Culture and social etiquette in Portugal

Gender roles in Portugal Portugal scores 62.8 (out of a possible 100) on the Gender Equality Index, ranking it in 15th place in the European Union. Until the government reform in the 1970s, society expected women to manage the household and raise children, while men were the breadwinners. However, this all changed with the new constitution of 1976. Nowadays, 91.7% of laws promote gender equality, with the new constitution granting women equal rights to men, such as the right to vote and the right to work in any profession. Moreover, in 2021, approximately 40% of parliament members were women. Portugal also has a high rate of full-time female employment when compared to other countries in Europe. However, this is partly due to the fact that low salaries created the need for both partners to work. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Despite these advances, gender roles still exist to a degree in Portugal. For instance, in 2022, women were more likely to be responsible for household chores compared to men (78% versus 18%). Moreover, in rural areas in particular, the father is often the primary breadwinner for many families while the mother is expected to care for the home and children. Of course, this can vary by region and class, with upper-class families and those living in more urban settings taking a more balanced approach. Generally speaking, foreign women receive the same treatment as Portuguese women which is something to keep in mind.

Clothing and dress code For the most part, the Portuguese dress modestly. Because they tend to associate clothing with social status, they take great care in looking well-polished, even when dressing casually. As a result, they may spend a little more on expensive clothing to make sure they look their best. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images Interestingly, there is little difference between work attire and everyday clothing. Women usually wear dresses, skirts, suits or pantsuits, while men wear a jacket and tie. Casual clothes tend to be on the dressier side. Therefore, ripped jeans, clothing covered with logos, or overly revealing garments may be frowned upon. Women might also wear heels for special occasions such as weddings or formal parties. And it’s important to be aware that some places, such as cathedrals, enforce a conservative dress code.

Dining etiquette in Portugal Family-style dining is common in restaurants in Portugal. It is customary for the host to serve themself first. Dishes are then passed to the left around the entire table. Once everyone is served, the host will usually say bom apetite or bom proveito before they can all start eating. It is important to note that meals may take longer to eat in Portugal than what you are used to. For example, an almoco de familia, (a traditional family lunch) can sometimes take up to five hours. These are common on Sundays. Table manners There are several rules to follow when it comes to dining in Portugal. For instance, before you start eating, you should put your napkin on your lap. The knife is held in the right hand, while the fork is held in the left hand, and it is not common to switch hands. To call your waiter over, you can raise your hand and say desculpe! which means ‘excuse me’. You can also use your utensils to signal to them. To let the waiter know that you would like more food, you can place your fork diagonally from the left, and your knife straight down to form a triangle. And if you want to take a break from eating, simply place your utensils next to your plate, rather than on top of it. Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images When you are finished eating, you can let your waiter know by placing your knife and fork down across the right side of your plate, at the 5:25 position. You can then fold your napkin and put it back on the table. It is also considered polite to leave some food on your plate when you are done eating. In general, the person who invited the others will pay the bill. However, it is more common among the younger generation to split the bill. Because having dinner – even with coworkers – is considered to be a social event, you should avoid discussing work or business, unless the host brings it up. Expatica’s guide to Delve into the most delicious Portuguese dishes Read more Toasting in Portugal is similar to in other parts of the world, and when the host raises their glass for a toast, you should also raise yours.

Socializing in Portugal As mentioned, the Portuguese consider mealtimes to be social events. Other social activities include watching or playing sports; especially soccer, but also surfing, field hockey, and basketball. They also enjoy taking walks or having picnics. People tend to meet their friends at restaurants, cafes, small parks, beaches, and music festivals. Drinking alcohol is acceptable at mealtimes and during celebratory occasions in Portugal. In fact, a study in 2023 found that 20% of the population drinks alcohol on a daily basis. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Portuguese consume 10.4 liters of alcohol per person each year. This amounts to around two bottles of wine each week. However, this doesn’t mean that the Portuguese binge drink or get drunk frequently. Therefore, if you plan to drink, it is best to limit yourself to one or two drinks.

Portuguese business culture Some of the aforementioned etiquette rules in Portugal don’t apply in the business world. For example, during introductions, seniority determines who is introduced to who, regardless of gender or age. The lower-ranking employee is also introduced to the higher-ranking member. Employees are also introduced to visitors or customers. Photo: David Oxberry/Getty Images As mentioned, the Portuguese don’t take punctuality too seriously. In fact, it is common to be between five and fifteen minutes late. That said, it is seen as rude to arrive more than thirty minutes late. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about business culture in Portugal Read more Although they are still formal, the purpose of business meetings is to have a space for discussion, rather than decision-making. Because of this, coming to a solution or decision might take several meetings. During this time, you might also get to know your colleagues on a personal level. Notably, it is proper etiquette in Portugal to have all correspondence translated into Portuguese, even though many professionals also speak English.