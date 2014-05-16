Renting in Portugal More than 75% of people opt to buy a house in Portugal. However, not everyone can afford a mortgage, so many turn to the rental market. In 2018, 25.2% of the population chose to rent. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, more families considered renting over buying a home. Indeed, in the second quarter of 2021, rental leases went up 49.3% compared to the same period in 2020. While it’s possible to rent directly with the owner, as an expat, it is often easier to go through a real estate agent who speaks English and is familiar with the area. Most expats opt for big cities like Lisbon and Porto or head south to the Algarve. Listings include a mix of furnished (mobilado) and unfurnished (sem mobília) properties. Even unfurnished properties will usually come with a kitchen equipped with appliances (cozinha equipada).

Buying vs. renting in Portugal Renting a property in Portugal is usually easier than buying. There is much less paperwork, and you don’t need to take out a mortgage to pay for it. Furthermore, the properties usually come furnished, meaning you can move in straight away. Of course, if you’re considering living in Portugal permanently, it may be worth buying a home here. You can also use it as an investment and rent out the property for extra income. If you’re still unsure whether to rent or buy, you may want to read our guide to buying real estate in Portugal.

Types of property to rent in Portugal Most people will rent an apartment in Portugal. If you can't afford a whole property, you can consider sharing the space with a flatmate. In big cities like Lisbon and Porto, this is especially common. It's also possible to find houses for rent on the outskirts. Typically, properties come with furniture, but you can also find unfurnished listings. These can range from studios to four-bedroom apartments and usually include a fully-equipped kitchen. Some houses may not have a washing machine, but it's common for people to use laundrettes. You'll find the number of rooms in the listing title. For example, T1 is a one-bedroom and T2 a two-bedroom. While Portugal is known for its warm climate, many properties are poorly insulated, and it can get cold inside. You may need to invest in a small heater for the winter.

Student housing in Portugal It’s not common to see on-campus housing at Portuguese universities. Usually, students live in a residence hall nearby or share a flat. You can often apply for a university residence (residência universitária) online. However, spaces tend to fill up fast, so you might have to consider private accommodation. Bquarto provide listings for students.

How to rent a property in Portugal The process of renting a property in Portugal is relatively similar to other European countries. There are two main ways you might rent a property: through an agency or a private individual. Renting through a property agency Once you find a property you like, you should show your interest straight away, as the rental market can be very competitive. The next step is to sign the lease. To rent in Portugal, you need a tax number or Número de Identificação Fiscal (NIF) and proof of identity. If more than one person is renting, they need to provide their documentation. You will also need to show a bank statement, tax return, or proof of employment. Students who are not working might need a parent or guardian to provide these documents. Additionally, the landlord may ask for a guarantor (fiador) to guarantee the rent payment if the tenant breaks the contract. After signing the lease, you will need to pay advance rent (renda antecipada). Usually, this is about three months. The landlord may also ask for a security deposit (caução) on top. Renting directly through a private landlord In Portugal, it’s also possible to rent directly through a private landlord. You will have to present the same documents stated above. You should bear in mind that some landlords may not speak English, which can make it hard to communicate.

Social housing in Portugal In 2012, there were 24,484 social houses across Portugal. The Instituto da Habilitação e da Reabilitação Urbana (IHRU) is responsible for managing social housing (habitação social). Both locals and expats can apply for rental aid (arrendamento apoiado) as long as they have permanent residence. The support is available for individuals and families living in poor conditions or low earners. You can apply online through the Portal da Habitação. The program adapts the rental cost to the candidate’s financial capacities.

Tenancy contracts in Portugal When renting in Portugal, you will find both fixed-term (contrato com prazo certo) and open-ended contracts (contrato por duração indeterminada). Most tenancy contracts will have a minimum duration of one year. A standard contract should include the following: Name and identification of all parties renting

Property address

Rent cost and limit date for payment

Contract duration Here is a sample of a tenancy contract in Portugal. Once you sign a contract, you and the landlord should keep a copy for reference. Tenant rights and obligations In Portugal, a rental contract gets automatically renewed unless one of the parties ends it. Tenants need to give at least two months’ notice before leaving a property. Generally, you are allowed to alter fixtures, but you should check your contract or run it by the owner. If the landlord finds any damage to the property, they can keep your deposit at the end. Usually, you are not allowed to sublet (subarrendar) your space unless it is in the contract. As such, you should always ask your landlord for permission. Furthermore, according to Decree-Law no. 47344 article 1062 (in Portuguese), you cannot charge the sub-tenant more than 20% of the amount stated in the original contract. Landlord rights and obligations As a landlord, you must give at least two months’ notice before terminating a contract. In some cases, you may need to provide a reason. For example, if you need to live in the property or if it requires renovations. If your tenant hasn’t paid the rent for at least three months, you should send them a notification. If that doesn’t work, you can proceed with an eviction process (procedimento especial de despejo) through the Balcão Nacional do Arrendamento. Where to go in the event of a dispute The Associação dos Inquilinos e Condóminos do Norte de Portugal offers guidance related to renting in Portugal. In Lisbon, the Centro de Apoio do Novo Regime de Arrendamento Urbano (NRAU) also supports tenants and landlords. Law no. 13/2019 includes a list of measures to help fix a dispute between tenants and landlords and protect those in fragile situations. You should consult this document to see how to proceed or contact a lawyer to help you. If you can’t afford one, you can request legal aid support through Social Security.

Utilities and telecommunications in Portugal Generally, utilities are not included in your monthly rental costs. As such, you will need to cover this. The landlord may already have an agreement with a provider. If that’s the case, you only need to request an ownership change (mudança de titularidade). Otherwise, you will have to set things up yourself. The same company can provide electricity and gas. Water, however, is usually paid separately to each municipality. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to set up utilities in Portugal Read more Of course, you might need to set up your internet and TV connection. There are several providers out there, so make sure to compare the offers before choosing one. Typically, in serviced apartments, these expenses are already included in your bill.

Moving in and moving out in Portugal Once you have signed the rental lease and paid the initial deposit, you can move to your new place on the agreed date. Try to set up your utilities beforehand, as this can take a couple of days to process. For furnished apartments, some landlords may attach an inventory to your contract. It’s mostly to ensure that all the items in the house remain there when you leave. It also accounts for any damages. If you’re planning on moving out before your lease ends, check your notice clause. Typically, you need to notify your landlord in writing at least two months before leaving. The landlord may arrange an inspection to confirm that everything is in order. If you paid a deposit at the start, they should return the total value to you unless there are damages to the property. Should you need help with the move, check online platforms such as TaskRabbit for people who can help you put furniture together, move boxes, and even clean your home.

Renting out your home in Portugal According to the Global Property Guide, the rental yield in Portugal is around 5.45%. If you want to use your property as a holiday rental, you must request a permit and pass the safety requirements. Additionally, you will need to pay a tourist tax, but usually, you can charge this to guests. Long-term rentals require more obligations, including registering a lease and issuing tax receipts. You can advertise your property online or hang a sign outside your window saying for rent (arrendar). However, it is often easier to hire an agent to handle the process for you. Below are a few of the costs you will need to cover: Agency fee – usually one to two months’ rent

– usually one to two months’ rent Stamp duty (imposto de selo) – 10% of the rent value for each lease issued

– 10% of the rent value for each lease issued Municipal Property Tax (IMI) – between 0.3% and 0.8% of the value of the tax asset paid annually

– between 0.3% and 0.8% of the value of the tax asset paid annually IRS tax – rental income is taxed between 10% to 28% depending on the duration of the contract