxed at a flat rate of 25% of their taxable remuneration. Young people aged 18 to 26 (28 for those studying for a PhD) who aren’t considered dependents can benefit from the Youth PIT (IRS Joven) program, which offers five years of preferential tax rules. The rules for 2023 allow a tax deduction of 50% of income for the first year, 40% for the second, 30% for the third and fourth, and 20% for the fifth year. Expatica’s guide to Read about income tax for self-employed people in Portugal Read more In 2023, an additional solidarity tax ranging from 2.5% to 5% applies for taxpayers earning more than €80,000 a year.

Personal tax allowances and deductions in Portugal There are a number of general income tax allowances in Portugal that residents can deduct from their taxable income or use as tax credits to reduce their income tax in Portugal. Below are some of the tax deductions and tax credits foreigners can consider when filing a Portuguese tax return. Allowable deductions on tax returns A general allowance of €4,104

150% of the amount paid in union fees (limited to 1% of employment income)

Employee social security contributions to mandatory schemes if higher than €4,104

Maintenance and conservation expenses paid out on property yielding a rental income.

A deduction of €600 per dependent. This figure increases by €126 for each dependent under three years old. An additional deduction of €150 for second and following dependents aged between four and six may also be allowed. Tax credits on your income tax return 35% of general family expenses up to a limit of €250 per taxpayer

15% of health expenses, up to a limit of €1,000

30% of educational expenses, up to a limit of €800

15% of VAT on invoices issued by car repair shops, restaurants, hairdressers, and beauty salons, up to a limit of €250 per family

20% of alimony pensions arising from court decisions

15% of rent costs, up to a limit of €502

15% of interests on housing loans, up to a limit of €296

25% of donations made to accredited institutions

25% of expenses incurred with homes and institutions to support the elderly or disabled, up to a limit of €403.75

20% of premiums paid on pension contributions, up to a limit of €400 for those aged under 35, €350 for those between 35–50, and €300 for those over 50 In addition to this, certain daily expenses also are exempt from Portuguese income tax, including the following areas: Meal allowance up to €5.20 in cash or €7.63 in lunch vouchers per day

Daily allowance for business travel up to €50.50 within Portugal or €89.35 abroad

Travel expenses, variable depending on means of transport and number of employees traveling

Income tax in Portugal for foreigners Over the last decade, Portugal has sought to entice foreign talent and investment by offering tax breaks for expats. However, recent reforms have made some of the schemes less attractive. Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax code The NHR tax code offers preferential tax rates and exemptions for a period of 10 years to qualifying expats. It works like this: the tax code allows expats in some professions to benefit from a tax exemption on all forms of income (employment, business, investment, rental, capital gains, and pension) that they receive from abroad. Further income from inside Portugal is taxed at a flat rate of 20%. In April 2020, the Portuguese government increased the tax rate on foreign pension income from 0% to 10% for people with NHR status, making the expat tax code somewhat less attractive. Double taxation treaties Portugal has tax treaties with all EU countries as well as a number of countries outside of the EU to prevent double taxation. A 2003 European Union directive regarding taxation of interest on savings income moved between one member state to another can also help expats ensure that they are fairly taxed. However, if you are filing any of the following, make sure you’re clued up on all the rules: UK tax from abroad

Canadian taxes

US taxes

Tax refunds in Portugal In the event of a dispute over your Portuguese income tax assessment, you may be able to appeal to the tax administration in some circumstances. Read your tax assessment letter to find out which department you need to appeal to and what the appeals process is. If your appeal is rejected, you can then apply to have your case assessed by the tax courts.

Tax fines in Portugal There are financial penalties for filing late or incomplete Portuguese tax returns ranging from €200 to €2,500. Late payments can be penalized from 10% of the outstanding tax to double its value up to a maximum of €55,000 (plus interest).