Education in Portugal The Ministry of Education (Direção-Geral da Educação – DGE) regulates the education system in Portugal, starting from pre-school up until secondary school. School groups (agrupamentos escolares) also work closely with local municipalities to assign funding and define the curriculum. The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Higher Education (Ministério da Ciência, Tecnologia e Ensino Superior – MCTES) oversees policies and budgets for tertiary education in the country. While Portugal offers a mix of state and private schools, most Portuguese families send their children to state schools because they are free and local. Many parents also enroll their children before the age of six, which is when mandatory education begins. However, private institutions have other benefits. For example, international schools cater primarily to expats and offer various curriculums from around the world. As a result, lessons can be taught in your child’s native language. Despite the fact that Portugal has historically had a high illiteracy rate, the country’s current level of education is actually relatively good. For instance, students performed above average on the 2018 PISA tests, which cover reading, mathematics, and science. Furthermore, 92% of children attended pre-school in Portugal in 2019, which is higher than the OECD average of 88%. The structure of education in Portugal The education system in Portugal consists of four stages, as follows: Pre-school education (Educação Pré-escolar): ages 3 to 6

Primary education (Ensino Básico): ages 6 to 15

Secondary education (Ensino Secundário): ages 15 to 18

Higher education (Ensino Superior): ages 18 and above School is mandatory from the ages of 6 to 18. After that, students can proceed to university or apply for a job. Sadly, many immigrant children can feel segregated in schools. This is either due to the way that the class structure is organized (i.e. separating students that had to repeat a year) or by varying test results. As a result, many migrant children achieve lower grades in exams. However, new national reforms are creating an opportunity for students to have extra language and teaching support to improve their learning outcomes.

Primary education in Portugal The primary school system in Portugal The Ministry of Education manages all policies regarding state schooling at the primary stage. Primary education (Ensino Básico) is compulsory in Portugal from the age of 6 to 15. These schools are known as escolas básicas and include three cycles: First cycle (primeiro ciclo or 1º ciclo): Grades 1 to 4

Second cycle (segundo ciclo or 2º ciclo): Grades 5 to 6

Third cycle (terceiro ciclo or 3º ciclo): Grades 7 to 9 Public primary schools in Portugal Because public education is free in Portugal, most locals choose this option. Indeed, caregivers only need to cover a few costs such as books, school meals, and the occasional field trip. Overall, the quality of public education in Portugal is good. That said, international children might struggle if they don’t speak Portuguese, which is the instruction language. But if a child’s parents decide to stay longer in the country, then learning the language early may benefit them. The national curriculum is similar for all public schools across the country. Pupils study Portuguese, mathematics, science, history, geography, and English which is a mandatory subject. This may be why Portugal has become one of the top 10 English-speaking countries in Europe. Additionally, from Grade 7, students can choose to study another foreign language, which is usually French or Spanish. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about primary schools in Portugal Read more It is important to be aware that you must choose a school that is close to your residence or place of work. Furthermore, when applying, you will need to show proof of your address. There can also be waiting lists, especially for popular public schools, so it’s best to register early. Private primary schools in Portugal In 2020, only 12.5% of students attended private primary schools in Portugal. However, international schools, which fall under this category, are often a good fit for expat children. This is because they allow students to study in their native language and interact with other children from across the globe. It also gives them continuity in their education if they relocate to another country or return home. Religious and method schools, such as Montessori and Steiner-Waldorf, are independent in Portugal, and fees usually start at around €4,000 a year. However, apart from the international alternatives, most of these schools only teach in Portuguese.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Portugal Students can graduate from secondary school with the International Baccalaureate (IB). Globally, universities recognize this qualification. The course is designed to develop children’s creativity and sense of community. The IB Diploma is available at 14 schools in Portugal, which include international schools and a few private Portuguese institutions.

Graduating in Portugal Students following the national curriculum must pass all their subjects to graduate from secondary school. Written assessments, class participation, and homework all count towards the final grade. They must also take three mandatory exams: two at the end of Grade 11 and one at the end of Grade 12. Students studying vocational courses, on the other hand, don’t need to sit these final exams to graduate. However, if they want to apply to a university, they will need to take them.

Financial aid and scholarships in Portugal Children from low-income families can apply for government support in Portugal. Parents can request financial aid, which is known as Ação Social Escolar (ASE), through their school. They can also apply for a family allowance (abono de família). Financial support is further available for children with disabilities, and families can receive at least one of the following subsidies: Disability bonus (Bonificação do abono de família para crianças e jovens com deficiência)

Special schooling subsidy (Subsídio de educação especial)

Support for assistance by a third person (Subsídio por assistência de 3ª pessoa) These schemes help cover the costs of education, therapy, and special carers. You can claim any of these benefits through the Portuguese social security system (Segurança Social). Students attending private or international schools may apply for grants to help cover their tuition fees. Parents should contact the school directly for specific details about scholarships.

Educational support for expat students in Portugal International children who don’t yet speak Portuguese may find attending a local school overwhelming. However, many state schools offer language support classes. Students can also take the final Portuguese exams adapted for non-native speakers. Expatica’s guide to Discover how and where to learn Portuguese Read more Unfortunately, not every school has the means to provide this support, especially in rural communities. Therefore, it is a good idea to check the resources available for international learners before enrolling your child in a state school. Alternatively, you might want to consider schools that offer bilingual programs. You can contact the High Commission for Migration (Alto Comissariado para as Migrações – ACM) with any education-related questions. They aim to help migrant families integrate into Portuguese society.

Support for children with special educational needs (SEN) Portugal wants to create an inclusive educational system (educação inclusiva). As a result, most mainstream schools offer special educational needs (SEN) programs. Moreover, the Ministry of Education has issued a list of state schools (in Portuguese) that actively promote inclusion. Children under the age of six can study at home or in a kindergarten with the help of a special education teacher. After that, they can attend their local primary school. At this point, they receive an Individual Educational Plan (IEP) which is adapted to their learning needs. For example, it can include specific learning tools or special conditions for exams. Children also receive a plan at the end of school to help them transition into adult life. However, if the plan and resources at the mainstream school are not sufficient to meet their needs, they could also consider a specialist school. Special education schools are available in most big cities in Portugal. For instance, there are facilities for children who have hearing or visual impairments or developmental disabilities. Furthermore, specific organizations can provide additional support. For example, CADIn is a non-profit organization that helps families whose children have neurodevelopmental disorders.

Changing schools in Portugal One requirement for applying to a public school is that it must be near your work or home. Still, children can change schools at any time during the year. Naturally, you need to justify this transfer, such as a change of address. Notably, many parents wait until the end of a cycle to ease the transition. There is no cost involved when it comes to changing schools in Portugal. Parents can apply via the Portal das Matrículas if they have a Portuguese citizen card or directly with the school. However, you should contact the school board for private and international schools first.

Chances for parental involvement in schooling in Portugal If you want to be more involved with your child’s school, you can join a Parent Teacher Association (PTA). These are known as Associação de Pais, and most schools have one. However, the meetings are mainly in Portuguese, which can be challenging if you are not fluent in the language. International schools also have similar groups, and some allow you to join the Board of Governors.