Portuguese labor law and employment contracts

Employment contracts under Portuguese labor laws Portuguese employment contracts can be in writing or verbal. That said, Portuguese labor laws require some contracts to be in writing, like contracts with foreign workers outside the EU, temporary contracts, remote working (teletrabalho), and part-time contracts. The minimum age to work in Portugal is 16 years old. As a rule, minors can only apply for a job if they have completed compulsory education or are enrolled and attending secondary school. They also need to have adequate maturity (i.e., physical and psychological capabilities) for the job. If so, they can sign a contract with parental permission. Photo: Cliff Booth/Pexels Trial periods (período experimental) can vary from 15 to 240 days, depending on the type of contract in place. While every contract is different, here is a sample contract for reference. Companies must inform their employees in writing of any changes to the employment contract. In general, all contracts in Portugal should include the following: Identification of both the employer and the employee

Place of work

Daily and weekly schedule

Date of the contract and start date

Tasks for which the employee is responsible

Base salary and other compensation

Deadlines for canceling the contract Temporary contracts and open-ended contracts In general, employment contracts in Portugal are open-ended (contrato sem termo), or for an indefinite period. Temporary contracts are allowed only to cover a company’s needs for a specific project or to replace an absent employee. These can come in two formats: Fixed-term contract (contrato a termo certo): may not exceed two years, and can be renewed up to two times as needed

may not exceed two years, and can be renewed up to two times as needed Contract of unspecified duration (contrato a termo incerto): there is no end date When the duration period of a temporary contract or the number of renewals is exceeded, an employee may receive an offer for an open-ended contract. Very short contracts Very short contracts (contrato de muito curta duração) can only be used in specific situations, like seasonal work. It does not require a written document, but the company must communicate the contract to social security. The duration cannot exceed 35 days per term or 70 working days in the same calendar year. Part-time contracts It’s also possible to arrange a part-time contract (contrato a tempo parcial). If a full-time worker does 40 hours per week, a part-time worker should have a lighter schedule. Whether this means a reduction of daily hours or the number of workdays per week, both parties must agree upon any arrangement in writing. Freelancer contracts Used by freelancers who provide services to different clients, the contract for service provision (contrato de prestação de serviços) ensures that the freelancer is paid for their work. In this case, self-employed workers are responsible for filing their taxes.

Work hours under Portuguese labor laws Full-time work (trabalho a tempo inteiro) in Portugal requires a maximum of 40 hours per week or eight hours daily. Once you’ve worked continuously for five hours, you can take a break. Usually, this ranges from one to two hours and is equivalent to a lunch break. Employers should also give at least one day off per week. Workers have the right to rest for at least 11 hours straight between two working days. Generally speaking, if your employer wants you to work more than eight hours a day, you must agree to the extra hours (horas extra or trabalho suplementar). However, these should not exceed 48 hours weekly. If you do extra hours, you must receive additional compensation and adequate rest time. Photo: Yan Krukov/Pexels Parents with children under 12 or caring for a disabled family member may request a flexible schedule (horário flexível). Additionally, workers may have reduced hours in pre-retirement or when the company is in a crisis. Work hours for employees under the age of 18 Special rules apply to workers who are between the minimum employment age of 16 and 18 years old. These regulations include: Only allowed to work for seven hours a day

Require a 1–2 hour break after four hours of continuous work

Minimum two days of weekly rest time

Cannot work at night or engage in unhealthy, dangerous, or distressing activities

Paid and unpaid leave in Portugal Holiday pay In Portugal, full-time workers are entitled to 22 working days of paid leave annually. You can take it all at once or divide it throughout the year. For shorter contracts, you get two days of paid leave for each full month of work. In terms of public holidays, there are 13 Portuguese national holidays, plus a few others specific to each region. Sick pay If you get ill or injured and need time off to recover, you can request sick leave (baixa médica). However, you can only do it if you’re incapable of working for more than three days – any less and you won’t receive compensation. Portuguese social security is responsible for providing sick pay subsidies (subsídio de doença) to help compensate for the loss of income while you’re temporarily off work. To receive sick pay, you must comply with the following requisites: Acquire a Certificado de incapacidade temporária (Certificate of temporary incapacity), that is a sick note from a doctor with the National Health Service (NHS, or Servico Nacional de Saude, SNS)

Have contributed to social security or another illness subsidy system for at least six months

Have worked at least 12 days in the first four months over the last six months (excluding freelancers) The amount of sick pay is based on a percentage of the reference earnings, duration of the leave, and nature of the illness. According to social security, this can range from 55% to 75%. The maximum period of sick pay for general employees is 1095 days. If you have had a work-related accident, you can receive 70% of the contribution base from day one. After 12 months, that value goes up to 75%. If it’s a permanent condition, you may get up to 80%. Sick pay for self-employed workers Self-employed workers (trabalhadores independentes) should follow the same steps as regular employees to acquire sick leave. However, unlike most employees, freelancers are only eligible for sick pay after 10 days. The only exception is in cases of hospitalization or tuberculosis when the subsidy comes in from the first day. Expatica’s guide to Discover the Portuguese healthcare system Read more Self-employed workers can only claim up to 365 days of time off, and the value can range from 55 to 70% of their income. Your sick note is sent directly from the healthcare provider to social security, so you don’t need to formally request the subsidy. Other forms of paid leave You need to notify your employer in advance if you wish to take leave. Workers may take time off for the following reasons: Type of leave Maximum length Marriage leave (licença de casamento) 15 days after the wedding Death of a family member (dias de luto) 20 consecutive days (for children or step-children)

five days (for partners, parents, and parents-in-law)

two days for extended family (grandparents, grandkids, other in-laws) Family care in case of sickness (baixa de apoio à família) 30 days off (for children and step-children below age 12)

15 days off (for children 12 and older, partner, parents, grandparents, and in-laws) Grandkids birth (assistência a neto) 30 days off after birth when the grandchild is living in the same household and is born to an adolescent under 16 Unpaid leave Unpaid leave (licença sem retribuição or licença sem vencimento) is also possible and requires the approval of the employer. Reasons may include pursuing a university degree or family aid. According to Portuguese labor law, any employee may request unpaid leave for any reason. The employee should request this leave in writing at least 90 days before the start. However, this is flexible. For example, if it’s related to the death of a family member or serious personal issues. That said, the employer may refuse it for the following reasons: If, in the previous 24 months, the employee has already received professional training (if they are requesting leave for education purposes) or taken unpaid leave

If the worker has been in the company for less than three years

When the minimum notice period of 90 days was not met

If it’s a small company that can’t easily replace the worker

If the worker is in a directorial board role and their replacement may affect the company’s function

Social security and tax in Portugal Workers in Portugal must pay Portuguese taxes and register with social security. You pay contributions to access health insurance, coverage for illness, injuries, work-related accidents, unemployment, retirement, maternity, and paternal leave. Social security rates (in Portuguese) currently stand at: 11% – employees

21.4% – freelancers

23.7% – employers

25.2% – individual entrepreneurs Part of the contribution payable by the employee comes out of their monthly salary. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about social security in Portugal Read more On the other hand, self-employed workers (freelancers) must pay all of the social security contributions themselves. The amount is calculated and reaccessed every three months based on the income of the previous trimester. If you didn’t have any income during that period, the minimum contribution is €20. Meanwhile, personal income tax is calculated annually and varies according to your income, marital status, and size of household.

Protection from discrimination at work in Portugal Like much of Europe, Portugal is working to further gender equality in the workplace. However, wage inequality is still prevalent. According to a Eurostat study, the salary gap between men and women in Portugal was 11.4% in 2020. Portuguese labor laws protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, marital status, race/ethnicity, nationality, disability, religion, and age. Breaching this law constitutes a serious offense. If you feel discriminated against at work, you should report this to your superior or file a complaint with the Autoridade para as Condições de Trabalho (Authority for Working Conditions – ACT). In severe situations, the case can end in court.

Joining a union in Portugal Workers in Portugal have the right to join a trade union (sindicato). Essentially, there are two main trade union confederations, the Confederação Geral dos Trabalhadores Portugueses (General Confederation of Portuguese Workers – CGTP) and the União Geral de Trabalhadores (General Union of Workers – UGT). Over the last decade, the number of union members has been declining. In 2021, only 15.3% of employees were part of a trade union. Trade unions are also responsible for calling strikes. If the majority of workers in a company are not represented by a union, a strike can also be declared by a workers’ assembly. Unfortunately, strike-related absences are taken out of your salary.

Health and safety at work in Portugal The ACT (in Portuguese) is also responsible for accessing workplace conditions, occupational health, and safety. Workers in Portugal have the right to a safe and healthy work environment. Employers must ensure that workers have adequate training related to the risks of their role. Companies in Portugal must also provide workplace accident insurance (seguro de acidentes de trabalho). A complete list of basic working conditions is available on the government website.

Training and development under Portuguese labor laws Portuguese labor law requires that every company provide professional training to their employees. Each worker is entitled to at least 40 hours of training per year. Additionally, both active workers and the unemployed have the right to apply for vocational courses to help elevate their skills. The cheque-formação is a government-funded training initiative for people registered at the Instituto do Emprego e Formação Profissiona (Institute for Employment – IEFP). To claim it, companies or workers should apply through the IEFP online portal. Employees can claim 50 hours of training in two years, while the unemployed can claim up to 150 hours.

Company mergers and insolvencies If the company you work for changes ownership, your contract is automatically transferred to the new owners. Workers in this situation maintain their remuneration, seniority, professional category, functions, and social benefits. Following Portuguese labor laws, the employer must inform workers of the date of ownership transfer, as well as the reasons, consequences, and planned measures. If your employer goes bankrupt or is declared insolvent, you are entitled to claim unpaid wages or seniority compensation. If this is not possible, workers can resort to the salary guarantee fund (fundo de garantia salarial). To redeem this fund, you must submit an application with social security.

Temporary, part-time, agency, and informal workers Temporary contracts (contrato de trabalho temporário) are quite common in Portugal. In this type of contract, there is usually a go-between, like an agency. The agency is responsible for paying workers and dealing with social security matters. During the assignment, the agency employee receives the same rights and protections as any other worker under Portuguese labor laws. Photo: Helena Lopes/Pexels Temporary employment or fixed-term contracts are only legal in very specific cases.